50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Pinterest is a magical place. It’s full of aesthetically pleasing homes, perfectly organized office spaces, seasonal crafts that will leave your house looking adorable year round and simple projects that can spruce up your garden. But how often do you actually attempt any of the DIY projects you admire online?
Apparently, many of them are much more difficult than the site would lead you to believe. Below, you’ll find some of the most hilarious Pinterest versus reality fails that people have shared of their own projects. Whether you’re a craft expert or not, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these unfortunate attempts, and keep reading to find a conversation with Brandy Nelson of the Gluesticks blog!
#1 Pinterest Pumpkins
Image source: pocketofleaves
#2 Pinterest Fail
Image source: daylynndrever
#3 Auntie Misjudged The Length Of My Neck
Image source: wanderwithrhonda
#4 Ocean In A Bottle: Witness My Epic Pinterest Fail
Image source: Julie Finn
#5 An Attempt At A Guy Fawkes Origami Mask Turned Into A Pinterest Fail
Image source: Robotromance
#6 A Friend Used Pinterest Instructions To Make An Oscar The Grouch Costume For Her Guinea Pig
Image source: missiontoburma
#7 Low-Budget Pinterest
Image source: danielley___
#8 Here’s A Fail Of A DIY Craft. Good Effort Though
Image source: pinterest_failsss
#9 Nailed It, 0-2
Image source: jonnya6
#10 Nailed It
Image source: ATLMotorPark
#11 Pinterest “It” Pumpkin vs. My Sister’s
Image source: m0mmysp1ce
#12 I Tried To Build A Book Igloo With My Students After I Saw It On Pinterest
Image source: IngviOmarsson
#13 My Fiancée Recently Took Up Crocheting And Wanted To Follow A Guide From Pinterest. This Is The Picture She Sent Me After Her First Attempt At A Christmas Stocking
Image source: Jourin
#14 My Mother: “I Found This New Website, Pinterest, It’s Very Cool”. 10 Minutes Later: Easter Decorations
Image source: martinas9989
#15 Tried Out An Embroidery Pattern I Saw On Pinterest
Image source: tacoram
#16 My Cousin Tried To Make Easter Eggs From Pinterest
Image source: Christian_Gheighbar
#17 Rainbow Roses: Not Quite Right, But Still Interesting
The setup: red, green, and blue dyes. Split the rose’s stem into 3 parts. Use plastic wrap to keep the stem happy.
The dyes: Danish. The green is very opaque, the red is slight, and the blue is transparent. I think these are real pigments, not just dyes.
After 18 hours – blue spots. After 36 hours – more blue spots on the petals and on the leaves. Close up after 36 hours – the rose is not happy.
Image source: SunnyInDenmark
#18 Followed The Pinterest Directions Exactly
Image source: WyteRyno
#19 Thank You Pinterest And Social Media For Giving My Wife The Idea To Make A Paper Tree For My Son’s Winnie-The-Pooh-Themed Second Birthday
Image source: ryneb99
#20 Pinterest Fail
Image source: womenirl
#21 We All Need A Laugh, So Enjoy My Epic Pinterest Fail From This Morning
I actually did some excellent quick thinking and poured the clementine caramel out of the pan and onto some oiled parchment and laid another piece on top. I’ve now got clementine caramel shards to use instead.
Image source: ellypear
#22 Pinterest Failed Me
Image source: jthx97
#23 10 Cans Of Spray Paint Later And There Is No Making That Tree Top White. If You See This Craft On Pinterest – Do Not Attempt
Image source: Cyberrebel9
#24 Nailed It
Image source: ellypear
#25 Milk Jug Elmer. Almost Got It
Image source: Noushyno0
#26 My Friend Based Her Graduation Cap Off Of A Pinterest Post
Image source: itsjustlife37
#27 Creating Winter Workshop Crafts With My First-Graders. Pinterest Expectation vs. Reality
Image source: HeatherYounts
#28 After Multiple Tries, Looks Like I’ll Be Buying An Ink Pad
Image source: suzmarques
#29 A Definite Pinstrosity In The Making
Image source: hollyw00d
#30 Aspiring Artist
Image source: sierra_madisson
#31 Tried My Best
Image source: Margare71531078
#32 No More Painting With Circles
Image source: applebloesem
#33 Pinterest Inspiration On Top, My Attempt On The Bottom
Image source: statefox
#34 Girlfriend Got Inspiration From Pinterest
Image source: anne_pyle2
#35 Pinterest Fail
Image source: what.a.messica
#36 Pinterest Really Let Me Down
Image source: juliannelizzie
#37 We Nailed It For Sure
Image source: Savannah_Paasch
#38 These Were Not A Win, But We Had Bubbly, Spiked Cider And Crafts, So I’m Ok With It
Image source: melmac63
#39 What You Expect vs. What You Get
Image source: mimi_lite
#40 Pinterest Gone Wrong
Image source: mimi_lite
#41 Pinterest vs. Reality
Image source: erikahdz_
#42 At Least I Tried
Image source: taylajae1
#43 I Saw This Idea On Pinterest, And Well
Image source: genesisexp1
#44 I Have No Words, Except That It Didn’t Turn Out Like The Picture
Image source: elicia_hartneck
#45 Pinterest vs. Real Life
Image source: MeltzerWater
#46 Slithery Wreaths
Image source: pinstrosity
#47 I’m Pretty Sure Kesha Is The Only One Who Would Be Proud Of My Masterpiece
Image source: meganperret
#48 Reality Is Different
Image source: soggyynachos
#49 Our Christmas Craft Of The Day Didn’t Turn Out So Good
Image source: chelbylyn1
#50 Pinterest Expectation vs. Reality
Image source: ohashleyym
