Here Are 25 Photos Of A Guy That’s Been Taking Photos With Famous People Ever Since He Was Little

Celebrities and famous people are one of the most interesting things for people to gossip about. Of course, during the gossip, people love to point out if they have met someone famous and what was it like. But many would feel humbled if they looked at Rob Bierman’s photo collection of him being with the stars of Hollywood and many others. Heck, even some celebrities would envy the list of VIPs he has met.
Looking at the collection, you’ll probably wonder how this kid manages to do it. Surely, it couldn’t be that he or his parents have insane persuasion skills. Some joke that Rob’s dad must be a president, or his mom could be an A-list celebrity. But if you thought that these photos are the only ones, well, think again, and take a look at the first iteration of his collection.
More info: Instagram
#1 Bill Murray
#2 Bruce Willis
#3 Dwayne Johnson (The Rock)
#4 Destiny´s Child
#5 Eddie Van Halen
#6 Jon Bon Jovi
#7 Michael Jordan
#8 John Glenn
#9 Shaquille O´Neal
#10 Bill Russell
#11 Willie Nelson
#12 Goldie Hawn
#13 Terry Bradshaw
#14 Yao Ming
#15 Naomi And Wynonna Judd
#16 Brian Littrell
#17 Tommy Hilfiger
#18 Jenny McCarthy
#19 Nolan Ryan
#20 Dirk Nowitzki
#21 Dusty Baker
#22 Roger Clemens
#23 Bill Fitch
#24 Tony La Russa
#25 Michele Tafoya
