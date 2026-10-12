41 Stunning Landscapes From The Natural Landscape Photography Awards 2026

Some photographers chase the famous viewpoint. Lukas Furlan spent the last few years doing the opposite, and it just made him Photographer of the Year at the 2026 Natural Landscape Photography Awards. His winning portfolio came from his first solo trip to Spain, plus the countryside around his home in Vienna and, of course, the Dolomites. He says he tried to make his work more personal, steering away from the main viewpoints and looking for smaller details. It’s also a bit of a comeback story, since he finished as runner-up last year and called the win a déjà vu.
Behind Furlan, Dorin Bofan took second place, followed by Koki Dote in third, Ross Davidson in fourth, Martin Rak in fifth, and Iain Macleod in sixth. Each submitted a full portfolio, so the title rewards a photographer who can stay strong across a body of work, not just land one lucky frame. The single-image prize went elsewhere, with Abraham Saikley named Photograph of the Year for a striking shot of a jagged mountain range.
Scroll through all six Photographer of the Year portfolios from the Natural Landscape Photography Awards 2026 below and see what happens when photographers skip the shortcuts and let the landscape do the talking.
More info: naturallandscapeawards.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 The Still Woods
Small white flowers bloomed beneath moss-covered trees in a misty forest. Everything was still, as though time had stopped. Taken in Shizuoka, Japan.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Third Place
Image source: KoKi Dote
The sixth edition of the awards received 11,929 photographs from 1,086 photographers in 52 countries, and every finalist’s RAW file was checked to make sure the scene was real. The awards were founded in 2021 as a response to heavy editing and AI in nature photography, and their golden rule is that the integrity of the subject must be maintained. Only 170 photographs made it to the live finals, which lasted five hours over Zoom.
#2 Shadow Puppets
The spires of the Chaltén Massif projected onto the Patagonian grasslands. Shot from the rarely seen west side of Fitz Roy in early winter.
Award: Grand Landscape, Photograph of the Year, Winner
Image source: Abraham Saikley
#3
Another colorful, richly textured mud pattern on a riverside in Spain.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Winner
Image source: Lukas Furlan
#4 Left Behind
Branching channels on a tidal flat seemed drawn toward the golden light, like roots searching for nourishment.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Third Place
Image source: KoKi Dote
#5 Forever High
Torridon, Scotland
Award: Photographer of the Year, Fourth Place
Image source: Ross Davidson
#6 Mountain Layers
Low clouds building up around the jagged peaks of Cadini do Misurina shortly after sunset. Dolomites, Italy.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Fifth Place
Image source: Martin Rak
#7 Bonsai In The Rocks
Granite rock formations on the northern slopes of the Jizera Mountains, Czech Republic covered with first snow.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Fifth Place
Image source: Martin Rak
#8
A small stone covered in dried river sediment. Its shape reminded me of an egg, which made me stop and take a closer look.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Winner
Image source: Lukas Furlan
#9
A colorful, richly textured mud pattern on a riverside in Spain. I liked the ambiguity of it: is it a miniature landscape, a close-up of an animal, or a satellite image?
Award: Photographer of the Year, Winner
Image source: Lukas Furlan
#10
Probably one of the craziest trees I’ve ever stumbled upon. The smell was something else, too. Holding my breath definitely helped. I found it on a beach, and only when I looked closer did it reveal a completely new world.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Winner
Image source: Lukas Furlan
#11
First light hits a spruce tree on the subalpine plateau during winter. Ceahlau Mountains, Romania.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Runner-Up
Image source: Dorin Bofan
#12
Award: Photographer of the Year, Runner-Up
Image source: Dorin Bofan
#13
Autumn foliage of lenga trees during a snowstorm. Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Runner-Up
Image source: Dorin Bofan
#14 Tree Of Ashes
Over many years, water has carved branching channels into the ground, creating a tree-like pattern. Taken in Nagano, Japan.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Third Place
Image source: KoKi Dote
#15 Plumes Of Frost
Layers of ice on the surface of a rime-covered tree spread out like overlapping feathers. Taken on Mt. Zao, Japan.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Third Place
Image source: KoKi Dote
#16 The Watcher
On a mist-covered snowfield, a large rime-covered tree in the foreground seems to watch quietly over the others in the distance. Taken on Mt. Zao, Japan.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Third Place
Image source: KoKi Dote
#17 The Edge
A small section of collapsed sand on a beach forms a steep edge that resembles a towering cliff. Taken in Chiba, Japan.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Third Place
Image source: KoKi Dote
#18 Keepsakes
Iridescent ice on the surface of a frozen lake held bubbles of all sizes like tiny keepsakes. Taken in Nagano, Japan.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Third Place
Image source: KoKi Dote
#19 Instinct
As the tide receded, a single twig was left behind on the beach. Amid the contours of the sand, it resembled a lone tree on a hill.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Third Place
Image source: KoKi Dote
#20 Primordial
Assynt, Scotland
Award: Photographer of the Year, Fourth Place
Image source: Ross Davidson
#21 Rose Tinted
Torridon, Scotland
Award: Photographer of the Year, Fourth Place
Image source: Ross Davidson
#22 Highland Dawn
Lochaber, Scotland
Award: Photographer of the Year, Fourth Place
Image source: Ross Davidson
#23 The Road Goes Ever On
Lochaber, Scotland
Award: Photographer of the Year, Fourth Place
Image source: Ross Davidson
#24 The Highest Place
Lochaber, Scotland
Award: Photographer of the Year, Fourth Place
Image source: Ross Davidson
#25 Golden Valley
November sunset in the Central Bohemian Uplands, Czech Republic.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Fifth Place
Image source: Martin Rak
#26 Foggy Flames
Radiation fog above the forests on a cold summer morning. Jizera Mountains, Czech Republic.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Fifth Place
Image source: Martin Rak
#27 Frosted Forest
Foggy forest covered in thick hoarfrost in the Central Bohemian Uplands, Czech Republic.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Fifth Place
Image source: Martin Rak
#28 Decorated Forest
Frost covered trees nicely contrasting with the autumn foliage on the ground. Central Bohemian Uplands, Czech Republic.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Fifth Place
Image source: Martin Rak
#29 An Teallach
A dramatic winter morning on one of Scotland’s most impressive mountains.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Sixth Place
Image source: Iain Macleod
#30 Blà Bheinn
A view towards the Red Cuillin, Isle of Skye.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Sixth Place
Image source: Iain Macleod
#31 Glyder Fach
After a stormy night in my tent, I woke to fresh snow and beautiful winter light.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Sixth Place
Image source: Iain Macleod
#32 Castell Y Gwynt
The dramatic rock formations of Castell y Gwynt frame Yr Wyddfa as it emerges from the clouds.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Sixth Place
Image source: Iain Macleod
#33 Yr Wyddfa
Yr Wyddfa, covered in early winter snow.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Sixth Place
Image source: Iain Macleod
#34 Marsco
Blà Bheinn, Garbh-bheinn and Belig from Marsco, Isle of Skye.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Sixth Place
Image source: Iain Macleod
#35
I took this image near my hometown in South Tyrol and was fascinated by the late-evening light, especially considering that the area lies in a valley surrounded by large hills and mountains. This is what I like most about photography: heading out without a specific plan or preconceived idea, and being open to all the small wonders nature has to offer.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Winner
Image source: Lukas Furlan
#36
Late-autumn weather in the Dolomites is probably one of the most interesting conditions a photographer could wish for. Midday shots like this would never be quite the same without the atmosphere and colors that this time of year brings.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Winner
Image source: Lukas Furlan
#37
Cooling lava seen through hail. Fagradalsfjall eruption, Iceland.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Runner-Up
Image source: Dorin Bofan
#38
Open water patches caused by the thermal inertia of dead spruce trunks. Cuejdel Lake, Romania.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Runner-Up
Image source: Dorin Bofan
#39
Spruce trees on the subalpine plateau at sunset. Ceahlau, Romania.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Runner-Up
Image source: Dorin Bofan
#40
Foggy day in the beech forest near my home. Brasov, Romania.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Runner-Up
Image source: Dorin Bofan
#41
Autumn foliage of lenga trees during a snowstorm. Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina.
Award: Photographer of the Year, Runner-Up
Image source: Dorin Bofan
Follow Us