This Is How The “Perfect” Female Body Has Changed In 100 Years

by

Throughout the 20th and 21st centuries, the mainstream idea of the “perfect body shape” for women has shifted almost as often as fashion trends. The contrast in who’s considered the “perfect woman” between decades is shocking and speaks volumes on public attitudes at the time. Current beauty standards always depend on whether or not people think it’s acceptable for women to have curves.

Countless fad diets, pills, and celebrity icons later, we’re still headed in the wrong direction in 2025 by encouraging women and girls to compare themselves to others and strive for the “perfect body,” rather than loving each body in their own right. At the very least, however, we’ve progressed past relying on questionable beauty trends like cigarettes and Wonder Bread to slim down.

The changing body trends over the years

Take a walk back in time with us and marvel at the varyingly ridiculous expectations of the body types (female figures) over the years. Scroll down just a bit and see for yourself. 

1910s: Gibson girl

Image credits: Leo Delauncey

Camille Clifford

Image credits: Draycott Galleries

1920s: The flapper girl

Image credits: Leo Delauncey

Alice Joyce

Image credits: Bain News Service

1930s: The siren

Image credits: Leo Delauncey

Jean Harlow

Image credits: ECO DEL CINEMA

1940s: The screen queen

Image credits: Leo Delauncey

Katherine Hepburn

Image credits: Getty Images

1950s: The curves

Image credits: Leo Delauncey

Elizabeth Taylor

Image credits: George Stevens Productions

1960s: The petite

Image credits: Leo Delauncey

Twiggy

Image credits: flickr.com

1970s: The 70’s pin up

Image credits: Leo Delauncey

Farrah Fawcett

Image credits: Los Angeles magazine

1980s: The supermodel

Image credits: Leo Delauncey

Elle MacPherson

Image credits: Victoria’s Secret

1990s: The waif

Image credits: Leo Delauncey

Kate Moss

Image credits: W magazine / Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

2000s: The tone

Image credits: Leo Delauncey

Christina Aguilera

Image credits: Getty Images

2010s: The bootylicious

Image credits: Leo Delauncey

Kim Kardashian

Image credits: Getty Images

2020s: The Ozempic body

Finally, we’ve made it to the 2020s. The current obsession seems to be the “Ozempic body,” or extreme thinness yet again. Since 2021, Ozempic, or semaglutide, has become increasingly popular amongst those in the spotlight. Though it was originally created to help people manage or prevent type 2 diabetes, it didn’t take long for users to notice that it often leads to weight loss. And suddenly, it seemed like everyone in Hollywood was using it, whether they wanted to admit it or not.

This revival of glamorizing skinniness comes on the heels of the body positivity movement, which hit its peak during the 2010s. During this time, society appeared to finally start accepting all sorts of body shapes and sizes, and the pressure on women to be thin was slowly easing up. Of course, this movement has not completely fizzled out, as plenty of people are still advocating for the celebration of all bodies. 

But as Ozempic and other similar medications have become more accessible, the media has gone right back to promoting extremely small bodies. And unfortunately, women are under almost just as much pressure as they were 20 to 30 years ago to be as thin as possible.  

Christina Aguilera

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

Meghan Trainor

Image credits: meghantrainor

Is there really a perfect body shape?

As you can see, body trends over the years have changed according to society’s perception of the perfect body. It makes you realize that there’s no such thing as the so-called perfect female body type. Every body is unique and should be cherished just as it is, rather than trying to force it to fit arbitrary societal norms. Wouldn’t you agree? Let us know in the comments!

