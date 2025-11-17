“I Loved Every Moment Of That”: Plane Bursts Into Laughter And Applause After Captain Puts An Entitled Passenger In Her Place

Cramped seats, irritated passengers, and soaring flight prices with planes packed full to the brim can surely bring out the worst in us.
This story titled “Karen On A Plane” and shared on the Petty Revenge subreddit sheds a light on exactly how entitled some travelers might be.
According to the author, as soon as the plane landed, “a Karen in the back unbuckled and darted to the front of the plane to get off first.” After an 8-hour flight, everyone was exhausted, so nobody said a word.
But the captain didn’t remain silent and pulled a hilarious move to teach the entitled passenger a lesson.
The whole plane bursts into laughter after the captain puts an entitled passenger in her place
Image credits: leungchopan (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Matheus Bertelli (not the actual photo)
Image credits: [deleted]
“Don’t treat the airplane like your living room,” an etiquette expert warns
Image credits: Pew Nguyen (not the actual photo)
With the seats getting tinier these days, traveling is not as glamorous as it used to be. Flight fares are soaring, planes are packed to the brim, and travelers seem to be more careless than ever. But since we should all aim for a pleasant and civil flight, there is some basic flying etiquette to be aware of.
Jacqueline Whitmore, a founder of the Protocol School of Etiquette in Palm Beach, Florida, argues that bringing in food with “a highly identifiable or offensive smell” is not smart. In fact, she argues, “There’s nothing more annoying than having to smell someone’s greasy fish tacos.”
Jacqueline believes that if you can’t lift your own bag, it’s better to stow it instead of carrying it on. Relying on others to lift it for you is not an option.
The internet is full of pictures showing strangers’ feet jammed in a plane seat. “Keep your dirty feet off the seat in front of you. This is not only gross, but it’s also unsanitary,” Jacqueline warns.
“Don’t treat the airplane like your living room. If you must air out your feet, keep your socks on or wear slippers.”
People are tired of sitting next to unruly passengers in planes, hence the soaring popularity of passenger-shaming groups
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
It shouldn’t be surprising that flight attendants are no strangers to rude passengers. Shawn Kathleen, a former flight attendant of seven years who runs the Passenger Shaming account on Instagram, told Vox that the one thing she really found interesting was that previously, a lot of content related to rude behavior on planes was submitted by crew members.
But things have changed. “Now 99 percent are from passengers because they don’t want to sit next to these people. They’re like, ‘I’m calling these people out for this BS behavior.'”
A lot of the content is foot-related, or concerning arguments, people eating things like hard-boiled eggs or tuna, and clipping their nails. Shawn believes that this type of behavior was made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. “It was a s**tshow before, and now add everything else on top of it.”
Having said that, Shawn noted that this is still a very small percentage of people behaving that way. “When I was a flight attendant, 99 percent of the people I ran into were awesome.”
Many people joined the discussion and shared supportive comments
Follow Us