I Took A Camera On My Dream Trip To Tokyo, And Here Are The Best 19 Photos That I Took

I’m Davide Sasso and this is my project titled ‘Tokyo Dream Distance’ where I tried to capture the surreal beauty of Tokyo city at night with my camera.

Visiting Japan has been a dream of mine since I was a child and I finally managed to fulfill it recently. I’ve spent about two weeks in Tokyo, but I wish it had been more than that. I visited the main districts and took some stunning pictures there. I mainly photographed the city at night when all the lights come on. I particularly enjoy the rainy days when the lights reflect and create wonderfully beautiful views.

I tried to give my photos that Cyberpunk look that I loved so much in some of my favorite movies, such as “Blade Runner” or “Akira”.

I published some of these amazing photos on my social networks and I’m glad people like them a lot.

It was certainly one of the best experiences of my life and I can not wait to repeat it. I surely recommend everyone to visit this beautiful city.

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

