9 New Hilariously Adorable Comics About Brutus And Pixie To Instantly Make Your Day

For most of our dear Pandas and Panditas, Pixie and Brutus need no introduction. Created by the talented comic artist Ben Hed, the comics follow the adventures of a rough-looking soldier dog with a heart bigger than the world and an energetic kitty who’s always up to something, and they never fail to surprise even the duo’s most loyal fans. And it’s quite impressive, having in mind that there are 2.5 million of them on Instagram!
So this time, Pixie and Brutus are back with the newest batch of adventures, both funny and serious. From Pixie wanting to climb Mount Everest before realizing it’s way beyond her tiny feline powers to Brutus turning into a race car for the ride of Pixie’s life, these are some of the most adorable pet fooleries to put a smile on your face.
make sure to check more of Pet Foolery's stories here, here, and here.
More Info: Instagram | Patreon
Bored Panda, reached out to Ben Hed, the creator of Pet Foolery, to find out what he’s been up to lately. “I’ve been spending my extra time working on a Pixie and Brutus graphic novel,” he said announcing the book to his loyal fans.
It all started with a random comic idea, said Ben, since “I was never planning on making them a series, I just thought it would be a funny idea to introduce a cute little kitten to a big intimidating war dog.”
As soon as made the first Pixie and Brutus comic, people fell in love with the two adorable characters and he just kept making them. Ben’s signature drawing style and unique characters gained him a cult following of 2.5M people on Instagram.
When asked how his Pet Foolery comics have changed throughout the years, Ben said that the biggest change is “just my art style.” “It’s pretty cool to look back at my earliest comics and see how much cleaner and better my artwork is now. It’s very encouraging for me to see the improvement.”
A while ago, Ben surprised his fans with a new project that reimagines the animals from viral photos. You can see the result right here.
