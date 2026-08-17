73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

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A lot has changed since the ’90s, for better or worse. The screech of dial-up has been replaced by (mostly) seamless connectivity. Phones are no longer bound by cords—we can take them just about anywhere. And mixtapes have given way to algorithm-curated playlists. Still, it’s a little disarming to hear that the ’90s are “back”—has it really been that long (it has), and are we really old enough to have watched “everyday” become “retro”?

No complaints, though. Looking back on the ’90s brings all the warm and fuzzies—even if it also makes us feel a little old. And that’s precisely why we’ve rounded up these memes for you. They were shared on r/90s, a subreddit “dedicated to everything about the ’90s,” and some might have you reminiscing about things you thought you’d long forgotten.

#1 This Phone Is Older Than Some Of My Coworkers

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Mediocre_Radish_7216

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

#2 Anyone Else Grew Up With Wood Grain Panel, Tables And Etc?

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Radiant_Priority9739

#3 What A Relic!!

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Middle_Antelope_324

The ’90s have been making comebacks for longer than most of us might care to admit. As early as 2008 (almost two decades ago!), Laura Barton, writing for The Guardian, was asking whether we were ready for a “90s revival,” declaring that “Nineties nostalgia is booming.” She pointed to the return of ’90s fashion, from Doc Martens and tartans to plaids and chunky knits, as well as the resurgence of the goth look and the return of the bob and the Rachel. ’90s movies, bands and TV shows were also enjoying renewed attention, while familiar faces from the era were making their way back into the spotlight.

#4 This Is What New York City Looked Like During The Great Blizzard Of 1996

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Jan-Nes

#5 I Have To Say, This Is Pretty Awesome

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Corndogeveryday

#6 🪦🪦🪦🪦🪦🪦 Damn We Old

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Naive_Establishment2

All this sounds very familiar, but Barton’s article also captures something interesting about the timing of it all. Only eight years had passed since the (anticlimactic) Y2K countdown that ushered in the 2000s, and up until then, she noted, people were still “in the throes of an 80s revival, complete with a return to rave, acid house and fluorescent clothing, bum-bags and slogan T-shirts.”

The ’90s were then the next logical step, sure, but as she summarized, “Still, it can be discombobulating when you find an era you so recently experienced revived with such unseemly haste—some of us are still reeling from the effects of a decade spent largely coated in body glitter.”

#7 No Appreciation For A Classic 90’s Movie?

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Raide1985

#8 My Parents’ Basement Is A 90’s Time Capsule

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Several-Sort-8615

#9 Good Times

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Icy_Assumption_5154

It raises an interesting question: With just eight years between the dawn of the new millennium and a “90s revival,” did the ’90s ever really disappear? Whatever the answer, the years since Barton wrote her article have shown that our fascination with the decade isn’t going anywhere. In fact, as Daisy Dunn wrote in 2025 for The Spectator, “At some point during the past decade and a half, it was decided that the 1990s were a golden age.”

We’ve seen its influence resurface in our fashion, music, and even video games—and a recent resurgence, it seems, might have something to do with Ryan Murphy’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

#10 Betty Willis In 1998, Standing In Front Of The Iconic Las Vegas Sign She Designed In 1959

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Jan-Nes

#11 Jordan Peele At The Second City Improv Club In Chicago, 1999

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Maleficent_Case_7666

#12 Tail End Of The 90s. Syphon Filter Ps1. One Of The Best 3rd Person Shooter Games

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: That_Funny_7221

The series premiered on February 13 and quickly became FX’s most-watched limited series ever on Hulu and Disney+. Described by Variety’s Ethan Shanfeld as “a time capsule of 1990s New York,” Love Story chronicles the tragic real-life love story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

But the show’s appeal seems to extend well beyond its viewership numbers. Writing for Vice, Ashley Fike described the series as tapping into a desire to return to “that curated 90s fantasy,” while Daisy Jones, writing for Vogue, reported that women were suddenly hankering after Levi’s 517s and oval sunglasses, with an uptick in Cartier Tank sales and celebrities sporting slip dresses and strappy heels.

#13 Anyone Else Want To Go Back To The Late 90s?

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: CraftZealousideal358

#14 My School Forced Us To Do This

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: bjyoung116

#15 My Eyes Are Ceramic. Caught A Bazooka Round At Little Big Horn. Or Was It Okinawa? The One Without The Indians

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Working-Fuel8355

There are numbers to back up the renewed fascination, too. According to Shanfeld, TikTok searches for both JFK Jr. and Bessette increased by more than 9,100% in the month following the show’s release, while the hashtag #lovestory had generated more than 21 million posts globally. But this impact also played out IRL: C.O. Bigelow, the store that sells Bessette’s signature tortoiseshell headband, reportedly saw its highest accessory sales in its 188-year history, and Panna II, the East Village restaurant featured on the show as the couple’s first-date spot, saw reservations increase by 40%.

#16 Not Enough Blu Tac

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: UrbanLegend8901

#17 90s Playgrounds Went All In On The Wooden Castle Aesthetic — Anyone Else Remember These?

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Jan-Nes

#18 I Can Still Hear The Magnet On The Door Closing!

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Upstairs-Hunter-1208

But both Fike and Jones suggest that the fascination isn’t really about JFK Jr. and Bessette—or even what they wore. Sure, Fike says they possess an “untouchable, high-gloss aura,” but she argues that the world surrounding them may be just as appealing—a version of the ’90s that people think of as “one of the last eras that felt private, physical, and not yet fully swallowed by the internet.”

Similarly, Jones says that while the fervor has “zeroed in on the style,” she believes it goes deeper. “I do think there’s more to it than that,” she says. “We’re craving a different time; a more relaxed world in which people went to parties and didn’t have a phone. Back when people met lovers in bars and no one said words like ‘looksmaxxing’ or got facelifts at 27.”

#19 Good Old Times

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: we4donald

#20 Today Would’ve Been Robin Williams’ 75th Birthday. We Miss You.🕊️

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Educational_Shape36

#21 The Mcallister Attic Bedroom In Home Alone 1990

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Maleficent_Case_7666

And perhaps this helps explain our own love story with the ’90s. It’s less about the actual decade and its objects (however intriguing) than what they represent—and the feelings they evoke. After all, you don’t even have to have been alive in the ’90s to feel the pull. As Daisy Dunn wrote in 2025 for The Spectator, “Members of Gen Z who have known only the colourless, anodyne first years of the new millennium speak of the Nineties in mystical tones.”

That’s because nostalgia isn’t necessarily about wanting to return to the past. A 2020 review published in Frontiers in Psychology suggests that reminiscing about meaningful times can enhance feelings of social connectedness, optimism and well-being. In other words, looking back can actually help us feel better in the present and even give us a more positive outlook on the future.

#22 How To Annoy Your Parents Back Then Xd

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Brickbybrick2234

#23 A Room Full Of These Would Be Cool!

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: MisterShipWreck

#24 This Is Honestly One Of The Weirdest And Most Disgusting Movies I Have Ever Seen. They Could Not Make This Today

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: teddivan96

And maybe that’s why we keep coming back to the ’90s. We might not genuinely miss dial-up, corded phones or even our beloved Tamagotchis. But they can transport us to a particular time, remind us of who we were, or evoke a version of everyday life that feels comforting in hindsight. For some, that means remembering the decade firsthand. For others, it means imagining it through the music, fashion, movies and memes that came from it.

#25 Found This Iconic Diva In My Childhood Bedroom. Younger-Me Was Ecstatic When She Popped Out Of The Sticker Machine

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: HudsonUniversityalum

#26 Used To Love Getting These In My Lunches. Could Use A Can Right About Now

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: honeytreatz

#27 POV It’s Summer 1999

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: GossipBottom

#28 Bartending Tonight And Say To My Customer – Anyone Ever Tell You Ya Look Like The Dad From The Wonder Years? My Jaw Hit The Floor When He Said “I Am The Dad From The Wonder Years”

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Ajkrouse

#29 Seriously…what’s Going On Here

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Corndogeveryday

#30 It’s Time For A Roadtrip What Is Everyone Packing For Snacks

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Radiant_Priority9739

#31 February 12th, 1990. The Day The 90s Started In The United States?

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: TRJ2241987

#32 Tremors 1990 — Someone Found The Actual Filming Location

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Jan-Nes

#33 Who Remember Shark Bites?

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: HydratedCarrot

#34 Gina Ekiss, Designer Of The Solo Jazz Cup Circa 1990

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Jan-Nes

#35 Sam Neill Has Sadly Passed Away At The Age Of 78

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Repulsive-Dependent2

#36 Core Memory Unlocked

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Dottiiq

#37 The Full Super Mario World Map 1990/1991

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Jan-Nes

#38 Which Did You Have?

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: jandre913

#39 A Classic

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: MoonDarkCharlyn

#40 These Pencil Sharpeners Were Not Pretty, But They Got The Job Done

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: AdmirableIzumi

#41 Either You Were On The Team Or Not, Sorry Zoomies

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Doredrin

#42 So Many Kitchen Floors In The 1980s Looked Like This

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Financial_Age_4058

#43 Hocus Pocus Turns 33 Today… In The Middle Of July?!

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: DeScepter

#44 John Hannah And Patricia Velásquez Have Reunited 27 Years After Starring Together In The Mummy (1999), Bringing Back Plenty Of Nostalgia For Fans Of The Beloved Adventure Classic

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: ROCKY13573

#45 The Chinese Food Place In My Hometown Hasn’t Changed Since The 90’s

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: deyaintready

#46 R.i.p. Brenda Fricker (AKA Piegon Lady) 🪦🕊🥀🇮🇪

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: AC_the_Panther_007

#47 Ever Used Any Of These?

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: SilentChurro_

#48 The Bamiyan Buddha Statue In Afghanistan Photographed In 1992 Before Its Destruction In 2001

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Jan-Nes

#49 Stacy Keibler As A Ravens Cheerleader (1999)

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: SamDean_Supernatural

#50 The Mock Pepsi Product Placement In The 1992 Comedy Movie, “Wayne’s World” With Mike Myers

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: bigguys45s

#51 Man We Really Had It Good In The 90’s

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Moondancer000

#52 Tiger Woods’ Caddie Checking The Wind With His Cigarette At The 1997 Masters

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Jan-Nes

#53 Dina Meyer As Dizzy Flores In Starship Troopers 1997

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Maleficent_Case_7666

#54 Translucent Technology

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Husshymuffing

#55 Halloween 1990

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Trees_Please_00

#56 Green Was The Color Of The 90s

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: dave_vs_david

#57 The Timeline Of Disney And This Realization Have Just Unseemed Me

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Big-Plastic6808

#58 If You Know What This Is, You Were A Little Punk As A Kid

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Conscious-Job-3922

#59 The Pork Chops Cooked With These Is Just On Another Level

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Dependent_Luck4982

#60 Raúl Juliá Final Role Was M Bison In Street Fighter (1994)

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Jan-Nes

#61 Highschool Really Had Us Drinking Milk With Hamburgers At 11 Am T.t

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: EuphoricJelly3451

#62 There’s A Zero Percent Chance I Would’ve Guessed That Laura Dern Was 23 In Jurassic Park

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: No_queen940

#63 100% With Honey!!

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Any-Pie-2243

#64 Society Peaked Here

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Minimum-Bonus-1365

#65 Who’s With Me?

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: silent_orbit18

#66 Bruh 💀 These Memes Are Something Else

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Nostalgic_Historian_

#67 Event Horizon (1997)

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Flowerplower3

#68 “Movie Night” An Oil Painting [oc]

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: United_Trip2148

#69 Still The Most Slept On Show Of All Time

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: TerribleAd7263

#70 1990 Sears Catalog Didn’t Have To Go This Hard

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Away-Panda-2788

#71 How Is It That Pizza Delivery Is Taking Longer With Technology

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: silent_orbit18

#72 Does Anyone Look Cooler Than Patrick Swayze In Point Break?

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: ChasingTimmy

#73 We Got No Food, We Got No Jobs… Our Pets’ Heads Are Falling Off!

73 Memes About Life In The 1990s That Might Make You Feel Like You Used A Time Machine (New Pics)

Image source: Working-Fuel8355

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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