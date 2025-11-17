30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Experts recommend that we all eat a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins. But we also have to accommodate our own preferences, allergies and financial limitations when crafting our diets. And when it comes to picky eaters, sometimes the top priority is just making sure they eat enough.
We took a trip to the Picky Eaters subreddit, so below, you’ll find out what’s on their simple and beige (yet sometimes creative!) menu. From chicken nuggets and french fries to mac and cheese and buttered toast, be sure to upvote the photos that make you feel seen if you’re a picky eater too. And keep reading to find conversations with picky eating experts Alex Turnbull, RDN, LD, the Family Nutritionist, and Kacie Barnes, MCN, RDN, founder of Mama Knows Nutrition!
#1 I Scrubbed The Icing Off My Cookie Because It Was Too Sweet
#2 My New Hyper Fixation Meal: Mini Baguette Served With Spaghetti Tossed In Rao’s Alfredo Sauce
#3 Any Other Pb Only Sandwich People Out There?
#4 When You Need To Use Up The Stuff In The Freezer
#5 That’s How I Eat Burgers, Just Bland Meat And Buns With Nothing, Am 18 Btw
#6 Feast Your Eyes On My 3 Weeks Worth Of Dinners Which I Meal Prepped Today
#7 So, My Mom Made Stewed Ossobuco (Stewed Meat Basically)
But I don’t like meat (I am not a vegetarian I just dont like meat at all, I like chicken breast and Turkey sausages…etc.) so basically I just cut 1/4 of a white onion, put some white vinegar, olive oil and salt, and mixed it together.
#8 Dinner
#9 Ah Yes, Gardien Chicken Nuggets And Green Beans. A Meal Fit For A Picky Toddler
#10 A Picky 7 Year Old Idea Of A “Nice” Dinner
#11 Nothing Says ‘Picky Eater’ Like Ordering Off The Child’s Menu And Getting Sangria
#12 That How I Eat Chicken Sandwich From Mcdonalds…
#13 Lifesaver For When My Texture Adversity Acts Up
The (tart but tolerable) flavor is instantly washed away by water, and the pouch delivery method allows it to be consumed in three swallows – for minimum time spent with food in my mouth. 80 calories, $0.90.
#14 My Beige Diet
#15 My Sister’s “Picky Lunch”. What Poor Choices Have You Made Because Of The Heatwave?
#16 My Overly Picky Toddlers “Pizza”
#17 Found A Veggie Soup I Love! It’s A Miracle!
#18 My Brother Is A Picky Eater…
#19 When Its Been A Long/S**tty Day At Work. Nothing Relaxes Me More Than A Kid’s Dinner And An Early Night
#20 Proper Picky Tea!
#21 I’m A Very Picky Eater So It Means A Lot When O Say That This Is Some Tasty Meal
#22 Meal Prep For A Diet I Had To Do
#23 Packed Breakfast And Lunch For The Super Picky Kid- Air Fryer Chicken Strips And Fries, Cheese Cubes, Cheez-Its, And Fruit Snacks
#24 This Is My Picky-Eating, Co-Worker’s Chipotle Order
#25 My Mom Made This For My Super Picky Brother
#26 Love Beige Foods – Tostadas, Refried Beans, Tofurkey, Fyp Parm
#27 Parents Always Said I’m Just Picky. What Do You Think
#28 As A Lazy Poor Picky Eater Student I Have So Many These Ffs
#29 Carrot Dogsss
#30 Trying Chips And Dip. I Want To Like It But It Feels Like My Brain Says No? The Look Of The Dip Is Not Helping
