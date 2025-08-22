“Photos Taken Before Disaster”: 35 Pictures That Foreshadow Unfortunate Events

Photos that capture the moments right before tragedy are haunting. On the surface, they usually appear normal, sometimes even joyful. But with the knowledge of what happened next, they take on an entirely different weight.
Collected from all across the internet, these images serve as powerful reminders of how fragile and unpredictable our life can be. Natural disasters, car crashes, and other unforeseen events change everything.
They also encourage us to savor the little time we have and to appreciate the people around us while we still can.
#1 A Newlywed Couple Moments Before Tragedy
On April 28, in South Carolina, newlyweds Samantha Hutchinson, 34, and Aric Hutchinson, 36, were leaving their wedding reception when a drunk Jamie Komoroski, 25, crashed into their golf cart. The bride tragically passed away at the scene, while the groom was rushed to the hospital. Hutchinson sustained multiple injuries, including bleeding in his brain, two broken legs, broken bones in his face, and broken vertebrae in his back.
Image source: Liam Buckler
#2 A Man’s Final Act Of Kindness
Casey Rivara tragically passed away just after 8 p.m. in Rocklin. According to a witness, Rivara had stepped out of his vehicle to help a family of ducks cross the road. “He got out of the car and started shooing the ducks, and everyone was clapping because he was being really nice,” teen William Wimsatt, 12, recounted. Mere moments after the ducks had safely made it across, witness accounts claim that a car came out of nowhere and struck Rivara. “His shoes and one of his socks were right in front of our car,” Wimsatt lamented.
Image source: David Propper
#3 PSA Flight 182 As It Crashes
On September 25, 1978, PSA Flight 182 collided with a private Cessna 172 light aircraft close to Lindbergh Field (now known as San Diego International Airport). The aircraft crashed just north of the intersection of Dwight and Nile streets in San Diego, resulting in 142 tragic fatalities. This included all 135 passengers aboard, and 7 people on the ground in houses.
Image source: OnDisasters, sandiegoairandspace.org
#4 A Navy Diver Moments Before He Ran Out Of Oxygen
A rescue effort to save 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand ended in tragedy, not for those trapped but for a former Thai navy diver who was part of the rescue team. Mr Passakorn, deputy governor of the Chiang Rai region, said, “His job was to deliver oxygen. He did not have enough on his way out.” Sadly, he passed away in one of the cave’s passageways after losing consciousness due to a lack of oxygen.
Image source: ASEAN NOW Thailand, bbc.com
#5 A Minnesota Teen’s Last Post Before Falling 100 Feet
In 2017, 17-year-old Carter Christensen posted a selfie on Instagram. “Free climbed 1st Flatiron,” read the caption below his smiling face, and over his shoulder was a clear view from the top of Boulder’s most well-known landmark. Unfortunately, this was the last image the teen shared, as just an hour later, Christensen fell, marking the first accidental climbing fatality on the Flatirons in a decade.
Image source: Mitchell Byars
#6 A Teen’s Final Moments Before A Freak Accident Involving A Soccer Goalpost
These photos captured Garret Mills’ final 10 minutes before he lost his life in a freak accident. While doing some chin-ups on the soccer crossbar, in an attempt to impress his girlfriend, Mills was fatally struck in the head by the crossbar when the goalpost tipped over. Dave Mills, Garrett’s father, said, “According to the coroner, it would have been instant.”
Image source: Ashley Burke
#7 Astronauts Board The Challenger Minutes Before It Malfunctions
In 1986, a team of astronauts boarded the Challenger despite engineers’ reservations. Following unusually cold overnight temperatures, there were concerns about the shuttle’s structural integrity. Cleared by management, lift off took place, and for the first minute, everything appeared to be going as scheduled. But suddenly all telemetry from Challenger was lost, and controllers saw a fireball on their screens. It was then that they realized the shuttle had suffered a catastrophic malfunction. Tragically, none of the crew members survived.
Image source: John Uri
#8 Teenage Girls Pose For A Selfie Moments Before Tragedy
On a sunny day in 2011, Essa Ricker, Kelsea Webster, and Savannah Webster spent the day together like 15-year-olds normally would, hanging out and taking selfies while doing it. But tragedy struck when they posed for a selfie on some train tracks in the Spanish Fork Canyon in Utah moments before being hit by a train. Unfortunately, all three girls succumbed to their injuries.
Image source: Niamh Shackleton
#9 Moments Before A National Tragedy On The Morning Of September 11, 2001
On the morning of September 11, 2001, a nightmare unfolded when a group of men deliberately crashed two hijacked planes into the Twin Towers in New York City. The two buildings eventually collapsed because of the devastating impact and the resulting fires, leading to over 2,000 people losing their lives. That tragic day is remembered as 9/11.
Image source: engineerforthefuture, https://www.911memorial.org/
#10 A Hot Air Balloon As It Crashes In Carterton
In January 2012, tragedy struck east of Wellington, New Zealand, when a hot air balloon crashed. Reportedly, a sudden gust of wind pushed the balloon toward some power lines. But instead of landing, the pilot, Lance Hopping, tried to lift it over the cables. Unfortunately, the balloon hit the lines and caught fire, resulting in the loss of everyone aboard. Sadly, many of the passengers’ loved ones were waiting nearby and actually witnessed the crash. Investigations later suggested that cannabis use may have been behind the pilot’s puzzling actions on the day.
Image source: imgur.com, bbc.com
#11 US Air Force B-52 As It Crashes
In June 1994, while practicing for an air show, the B-52H U.S. Air Force plane stalled and plummeted to the ground after its wings became vertical at an altitude of about 250 feet. The crash scattered debris over five acres, but thankfully, no one on the ground was injured. Sadly, the pilot and his co-pilot passed away.
Image source: Daryl C. McClary
#12 The Serene Backdrop Seconds Before The Omagh Disaster
In 1998, just as the Troubles in Northern Ireland were abating, the republican splinter group, the Real IRA, detonated a car bomb in Omagh. The shocking attack left many injured and resulted in 29 fatalities. Among the deceased were victims of different ages, nationalities, and religious backgrounds. After widespread outrage both domestically and internationally, the dissident republican movement declared a ceasefire, marking a significant step toward peace.
Image source: onthisday.com
#13 A Hiker’s Last Photo Before A Tragic Bear Encounter
In September 2014, 22-year-old Rutgers University student Darsh Patel and four friends encountered a 300-pound black bear on a hike in the Apshawa Preserve in New Jersey. After they photographed the bear and turned their backs, it decided to give chase. They all ran in different directions, with Patel seen climbing over some rocks in an attempt to escape. Unfortunately, he couldn’t outrun the bear and was fatally mauled.
Image source: Lauren Gambino
#14 A Couple’s Puzzling Last Moments
In Phoenix, Arizona, 22 years ago, Brandon Rumbaugh and Lisa Gurrieri were found deceased in a pickup truck near Interstate 17, after setting out on an overnight camping trip. A damaged disposable camera that captured their last moments was found on the scene, and these photos of them, along with a partial photo of an unknown light fixture, were still visible.
Image source: Ashley Loose
#15 Chester Bennington’s Last Family Photo Before Tragedy Struck
This photo was taken before 41-year-old Chester Bennington, lead singer of Linkin Park, tragically took his own life in July 2017. Bennington’s wife, Talinda, took to social media to share the last photo of him, while expressing that no one knew just how depressed her husband was because he spent his final moments smiling and laughing with the entire family.
Image source: TalindaB, toronto.com
#16 Two Brothers Posing For A Photo Minutes Before A Lightning Strike
Two brothers from San Diego, Michael and Sean McQuilken, posed for this photo on August 20, 1975, just minutes before they were struck by lightning on Moro Rock in California’s Sequoia National Park. Both brothers survived the strike, and in a 2013 interview, Michael McQuiken said, “We thought it was something funny…I never was cautious before that. Now, if I’m out to climb a peak, I’m the first person to bail if clouds gather.”
Image source: JoNel Aleccia
#17 A Tourist Photo Captures An Exchange Student Seconds Before Disaster
In 2011, a Canadian couple posed for a photo in front of the Horseshoe Falls. But little did they know that a disaster was unfolding behind them. 20-year-old Ayano Tokumasu (in red) was captured climbing over the safety railing seconds before she fell and was swept away. Local authorities eventually located and recovered the exchange student’s body from the deep waters four days later.
Image source: Ol_Pasta, Brenna Cooper
#18 The Last Photo Taken On Board The Ill-Fated Flight 571
On October 13, 1972, this flight carrying an amateur rugby team from Uruguay, crashed in the Andes Mountains in Argentina. The wreckage was missing for over two months before being found, and out of the 45 people on board, only 16 survived the crash. Their ordeal made headlines across the world, particularly after it was revealed that they resorted to cannibalism to survive.
Image source: Mr_Funnybone, britannica.com
#19 A Bride-To-Be’s Final Moments Before A Tragic Accident
In 2013, bride-to-be Collette Moreno and her best friend, Ashley Theobald, were on their way to her bachelorette party in the Ozarks when they were involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on the highway. The 1999 Dodge Ram struck the passenger side of the car where Moreno had been sitting, and tragically, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Fortunately, Theobald, who had been driving at the time, survived the ordeal.
Image source: Chris Perez
#20 A Man Taking His Final Breath During An Underwater Marriage Proposal
Steven Weber and his girlfriend, Kenesha Antoine, went on holiday at the Manta Resort in Tanzania in September 2019. While there, they stayed in the resort’s underwater cabin. On the day before they were scheduled to leave, Weber went on a free dive outside the cabin to make a unique proposal to Antoine. He held a note against Antoine’s cabin window that read, “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. But… everything I love about you, I love more every day!” Sadly, he didn’t emerge from the water.
Image source: bbc.com
#21 A Parkour Artist’s Final Moments Before A Fatal Fall
In July 2013, Russian parkour artist, Pavel Kashin’s, last moments before plummeting nearly 200 feet were captured on film by his friend. While attempting a backflip on a three-foot-wide ledge on the top of an apartment building, Kasin lost his footing on the landing and fell straight down onto the pavement. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries.
Image source: BookwormSkates, Kara Goldfarb
#22 A Young Woman Moments Before Her Final Hike In Alabama
In an attempt to remain friends after breaking up two months prior, 18-year-old Jolee Callan and 20-year-old Loren Bunner agreed to go on a hike together on the 30th of August, 2015. What Callan thought would be a “symbolic friendship hike” turned out to be a nightmare, which cost her her life. She passed away at the hands of Bunner, only to be discovered at the bottom of a 50-foot cliff.
Image source: Emily G. Thompson
#23 A French Snowboarder Captured Moments Before Disaster On Mount Everest
In 2002, French snowboarder Marco Siffredi took on the difficult task of boarding the Hornbein Couloir, the steepest descent route on Mount Everest. Due to poor weather conditions, the ascent took longer than usual, forcing him to begin his descent down Hornbein Couloir quite late in the day at approximately 3 pm. Despite warnings from the sherpas about the worsening weather, Siffredi set off anyway, and this photo captured the last time anyone ever saw him.
Image source: reddit.com, Rachael Funnell
#24 A Man Pictured Before His Final Journey Into Alaska’s Backcountry
In 1992, American hiker Christopher McCandless spent more than 100 days living off the land in the Alaskan wilderness. Along with this photo, he wrote a farewell note saying, “I HAVE HAD A HAPPY LIFE AND THANK THE LORD. GOODBYE AND MAY GOD BLESS ALL!” Sadly, he was discovered deceased on September 6, having passed away due to starvation.
Image source: Anish Vij
#25 A Woman’s Last Holiday Archive Before A Tsunami
When a devastating tsunami struck Thailand 21 years ago, Deborah Garlick was traveling with her boyfriend. Sadly, Garlick was one of the 228,000 people who lost their lives in what was described as the deadliest natural disaster of the century. Her parents received a roll of camera film that had Deborah’s last photos, and this was one of them.
Image source: Louise Brierley
#26 A Plane Moments Before It Crashes During The Shoreham Air Show
In August 2015, the two-day Shoreham Airshow in West Sussex ended in tragedy. During the show, a vintage Hawker Hunter jet flown by pilot Andy Hill crashed into a busy main road after failing to pull out of a loop maneuver. The crash happened mere minutes after the plane took off, resulting in 11 fatalities and 14 injuries.
Image source: Terri-ann Williams, bbc.com
#27 American Airlines Flight 191 Captured Moments Before It Crashes
When several mechanical failures occurred in succession after American Airlines Flight 191 took off in Chicago, the plane tragically crashed into a trailer park near the airport. Sadly, all 271 passengers aboard the plane, including the flight crew, lost their lives. Additionally, two people on the ground sustained serious injuries.
Image source: chicagomag.com, faa.gov
#28 A Mother And Son’s Final Photo On The Doomed Malaysia Airlines Flight
15-year-old Gary Slok and his mother, Petra, boarded infamous Flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in 2014 for their dream holiday. Sadly, the pair and the 296 other people on board never made it to their destination. A spokesman for Slok’s football team said at the young keeper’s memorial service, “His story and his last picture tell you how dreams of many people with wonderful lives ahead of them have been wrecked.”
Image source: Sophia Rosenbaum
#29 A Father And Daughter’s Last Photo Before The Metrojet Flight 9268 Crash
This photo of Yuri Shein holding his daughter was one of the last photos of him and his wife posted online before they boarded ill-fated Flight 9268 from Egypt to St. Petersburg in 2015. The plane crashed after just 23 minutes in the air, tragically ending the lives of all passengers and crew on board.
Image source: reddit.com, Jethro Mullen, Susannah Cullinane, Catherine E. Shoichet
#30 The Scene Before A Devastating Fire At The Station Nightclub
This photo captures the moment a devastating fire broke out at the Station nightclub in Rhode Island during a performance by rock band Great White. Due to the club’s limited exits, some patrons failed to make it out in time after panic set in. Dubbed one of the deadliest nightclub disasters in U.S. history, the fire resulted in about 100 fatalities and led to nearly 200 injuries.
Image source: ResEvl, Jack Lasky
#31 A Family’s Final Photo Before A Heartbreaking Plane Crash
Just before takeoff on June 12, 2025, Prateek Joshi and his four family members took their last photo together on the ill-fated Air India Flight AI171. The family made up 5 of the more than 240 fatalities when the plane, en route to London from India, crashed shortly after taking off. After hearing the news of the crash, Joshi’s neighbor, Neil Ryan, said, “When they left, Joshi came round — we always spoke to each other…They were wonderful.”
Image source: Brenton Blanchet
#32 A Woman’s Final Moment Before Jumping Off A Nevada Bridge
Heather Price Papayoti became the 7th person to lose her life at the Hoover Dam bridge since its opening in 2010. She left her counseling meeting and traveled over 200 miles to the bridge, eventually climbing over the railing and jumping 900 feet into the Colorado River. After her passing, her sister-in-law said, “We were blessed with her laughter and light for all the years we shared with her. Sadly, the darkness of depression and anxiety consumed her in recent months, and despite treatment, she was unable to conquer it.”
Image source: FriendlyBeneficial, Tom Ragan
#33 A French Couple Seconds Before A Fatal Rampage
On November 13, 2015, Gilles Leclerc took to social media to post this photo of himself and his girlfriend at an Eagles of Death Metal concert at the Bataclan in Paris. Tragically, this would be the last photo he ever took because he passed away during a fatal rampage in the theater that evening.
Image source: ThisMayBeMike, courrierinternational.com
#34 An Italian Couple’s Selfie Moment Seconds Before Disaster
When out hiking with his partner on August 20, 2022, in his hometown in Italy, Andrea Mazzetto’s life came to an untimely end when he plummeted down a 200m cliff. Shortly after taking this photo, Mazzetto dropped his phone and lost his balance when trying to save it from falling. By the time first responders arrived, he had already passed away due to his injuries.
Image source: Jess Battison
#35 Paul Walker Moments Before A Fatal Car Accident
At a car show in November 2013, Paul Walker and Roger Rodas decided to take Rodas’s new collectible, a Porsche Carrera GT, out for a spin. What was meant to be a short trip around the block ended in tragedy, with both men passing away only a few minutes into the drive. It was reported that Rodas lost control of the car and tragically crashed into a tree. Sadly, this was the last photo of Walker, captured just before he left and never returned.
Image source: Lifetimemovieclips, Matt Farah
