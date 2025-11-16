50 Soul-Healing Pics To Celebrate Rescue Pets And Their Heroes (July Edition)

July is almost over and we are about to step into the last month of the summer. No crying just yet! This is also the time of the month for your monthly fix of purrfection. The heart-warming feel comes in all shapes and sizes, but is usually furry, jumpy, and irresistibly adorable.
Yep, you guessed it– welcome to Bored Panda’s monthly batch featuring the cutest pics with the goodest gals and bestest bois. From little pooches to full-grown woofers, it’s their smiles and open eyes that make this world a better place.
Scroll down below, upvote your favorite pics and be sure to check out our previous entries if you haven’t already: June, May, and April.
#1 When I Was Asked To Take This Girl, I Was Told The Vet Didn’t Think She Had A Chance. She Was Found On The Highway, Burned Paws, Emaciated, Alone. After Multiple Vet Stays, 24 Hour Care At My House, She Went Into Rescue And Was Adopted! This Is Why I Rescue/Foster On My Own. I Won’t Give Up!
Image source: Hoperosaliex
#2 Ceda (10) Carrying His Newly Chosen Toy To The Register Of The Pet Store, And Then Him Riding Home In The Car With It. He Spent 99 Days At The Shelter After Being Picked Up As A Stray. This Was On Day 2 Of His New Life
Image source: InLynneBo
#3 My Bil Went To Adopt A Cat. He Came Home With Two Cats Because The Shelter Said They’re A “Bonded Pair”
Image source: JMyers666
#4 He’s A Beat Up Senior Cat With No Teeth, Is Fiv+, But Has A Heart Of Gold. Of Course We Adopted Him!
Image source: spidergweb
#5 One Of The Longest-Tenured Residents At Our Shelter Got Adopted Today
Image source: MARLeague
#6 The Bottom Photo Is My Late Pup Titus Who I Had For 12 Years. The Top Photo Is The Dog I Rescued This Week. His Name Is Milo. I’m Very Lucky To Be Reminded Of Titus.
InfinityES
Image source: InfinityES
#7 Just Adopted This Grumpy Lookin But Sweet As Hek 16yo Baby. Her Parent Died So She Was Surrendered To A Shelter. I Had To Make Sure Her Last Years Were Full Of Love And Being Spoiled
Image source: captain-kittypants
#8 Got Divorced And Adopted 3 Cats
Image source: Bzow
#9 19 Year Old Molly Who I Recently Adopted
Image source: ChippersandFriends
#10 “What Do You Mean I Get Adopted Tomorrow?”
Image source: ShelterCatPics
#11 Our Foster Dog, A Neglect Case, Has Been With Us Almost Two Weeks And Has Put On 20 Pounds. He Is The Most Incredible Dog.
Image source: raspberrysupreme
#12 We Adopted Morrissey On Sunday. I Think It’s Safe To Say He’s Enjoying His New House.
Image source: zzabe
#13 Newly Adopted Kitten, After Hiding Under The Bed For Hours, Finally Came Out And Graced Me With Her First Loaf
Image source: YorkerJones
#14 Went To Visit This Lovely Cat Today And Decided To Adopt Him. He Was Abandoned, But The Vet Estimates He Is Between 12 And 15, Lost Most Of His Teeth And Is Blind In One Eye But He’s Also One Of The Cuddliest Cats I’ve Ever Met. I’m Picking Him Up On Tuesday.
Image source: autumnsbeing
#15 Snuggle Buddies. They Had To Be Adopted As A Pair And I Absolutely Didn’t Mind At All.
Image source: Yawheyy
#16 Foster Fail! Sasha Is A Senior Gal Who Lost Her Longtime Home Last Year And Ended Up In The Shelter. Never Again! She’s Officially Adopted As Of Today :)
Image source: algor28
#17 These Two Dogs Were Both Set To Be Euthanized Last Thursday Both Deemed Dog Aggressive And Un-Adoptable — One Week Of Basic Training, Structure, And Exercise Later We Have This.
Image source: Garbarblarb
#18 She’s So Small That I Thought I Was Adopting A Kitten, But She Was An Adult. I Misread 18 Months As 18 Weeks.
Image source: Dizzy_Journalist4486
#19 My Friend Is Adopting Brady This Weekend. Can’t Wait To Meet Him. He Was A Stray So This Will Be His First Real Home. She Says He’s Really Sweet And Gentle.
Image source: dwfishee
#20 Agreed To Foster This “Extremely Aggressive” Boy A Few Months Back. Today I Adopted Him. Welcome Home, Stripes Mckenzie!
Image source: skeletonclock
#21 This Is Poochie Before And After Adoption. The Goodest Boy.
Image source: DeltaSteps
#22 Recently Adopted, Meet Honey :)
Image source: Pinkycinnamon
#23 My Lil House Hippo, Choomba. He Was Rescued From A High Kill Shelter In La, Brought To Oregon, And We Adopted Him A Week Later.
Image source: gnomisaurus
#24 Yesterday I Rescued This Kitten From A Cruel Life As A Stray, Today He Shamelessly Stole My Son’s Lunch. I’ve Taken In A Criminal.
Image source: BatMom525
#25 He Thinks That This Adopted Kitten Is Just For Him.
Image source: Hollow_Video_
#26 I’ve Waited So Long To Adopt My Own Cat. I Finally Moved Into A Place That Allows Cats Last Week. This Is Me Meeting Cheddar For The First Time
Image source: dsk1389
#27 I Was Told My Sister’s Newly Adopted Pit/Dachshund Might Be Appreciated Here.
Image source: Nunez4Pres
#28 Meet Sully, A Romanian Street Dog, Who Travelled 22 Hours By Car To Join Our Little Family
Image source: Emphy256
#29 Moon Had Basically Been A Teenage Mother On The Streets. Now She Has A New Home :)
Image source: 95caramel
#30 Keeps The Senior Doggo I Just Adopted
Image source: WholesomeHussy
#31 2 Shelter Dogs, One Adopted Last Week, One Adopted Last September. Now Best Friends.
Image source: RudyRusso
#32 Squeaks’ Adoption Celebration Dance
Image source: Reptarro52
#33 Meet My Mom’s Senior Kitty (15+?) Tortilla! Mom Adopted This Wonderful Senior Tortie, And The Vet Just Says ‘Old’ For Age, Because She Has 1 Tooth. She’s A Sassy Lady 💕
Image source: saucity
#34 Adopted This Pair Of Brothers Last Week, They’re Inseparable
Image source: presumeotherwise
#35 Newly Adopted Little Screamer
Image source: MisterSlevinKelevra
#36 Adopted This Pup Today. She Was So Scared At The Shelter That Would Couldn’t Leave Her There
Image source: dextro584
#37 I’m An Animal Shelter Photographer. I Took Pictures Of This Very Polite Girl Last Week Which LED To Her Adoption Today!
Image source: magpiephotos
#38 [oc] Adopting This Little Guy From A Rescue Was An Amazing Decision!
Image source: jayduhaus
#39 First Time I’ve Noticed My Cake Day. Here’s A Picture Of My 8 Week Old Puppy I Just Adopted! He’s My First Puppy And Has Completely Stolen My Heart!
Image source: GingerBeast81
#40 I’m Terribly Allergic To Cats. My Family Adopted A Cat…guess Who He Chose As His Owner?
Image source: LostLeadership5229
#41 Our House Hippo! So Thankful We Found Her For Adoption.
Image source: pablomcdubbin
#42 The Dog I Adopted The Other Day!
Image source: AlrightRedditing
#43 My Newly Adopted Void Stands Guard Over His Sleeping Sister
Image source: Sure-Change2851
#44 My Recently Adopted Dog’s Amazing Recovery! The First Picture Is From March 2022 When She Was First Taken To The Shelter. She Was Originally Found As A Stray In The Inland Empire, Ca.
Image source: Careless_Can3303
#45 My Family Adopted One Of The Thousands Of Beagles Rescued From The Envigo Breeding Facilities In Virginia. It’s Amazing To Watch Her Grow Into Her Goofy And Crazy Self. The First Day We Brought Her Home In The Bottom Right. Otherwise Being A Crazy Nutball 🥲💓 We Love Her So Much
Image source: deeppurplescallop
#46 Little Anndee – Someone Said They Would Put Her Out In The Woods For Prey So I Adopted Her !
Image source: MizZanaBlue2021
#47 This Is Guillermo!
I’d share our black kitty. We adopted him from a cat cafe that takes in shelter cats only. We named him Guillermo, after the familiar in What We Do in The Shadows, and brought him home. After a few weeks, I looked through the paperwork they gave us with him that wasn’t health related or immediately important. In there, I found a paper from his short time at Petco. His description on it read, “I’m a TV star!”. I was like, “sorry, what?”. It continued to explain that he was rescued from a hoarding situation and during a news interview at the site, he was filmed a few times sitting in a cage looking VERY confused.
Since then, he’s fit in really well with our other cat Bobbi, and is best friends with our dog, Jack.
Here’s the video. He first appears at around 0:50 timemark. A few more times after that too.
Image source: IWnaBNkd
#48 Terri , My New Adopted Friend
Image source: marcosmacias
#49 My Best Friend Just Adopted This Little Guy.
Image source: Haveyouseenmynachos
#50 Adopted This Dude, Named Him Herbie. We Didn’t Know Why The Vet Laughed At His French Name, So We Finally Translated It.
Image source: Sector7Studios
