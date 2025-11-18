I Discovered A Pharmacy That Was Abandoned In The 1990s (15 Pics)

by

I’m a portrait photographer who has been photographing abandoned houses for over 10 years. I have always been drawn to history. I am also a very curious person, intrigued by the unknown. This curiosity leads me to explore places that others may not have seen.

As an urban explorer, one of my favorite finds is this abandoned turn-of-the-century general store down south. It was abandoned in the 1990s; however, developers purchased the property not too long ago, and it was in the process of restoration and preservation when it became too costly. This explains the excellent condition of some items, as these original pieces were being used as part of the new decor. I hope you enjoy the pictures.

More info: Instagram | bryansansivero.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com

Various pills in jars

Some of the bottles and medicines left behind

An old cash register

Medicine bottles left behind

Ice cream bar

Another cabinet

Various bottle labels

A syringe and medicines

Various drugs left behind

The results of chemicals over time

Another cabinet

Medicine with labels

Poisonous chemicals

An old safe upstairs

The exterior

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
