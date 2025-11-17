30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Experts recommend that we all eat a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins. But we also have to accommodate our own preferences, allergies and financial limitations when crafting our diets. And when it comes to picky eaters, sometimes the top priority is just making sure they eat enough.

We took a trip to the Picky Eaters subreddit, so below, you’ll find out what’s on their simple and beige (yet sometimes creative!) menu. From chicken nuggets and french fries to mac and cheese and buttered toast, be sure to upvote the photos that make you feel seen if you’re a picky eater too. And keep reading to find conversations with picky eating experts Alex Turnbull, RDN, LD, the Family Nutritionist, and Kacie Barnes, MCN, RDN, founder of Mama Knows Nutrition!

#1 I Scrubbed The Icing Off My Cookie Because It Was Too Sweet

Image source: anastasiapicc

#2 My New Hyper Fixation Meal: Mini Baguette Served With Spaghetti Tossed In Rao’s Alfredo Sauce

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: CravingCheeseburgers

#3 Any Other Pb Only Sandwich People Out There?

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: reddit.com

#4 When You Need To Use Up The Stuff In The Freezer

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: bennymc123

#5 That’s How I Eat Burgers, Just Bland Meat And Buns With Nothing, Am 18 Btw

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: naga_h1_UAE

#6 Feast Your Eyes On My 3 Weeks Worth Of Dinners Which I Meal Prepped Today

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: seshprinny

#7 So, My Mom Made Stewed Ossobuco (Stewed Meat Basically)

But I don’t like meat (I am not a vegetarian I just dont like meat at all, I like chicken breast and Turkey sausages…etc.) so basically I just cut 1/4 of a white onion, put some white vinegar, olive oil and salt, and mixed it together.

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: reallysallty

#8 Dinner

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: wheetabixarebae

#9 Ah Yes, Gardien Chicken Nuggets And Green Beans. A Meal Fit For A Picky Toddler

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: reddit.com

#10 A Picky 7 Year Old Idea Of A “Nice” Dinner

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: aristoo

#11 Nothing Says ‘Picky Eater’ Like Ordering Off The Child’s Menu And Getting Sangria

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: myfairemily

#12 That How I Eat Chicken Sandwich From Mcdonalds…

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: naga_h1_UAE

#13 Lifesaver For When My Texture Adversity Acts Up

The (tart but tolerable) flavor is instantly washed away by water, and the pouch delivery method allows it to be consumed in three swallows – for minimum time spent with food in my mouth. 80 calories, $0.90.

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: freckledflowergirl

#14 My Beige Diet

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: CouchGoblin269

#15 My Sister’s “Picky Lunch”. What Poor Choices Have You Made Because Of The Heatwave?

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: CarpathianMass

#16 My Overly Picky Toddlers “Pizza”

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: MoeGunz6

#17 Found A Veggie Soup I Love! It’s A Miracle!

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: NikkiT96

#18 My Brother Is A Picky Eater…

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: Zomkit

#19 When Its Been A Long/S**tty Day At Work. Nothing Relaxes Me More Than A Kid’s Dinner And An Early Night

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: FiguresMayVary

#20 Proper Picky Tea!

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: Crudeshack

#21 I’m A Very Picky Eater So It Means A Lot When O Say That This Is Some Tasty Meal

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: Budget-Block3728

#22 Meal Prep For A Diet I Had To Do

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: dvi2pdfm

#23 Packed Breakfast And Lunch For The Super Picky Kid- Air Fryer Chicken Strips And Fries, Cheese Cubes, Cheez-Its, And Fruit Snacks

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: lonleygirl52

#24 This Is My Picky-Eating, Co-Worker’s Chipotle Order

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: lurkzaddy

#25 My Mom Made This For My Super Picky Brother

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: RealAndGay

#26 Love Beige Foods – Tostadas, Refried Beans, Tofurkey, Fyp Parm

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: spookyghost23

#27 Parents Always Said I’m Just Picky. What Do You Think

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: og-thanos-69

#28 As A Lazy Poor Picky Eater Student I Have So Many These Ffs

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: eruditecow

#29 Carrot Dogsss

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: Lovepeacelovepeace02

#30 Trying Chips And Dip. I Want To Like It But It Feels Like My Brain Says No? The Look Of The Dip Is Not Helping

30 Picky Eaters Show Off Their Happy Meals That May Leave You Very Sad

Image source: Avetheelf

