I Took 20 Pictures Of Dogs Playing In Flower Fields, Making The Best Memories For Their Owners

There is nothing more special than spending the day in a field of flowers with the sun shining, dogs playing and pup parents laughing and making the best memories.
One of my favorite things in the spring and summer is visiting fields of beautiful flowers and the other is photographing dogs…why not pair them together?
More info: raisethewoofphotography.com | Instagram
#1 Stevie
#2 Gibson
#3 Gracie
#4 Nike
#5 Frankie
#6 Stevie
#7 Archie
#8 Harriet
#9 Henry
#10 Kealah
#11 Stevie
#12 Nike
#13 River
#14 Harriet
#15 Arlo
#16 Nike
#17 Harriet
#18 Gibson
#19 Ralph
#20 Archie
