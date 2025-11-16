Here Are 25 Photos Of A Guy That’s Been Taking Photos With Famous People Ever Since He Was Little

Celebrities and famous people are one of the most interesting things for people to gossip about. Of course, during the gossip, people love to point out if they have met someone famous and what was it like. But many would feel humbled if they looked at Rob Bierman’s photo collection of him being with the stars of Hollywood and many others. Heck, even some celebrities would envy the list of VIPs he has met.

Looking at the collection, you’ll probably wonder how this kid manages to do it. Surely, it couldn’t be that he or his parents have insane persuasion skills. Some joke that Rob’s dad must be a president, or his mom could be an A-list celebrity. But if you thought that these photos are the only ones, well, think again, and take a look at the first iteration of his collection.

More info: Instagram

#1 Bill Murray

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#2 Bruce Willis

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#3 Dwayne Johnson (The Rock)

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#4 Destiny´s Child

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#5 Eddie Van Halen

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#6 Jon Bon Jovi

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#7 Michael Jordan

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#8 John Glenn

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#9 Shaquille O´Neal

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#10 Bill Russell

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#11 Willie Nelson

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#12 Goldie Hawn

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#13 Terry Bradshaw

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#14 Yao Ming

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#15 Naomi And Wynonna Judd

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#16 Brian Littrell

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#17 Tommy Hilfiger

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#18 Jenny McCarthy

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#19 Nolan Ryan

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#20 Dirk Nowitzki

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#21 Dusty Baker

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#22 Roger Clemens

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#23 Bill Fitch

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#24 Tony La Russa

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

#25 Michele Tafoya

Image source: pictureswithcelebrities

