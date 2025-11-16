95 Activities And Places To Go When Bored To Keep In One’s Back Pocket

Like many people, you probably have racked your brain multiple times trying to come up with what to do when you’re bored.

According to research, the average adult experiences 131 days of boredom a year. That’s almost one-third of a year! Therefore, it’s very likely that a significant amount of your time alone or in a group of friends was spent pondering over this question. Hopefully, after reading this post, the question of what to do when you are bored will no longer steal your precious time!

Cold months are approaching, and so are the summer blues. But don’t allow yourself to get caught up in it. There are still plenty of activities and places to go when you are bored during the colder months.

While getting all cuddled up in a blanket wearing fuzzy socks with a homemade pumpkin spice latte does sound very appealing, there are many places to go when bored besides staying at your home. A recent survey revealed that the average American spends 93% of their life indoors. That’s only 7% of one’s entire lifespan spent outdoors! So if it’s not freezing cold, pouring rain, or sweltering hot, make use of the great outdoors!

However, if you are more of a homebody, there’re still many fun things to do when bored while staying inside the comforts of your home. P.S. There are plenty more fun indoor activities other than watching Netflix and munching on pizza. You will be surprised to learn how many simple yet fun things to do when bored there are. Other than that, there’re always some household chores to do! However, not everyone perceives cleaning as a fun activity, so let us provide you with, hopefully, more exciting ones.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of places to go when you’re bored and fun activities you can do while staying inside the house! Expect some rather obvious but often overlooked options and a few activities that might require planning beforehand! As someone said, “The greatest ideas are the simplest.” Do you have any ideas for activities or fun places to go when bored? Let us know!

#1 Go Thrifting

#2 Visit The Tourist Spots In Your Own City

#3 Visit A Friend

#4 Do Yoga

#5 Go Hiking

#6 Go Bowling

#7 Explore Your City

#8 See Live Music

#9 Hang Out With A Family Member

#10 Go To A Karaoke Bar

#11 Spend A Day At The Beach

#12 Visit A Museum Or An Art Gallery

#13 Sketch Outdoors

#14 Stargaze

#15 Check Out The Local Library

#16 Take A Day Trip

#17 Express Yourself

#18 Learn Something New

#19 Watch The Sunset

#20 Get Ice Cream

#21 Unplug

#22 Go To The Park

#23 Talk To Strangers

#24 Bake Something

#25 Try New Recipes

#26 Binge A TV Show

#27 Learn A New Craft Or Do A DIY Project

#28 Organize Your Personal Finance

#29 Replant Flowers

#30 People Watch

#31 Donate Blood

#32 Go To The Gym

#33 Go To An Amusement Park

#34 Treat Yourself

#35 Have A Staycation

#36 Start A Bullet Journal

#37 Reorganize Your Closet

#38 Put Together A Jigsaw Puzzle

#39 Get A Piercing Or A Tattoo

#40 Teach Your Pet Some New Tricks

#41 Try A New Restaurant

#42 Go For A Drive

#43 Visit A Nursing Home

#44 Do A Random Act Of Kindness

#45 Go On A Bike Ride

#46 Go Rollerblading

#47 Take A Zumba Class

#48 Have A Picnic

#49 Take A Class

#50 Make A Bucket List

#51 Meal Prep

#52 Have A Home Spa Day

#53 Stretch

#54 Take A Bubble Bath

#55 Clean Out Your Social Media

#56 Listen To Music

#57 Facetime A Loved One You Haven’t Seen In A While

#58 Have A Game Night

#59 Clean The House

#60 Grill Something New

#61 Go Shopping

#62 Go To The Craft Store

#63 Visit The Farmers Market

#64 Check Out A New Coffee Shop

#65 Go For Afternoon Tea

#66 Get A Manicure/Pedicure

#67 Volunteer

#68 Go For A Run

#69 Go To A Sports Game

#70 Go To An Escape Room Adventure

#71 Try Photography

#72 Meditate

#73 Look Through Old Photos

#74 Organize Your Computer Files

#75 Listen To A Podcast

#76 Learn A Dance Routine

#77 Redecorate

#78 Have A Bonfire Or Campfire

#79 Write A Letter To A Family Member You Haven’t Talked To In A While

#80 Go To The Grocery Store

#81 See A Matinee

#82 Get A Massage

#83 Visit A Hair Salon

#84 Go To A Book Club Gathering

#85 Try Out A New Beauty Product

#86 Experiment With Makeup

#87 Go Fishing

#88 Order Some Takeout

#89 Play Video Games

#90 Go Wine Tasting

#91 Run Errands

#92 Organize A Scavenger Hunt

#93 Update Your Resume

#94 Get A Henna Tattoo

#95 See A Psychic

