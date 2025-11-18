I Discovered A Pharmacy That Was Abandoned In The 1990s (15 Pics)

I’m a portrait photographer who has been photographing abandoned houses for over 10 years. I have always been drawn to history. I am also a very curious person, intrigued by the unknown. This curiosity leads me to explore places that others may not have seen.
As an urban explorer, one of my favorite finds is this abandoned turn-of-the-century general store down south. It was abandoned in the 1990s; however, developers purchased the property not too long ago, and it was in the process of restoration and preservation when it became too costly. This explains the excellent condition of some items, as these original pieces were being used as part of the new decor. I hope you enjoy the pictures.
Various pills in jars
Some of the bottles and medicines left behind
An old cash register
Medicine bottles left behind
Ice cream bar
Another cabinet
Various bottle labels
A syringe and medicines
Various drugs left behind
The results of chemicals over time
Another cabinet
Medicine with labels
Poisonous chemicals
An old safe upstairs
The exterior
