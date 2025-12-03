Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos

Women’s bodies are still, in 2025, subjected to intense public scrutiny on social media
Amy Schumer set tongues wagging after posting a photo in which her face appeared incredibly smooth and wrinkle-free.
The comedian has spoken publicly about losing weight with the jab Mounjaro. Now, some fans believe she may have taken another step in her physical transformation.
In a photo posted on Instagram, Amy appears seated on a staircase in a yellow Valentino dress.
Many found it odd that the 44-year-old did not have a single wrinkle on her face.
“Botox, fillers, filters, and photoshop,” one user claimed.
“Should have airbrushed the stains out of the carpet, those stairs look nasty,” joked someone else.
“Something about her…off?” read another comment. “No mystery – surgery and Photoshop,” suggested a separate user.
In the post, Amy tagged @georgialouisesk, Georgia Louise, the British founder of a New York skincare clinic reportedly frequented by Anne Hathaway.
The salon offers red therapy, chemical peels, IV drips, PRF EZ Gel—an injectable filler— and vitamin shots, so the Life & Beth actress could have used any of those treatments to enhance her appearance.
Social media users accused the comedian of using Botox, fillers, or heavy editing
However, according to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Kahn, Amy may have used Botox, but the transformation is more likely the result of an app.
“You can no longer tell with Instagram photos what is going on because the filters have gotten so good,” the surgeon told The Daily Mail.
“It is likely she has had very little done and is instead relying on camera trickery.”
The Snatched star addressed the speculation in an Instagram post on Tuesday (December 2), stating that she doesn’t get Botox or fillers. (In 2021, she revealed she had facial fillers but had them dissolved because she disliked the results.)
After deleting all her Instagram photos taken pre-weight loss, Amy also clarified that she lost 50 pounds (22 kg), not 30 (13 kg), as some reports had indicated.
Amy previously revealed that she once tried fillers but had them dissolved
She explained that she lost weight “not to look hot which does feel fun and temporary” but to “survive.”
“I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can k*ll you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared,” the mom shared, referring to Cushing’s Syndrome.
Cushing syndrome is a condition that occurs when the body has too much of the stress hormone cortisol for a long time. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it can possibly be fatal if left untreated and can cause heart attacks and blood clots.
Symptoms include rapid weight gain in the face (what is known as a “moon face”), abdomen, and back of the neck, high blood pressure, and increased stretch marks.
Amy previously revealed the diagnosis on the Call Her Daddy podcast last year, sharing, “I got these steroid injections and so it gave me this thing called Cushing syndrome — which I wouldn’t have known if the internet hadn’t come for me so hard.”
Amy explained that Cushing syndrome was temporary and that she’s now cured.
The mom also said she lost 50 pounds to “survive” rather than for aesthetic reasons
Image credits: Tosirwithlove5
She further opened up about using Mounjaro, an injectable medication that suppresses appetite, as well as undergoing plastic surgery “over the years.”
“Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you that I lost that weight,” she continued in her recent post. “Sorry to anyone that lets down.”
With her signature humor, the Trainwreck star added, “Happy to share if anyone has any questions about how I’m looking or feeling or where I am in my perimenopause process.”
The star revealed she had Cushing Syndrome, a cortisol-related condition that had caused severe swelling
Mounjaro (tirzepatide) treats type 2 diabetes by lowering blood sugar. It’s also prescribed for weight management in people with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition, such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol, according to the FDA.
It can cause side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, injection site reactions, fatigue, and hypersensitivity reactions (typically fever and rash).
Amy previously underwent liposuction in 2022 and tried another weight-loss jab, Wegovy (semaglutide), but stopped because she “couldn’t handle” its side effects.
Now, she says she’s “pain free” and able to play with her 6-year-old son, Gene, whom she shares with husband, Chris Fischer.
Amy opened up about using Mounjaro for weight management
“Look, it’s not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or like severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have. But I’m having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that,” the comedian said of her use of Mounjaro.
Many people complimented Amy, noting that she looked healthier after her transformation
