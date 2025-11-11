Phil Collins Recreates All His Original Album Covers With His Older Self For The 2016 Reissues

Against all odds, English singer, songwriter, and musician Phil Collins has decided to reissue extended and remastered editions of all his solo albums as part of his “Take A Look At Me Now” retrospective. But before you say that this is just another day in paradise, you should know that it’s not just the music that’s been remastered: Collins has reshot each album cover, too. Check out the covers below, and see if you can spot the new ones!
“I’ve always been quite proud of my demos and have often made them available as B-sides, but with a few exceptions, I have avoided including those on these collections,” Collins explained in a press release. “Instead, I’ve focused on how nicely the songs developed when played on stage, rather than showing how they originated.”
More info: philcollins.com (h/t: petapixel)
Testify
Dance Into The Light
Hello, I Must Be Going
Face Value
Both Sides
No Jacket Required
