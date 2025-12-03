Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos

by

Women’s bodies are still, in 2025, subjected to intense public scrutiny on social media

Amy Schumer set tongues wagging after posting a photo in which her face appeared incredibly smooth and wrinkle-free.

The comedian has spoken publicly about losing weight with the jab Mounjaro. Now, some fans believe she may have taken another step in her physical transformation.

In a photo posted on Instagram, Amy appears seated on a staircase in a yellow Valentino dress.

Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos

Image credits: Amy Schumer

Many found it odd that the 44-year-old did not have a single wrinkle on her face.

“Botox, fillers, filters, and photoshop,” one user claimed.

“Should have airbrushed the stains out of the carpet, those stairs look nasty,” joked someone else.

“Something about her…off?” read another comment. “No mystery – surgery and Photoshop,” suggested a separate user.

Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos

Image credits: Amy Schumer

In the post, Amy tagged @georgialouisesk, Georgia Louise, the British founder of a New York skincare clinic reportedly frequented by Anne Hathaway.

The salon offers red therapy, chemical peels, IV drips, PRF EZ Gel—an injectable filler— and vitamin shots, so the Life & Beth actress could have used any of those treatments to enhance her appearance.

Social media users accused the comedian of using Botox, fillers, or heavy editing

Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos

Image credits: therealamyschumer

However, according to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Kahn, Amy may have used Botox, but the transformation is more likely the result of an app.

“You can no longer tell with Instagram photos what is going on because the filters have gotten so good,” the surgeon told The Daily Mail.

“It is likely she has had very little done and is instead relying on camera trickery.”

Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos

Image credits: thedrewbarrymoreshow

The Snatched star addressed the speculation in an Instagram post on Tuesday (December 2), stating that she doesn’t get Botox or fillers. (In 2021, she revealed she had facial fillers but had them dissolved because she disliked the results.)

After deleting all her Instagram photos taken pre-weight loss, Amy also clarified that she lost 50 pounds (22 kg), not 30 (13 kg), as some reports had indicated.

Amy previously revealed that she once tried fillers but had them dissolved

Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos

Image credits: Amy Schumer

She explained that she lost weight “not to look hot which does feel fun and temporary” but to “survive.”

“I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can k*ll you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared,” the mom shared, referring to Cushing’s Syndrome.

Cushing syndrome is a condition that occurs when the body has too much of the stress hormone cortisol for a long time. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it can possibly be fatal if left untreated and can cause heart attacks and blood clots. 

Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos

Image credits: therealamyschumer

Symptoms include rapid weight gain in the face (what is known as a “moon face”), abdomen, and back of the neck, high blood pressure, and increased stretch marks.

Amy previously revealed the diagnosis on the Call Her Daddy podcast last year, sharing, “I got these steroid injections and so it gave me this thing called Cushing syndrome — which I wouldn’t have known if the internet hadn’t come for me so hard.”

Amy explained that Cushing syndrome was temporary and that she’s now cured. 

The mom also said she lost 50 pounds to “survive” rather than for aesthetic reasons

Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos

Image credits: Amy Schumer

Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos

Image credits: Tosirwithlove5

She further opened up about using Mounjaro, an injectable medication that suppresses appetite, as well as undergoing plastic surgery “over the years.”

“Sorry for whatever feeling it’s giving you that I lost that weight,” she continued in her recent post. “Sorry to anyone that lets down.”

With her signature humor, the Trainwreck star added, “Happy to share if anyone has any questions about how I’m looking or feeling or where I am in my perimenopause process.”

The star revealed she had Cushing Syndrome, a cortisol-related condition that had caused severe swelling

Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos

Image credits: Amy Schumer

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) treats type 2 diabetes by lowering blood sugar. It’s also prescribed for weight management in people with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition, such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol, according to the FDA.

It can cause side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, injection site reactions, fatigue, and hypersensitivity reactions (typically fever and rash).

Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos

Image credits: smr294

Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos

Image credits: mandyoneill

Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos

Image credits: Amy Schumer

Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos

Image credits: pacflyway

Amy previously underwent liposuction in 2022 and tried another weight-loss jab, Wegovy (semaglutide), but stopped because she “couldn’t handle” its side effects.

Now, she says she’s “pain free” and able to play with her 6-year-old son, Gene, whom she shares with husband, Chris Fischer.

Amy opened up about using Mounjaro for weight management

Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos

Image credits: Amy Schumer

“Look, it’s not covered by insurance unless you have diabetes or like severe obesity, which most of the internet thinks I have. But I’m having a really good experience with it and I wanted to keep it real with you about that,” the comedian said of her use of Mounjaro.

Many people complimented Amy, noting that she looked healthier after her transformation

Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos
Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos
Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos
Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos
Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos
Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos
Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos
Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos
Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos
Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos
Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos
Plastic Surgeon Shares Professional Perspective On Amy Schumer’s Latest Wrinkle-Free Photos

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
40 Hilarious Moments When People Mistook Something For Being Paranormal, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Someone Gives Horse Rubber Chicken And Hilarity Ensues
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mom Fuming As Her 12 Y.O. Daughter Isn’t Invited To Wedding After Ruining Another One Before
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
This Instagram Account Collects Terrible Real Estate Pics, And Here’s 40 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Amazon Series “The Dangerous Book for Boys” Looks Inspiring
3 min read
Feb, 28, 2018
“Tattoo Fails”: 50 Times People Didn’t Even Realize How Bad Their Tattoos Were
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2025