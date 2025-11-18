In The Waning Days Of Winter, We Made A Pilgrimage To Say Goodbye To Our Beautiful Dog (10 Pics)

by

Our beloved dog, Misza, passed away on November 14, 2023. The same day, in 1905, that Rasputin first met Tsar Nicholas II of Russia and changed the destiny of Europe forever. She was with us for nearly fourteen years.

Our sadness and emptiness led to unresolvable existential questions, and a reflection on our own underlying fear of entropy.

How to say goodbye and give her back to eternity without fear of forgetting? Death is the state of being where that person exists only in the minds of those left behind.

In the waning days of winter, we made a pilgrimage, carrying a white porcelain urn with a pattern of blue forget-me-nots imprinted upon it. Inside, the remains of our beautiful dog. Our last trip together, to Portmeirion: Clough Williams-Ellis’s Baroque fantasy made real in painted domes and towers. And there, as we looked out from the observatory tower, over the windswept estuary, we said goodbye, and so did she, disappearing over the sand, into the wind.

More info: monikakadler.com | Instagram | Facebook

Portrait of Misza, 2023, Hafren Forest, Llanidloes, Wales

In The Waning Days Of Winter, We Made A Pilgrimage To Say Goodbye To Our Beautiful Dog (10 Pics)

Empty bedroom, December 2023, Greenwich, London, UK

In The Waning Days Of Winter, We Made A Pilgrimage To Say Goodbye To Our Beautiful Dog (10 Pics)

Aeon Rose, December 2023, Lewisham, London, UK

In The Waning Days Of Winter, We Made A Pilgrimage To Say Goodbye To Our Beautiful Dog (10 Pics)

The pilgrimage in the memory of friend, December 2023, Portmeirion, Wales

In The Waning Days Of Winter, We Made A Pilgrimage To Say Goodbye To Our Beautiful Dog (10 Pics)

Aeon Rose, December 2023, Portmeirion, Wales

In The Waning Days Of Winter, We Made A Pilgrimage To Say Goodbye To Our Beautiful Dog (10 Pics)

The pilgrimage in the memory of friend, December 2023, Portmeirion, Wales

In The Waning Days Of Winter, We Made A Pilgrimage To Say Goodbye To Our Beautiful Dog (10 Pics)

The pilgrimage in the memory of friend, December 2023, Portmeirion, Wales

In The Waning Days Of Winter, We Made A Pilgrimage To Say Goodbye To Our Beautiful Dog (10 Pics)

Aeon Rose, December 2023, Portmeirion, Wales

In The Waning Days Of Winter, We Made A Pilgrimage To Say Goodbye To Our Beautiful Dog (10 Pics)

The pilgrimage in the memory of friend, December 2023, Portmeirion, Wales

In The Waning Days Of Winter, We Made A Pilgrimage To Say Goodbye To Our Beautiful Dog (10 Pics)

Monika K. Adler, December 2023, Portmeirion, Wales

In The Waning Days Of Winter, We Made A Pilgrimage To Say Goodbye To Our Beautiful Dog (10 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Amelia And The Animals: Photographer Mom Captures Daughter’s Love For Animals
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Top Ten Terry Crews Brooklyn Nine Nine Moments
3 min read
Dec, 6, 2016
Someone Asked Women “Do You Have Any Career Regrets?” And Here Are The 30 Best Answers
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Flight Attendant Shares 16 Tips And Tricks That Might Help You Out If You Travel A Lot
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share A Scary Or Unsettling Fact About Yourself Or Someone You Know
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Seattle Man Has Been Feeding A Crow Family For Years, Has His “Mind Blown” After They Bring Him Presents
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.