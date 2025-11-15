Artist Shows The Behind-The-Scenes Of Pitch-Perfect Instagram Photos And His 687k Followers Love It (20 New Pics)

There’s more to photography than meets the eye. Every professional photographer knows that it’s almost never as simple as just snapping an odd shot and then editing it in post-production. A scene and setting must be well-thought out, then there are intricacies like lighting, composition, angles, pose, and other things that make the picture pop.

The slight nuances are very subtle and hard to wrap one’s head around, and it’s very easy to underestimate the gap between amateur and pro photography. Luckily, there are people like Kai Böttcher who lend us a hand and reveal how the process looks behind the scenes. The pro photographer uses all the tricks available to create his own photos: from lights, improvised reflectors, to unconventional angles, and strange compositions.

More info: Instagram | kai-boettcher.com

#1

Image source: kai.boet

#2

Image source: kai.boet

#3

Image source: kai.boet

#4

Image source: kai.boet

#5

Image source: kai.boet

#6

Image source: kai.boet

#7

Image source: kai.boet

#8

Image source: kai.boet

#9

Image source: kai.boet

#10

Image source: kai.boet

#11

Image source: kai.boet

#12

Image source: kai.boet

#13

Image source: kai.boet

#14

Image source: kai.boet

#15

Image source: kai.boet

#16

Image source: kai.boet

#17

Image source: kai.boet

#18

Image source: kai.boet

#19

Image source: kai.boet

#20

Image source: kai.boet

