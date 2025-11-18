50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Pinterest is a magical place. It’s full of aesthetically pleasing homes, perfectly organized office spaces, seasonal crafts that will leave your house looking adorable year round and simple projects that can spruce up your garden. But how often do you actually attempt any of the DIY projects you admire online? 

Apparently, many of them are much more difficult than the site would lead you to believe. Below, you’ll find some of the most hilarious Pinterest versus reality fails that people have shared of their own projects. Whether you’re a craft expert or not, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these unfortunate attempts, and keep reading to find a conversation with Brandy Nelson of the Gluesticks blog!

#1 Pinterest Pumpkins

Image source: pocketofleaves

#2 Pinterest Fail

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: daylynndrever

#3 Auntie Misjudged The Length Of My Neck

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: wanderwithrhonda

#4 Ocean In A Bottle: Witness My Epic Pinterest Fail

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: Julie Finn

#5 An Attempt At A Guy Fawkes Origami Mask Turned Into A Pinterest Fail

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: Robotromance

#6 A Friend Used Pinterest Instructions To Make An Oscar The Grouch Costume For Her Guinea Pig

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: missiontoburma

#7 Low-Budget Pinterest

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: danielley___

#8 Here’s A Fail Of A DIY Craft. Good Effort Though

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: pinterest_failsss

#9 Nailed It, 0-2

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: jonnya6

#10 Nailed It

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: ATLMotorPark

#11 Pinterest “It” Pumpkin vs. My Sister’s

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: m0mmysp1ce

#12 I Tried To Build A Book Igloo With My Students After I Saw It On Pinterest

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: IngviOmarsson

#13 My Fiancée Recently Took Up Crocheting And Wanted To Follow A Guide From Pinterest. This Is The Picture She Sent Me After Her First Attempt At A Christmas Stocking

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: Jourin

#14 My Mother: “I Found This New Website, Pinterest, It’s Very Cool”. 10 Minutes Later: Easter Decorations

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: martinas9989

#15 Tried Out An Embroidery Pattern I Saw On Pinterest

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: tacoram

#16 My Cousin Tried To Make Easter Eggs From Pinterest

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: Christian_Gheighbar

#17 Rainbow Roses: Not Quite Right, But Still Interesting

The setup: red, green, and blue dyes. Split the rose’s stem into 3 parts. Use plastic wrap to keep the stem happy. 

The dyes: Danish. The green is very opaque, the red is slight, and the blue is transparent. I think these are real pigments, not just dyes.

After 18 hours – blue spots. After 36 hours – more blue spots on the petals and on the leaves. Close up after 36 hours – the rose is not happy.

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: SunnyInDenmark

#18 Followed The Pinterest Directions Exactly

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: WyteRyno

#19 Thank You Pinterest And Social Media For Giving My Wife The Idea To Make A Paper Tree For My Son’s Winnie-The-Pooh-Themed Second Birthday

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: ryneb99

#20 Pinterest Fail

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: womenirl

#21 We All Need A Laugh, So Enjoy My Epic Pinterest Fail From This Morning

I actually did some excellent quick thinking and poured the clementine caramel out of the pan and onto some oiled parchment and laid another piece on top. I’ve now got clementine caramel shards to use instead.

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: ellypear

#22 Pinterest Failed Me

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: jthx97

#23 10 Cans Of Spray Paint Later And There Is No Making That Tree Top White. If You See This Craft On Pinterest – Do Not Attempt

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: Cyberrebel9

#24 Nailed It

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: ellypear

#25 Milk Jug Elmer. Almost Got It

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: Noushyno0

#26 My Friend Based Her Graduation Cap Off Of A Pinterest Post

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: itsjustlife37

#27 Creating Winter Workshop Crafts With My First-Graders. Pinterest Expectation vs. Reality

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: HeatherYounts

#28 After Multiple Tries, Looks Like I’ll Be Buying An Ink Pad

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: suzmarques

#29 A Definite Pinstrosity In The Making

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: hollyw00d

#30 Aspiring Artist

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: sierra_madisson

#31 Tried My Best

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: Margare71531078

#32 No More Painting With Circles

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: applebloesem

#33 Pinterest Inspiration On Top, My Attempt On The Bottom

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: statefox

#34 Girlfriend Got Inspiration From Pinterest

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: anne_pyle2

#35 Pinterest Fail

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: what.a.messica

#36 Pinterest Really Let Me Down

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: juliannelizzie

#37 We Nailed It For Sure

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: Savannah_Paasch

#38 These Were Not A Win, But We Had Bubbly, Spiked Cider And Crafts, So I’m Ok With It

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: melmac63

#39 What You Expect vs. What You Get

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: mimi_lite

#40 Pinterest Gone Wrong

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: mimi_lite

#41 Pinterest vs. Reality

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: erikahdz_

#42 At Least I Tried

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: taylajae1

#43 I Saw This Idea On Pinterest, And Well

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: genesisexp1

#44 I Have No Words, Except That It Didn’t Turn Out Like The Picture

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: elicia_hartneck

#45 Pinterest vs. Real Life

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: MeltzerWater

#46 Slithery Wreaths

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: pinstrosity

#47 I’m Pretty Sure Kesha Is The Only One Who Would Be Proud Of My Masterpiece

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: meganperret

#48 Reality Is Different

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: soggyynachos

#49 Our Christmas Craft Of The Day Didn’t Turn Out So Good

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: chelbylyn1

#50 Pinterest Expectation vs. Reality

50 Times People Hilariously Failed At Creating Pinterest Crafts At Home

Image source: ohashleyym

