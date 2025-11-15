40 Times People Took Baking To Another Level, Shared In Online Group

Have we got a treat for you today, Pandas! With the holiday season in full swing, I’ll bet that many of you are in the mood to taste some delicious baked goods, just like I am. To get your stomachs a-rumbling and you in the mood to test out some new recipes at home, we’ve collected some of the best pics of baked goods from the warm and wholesome r/Baking subreddit.

An online community of just over 642k members, r/Baking is home to “recipes, ideas, and all things baking-related.” From cakes, cookies, pies, and tarts to muffins, scones, and all types of bread, everyone’s baking creations are welcome. As you’re scrolling down, upvote your fave pics and let us know which of these delicious concoctions you’d most like to taste.

Got your forks and spoons ready, Pandas? Let’s dive head-first into the cinnamon-scented world of baking!

Pie artist, author, and baking grandmaster Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin was happy to talk to Bored Panda about just how engaging, joyous, and downright magical baking truly is. Not only does baking help reduce your stress levels, but it also helps you connect to others, and serves as an outlet for your creative expression. She also opened up to me about her latest projects and her book that’s hot from the oven, ‘Pies Are Awesome: the Definitive Pie Art Book.’ Scroll down for Bored Panda’s exclusive interview with Jessica.

#1 I Made A Picnic-Themed Birthday Cake For My Mother-In-Law. The Toppings Are All Individual Little Sugar Cookies

Image source: inspiredtotaste

#2 I Hand-Painted Some Delft Blue Sugar Cookies!

Image source: Veeeeezy

#3 Pie-Thon. I Thought I Would Share My Latest Pie

Image source: devoney44

#4 I Was Thinking A Lot About My Late Cockatiel Maui Today, He Passed Away Suddenly Last Year And His Hatch-Day Was In February. Decided To Make Some Maui Macarons To Honour Him. I Miss His Dorky Little Face So Much

Image source: lilbopeachy

#5 I Made Spring Botanical Cookies! These Are Vanilla Bean Shortbread Cookies Decorated With Royal Icing!

Image source: yk28chan

#6 Daughter Wanted Kitty Cakes For Her 4th Birthday. Dad To The Rescue! I Am Not A Professional

Image source: airwolf16

#7 Avocuddle Donuts! These Are Fried Vanilla Bean Donuts With Matcha Glazing And Sugar Coated Donut Holes

Image source: vickiee_yo

#8 My Wife Made This Wedding Cake But She Doesn’t Post On Reddit

Image source: PM_Me_TittiesOrBeer

#9 Blueberry Pie With Cinnamon Cookie Crust

Image source: inspiredtotaste

#10 Te Feiti Cake

Image source: gene_yus

#11 I Was Asked To Make A Cake Inspired By A Painting Done By The Birthday Girl’s Father. I Tried My Best!

Image source: lilbopeachy

#12 Finally Perfected My Macarons, Then Took It To The Next Level! Strawberry Shaped Macarons With Chocolate Ganache And Jam Filling

Image source: 10Blank_Canvas_Cakes

#13 I Made Some Fall Fashion Cookies

Image source: inspiredtotaste

#14 My Boyfriend Forgot My 30th Birthday. I Spent The Day Alone So I Made My Own Cake. It’s Been A Rough Day…

Image source: nat1101

#15 My Mom Was So Sad When My Grandmother Passed Away Cause She Would Miss Her Cheesecake

So for the last 7 years I have been making her one every year for Xmas from my grandmother’s recipe. I’ve never been able to get one not to crack…until this year!! Finally a PERFECT cheesecake!!

Image source: skydivesre

#16 I’m Feeling Really Proud Of My First Geode Cake And Just Wanted To Share It With Someone Who “Gets It”. Everything Is Completely Vegan And Completely Made From Scratch, Including The Rock Candy

Image source: _sparrow

#17 My 8 Year Old Daughter Wanted A Hedgehog Cake For Her Birthday. I Tried My Best

Image source: lampworkbench

#18 I Made A Beatrix Potter-Inspired Easter Pie – The Filling Is Apple And Mixed Field Berry

Image source: ThePieous

#19 I Made Winnie The Pooh Pull-Apart Bread! They’re Also Sweetened With Honey!

Image source: _affogato_

#20 Customer Requested A Surprise As Long As It Incorporated A Bonfire, I Hope They Like It!

Image source: lilbopeachy

#21 My Wife Made This Beautiful Gingerbread House For Christmas

Image source: panache123

#22 My Aunt Doesn’t Think She Is An Artist. Here Is Her Fondant Yoda. Please Encourage Her

Image source: Fancythistle

#23 My Mum Made This Bee Cake For A Baby’s Birthday… Yes The Cake Is Also Honey Flavoured!

Image source: taigacatalytic

#24 I Baked A “Princess Jasmine” Apple Pie

Image source: ThePieous

#25 Fox Cake I Made For My Son’s 1st Birthday Party

Image source: TheKingOfThePark

#26 Had A Chicken Cookie Cutter Laying Around For Ages, Decided To Give It A Try Today

Image source: Plebster159

#27 My Wife Is Proud Of Her Gingerbread House And Wanted Me To Share It For Her!

Image source: Phat_Strat

#28 Today Is My Mom’s Birthday. She Passed Away At The Age Of 49 This January And I Miss Her Very Much. She Had Always Wanted A Unicorn Cake And I Made Her A Promise That I’d Bake Her One For Her Birthday This Year But Sadly She Isn’t Here With Us Any More But A Promise Is A Promise

Image source: loser-jem

#29 Last Year I Made My Dad A Cookie Crust Birthday Pie, Illustrating His Childhood In Honduras. I Decided It Should Be A Tradition, So Pie-Ified Another Of His Stories This Year. This Has A Lemon And Blueberry Filling In A Cinnamon-Almond Cookie Crust

Image source: inspiredtotaste

#30 My Daughter Asked Me To Make Her A Cake Shaped Like An Axolotl For Her 9th Birthday

Image source: corkbeverly

#31 I’m Currently Studying Abroad In France. Here’s My Favorite Work So Far!

Image source: mydeadass

#32 I Made A Mirror Glaze Cake For My BF’s Birthday. I Didn’t Expect It To Turn Out So Well The First Time!

Image source: lovethatjourney4me

#33 The Best Part Of 2020 Was My Mom Starting Her Own Macaron Business While In Quarantine. Another Batch Of Orders Ready For Pick Up

Image source: peachynini

#34 Fish Bread

Image source: RiverOttter, https://twitter.com/konel_bread

#35 One Of My Earth Science High School Students Is Passionate About Baking, Adamant That She’ll Become A Professional Baker. Instead Of Doing A Presentation To Summarize Her Research Projects, I Allow Her To Bake What She Researched. I Think What She Produces Is Amazing. Here’s Her Obsidian Cake

Image source: goldraven

#36 I’m So Happy With How The Layers In My Matcha Cake Turned Out I Just Had To Share It With You Guys!

Image source: KillerMagicBeans

#37 Ignore My Dirty Mixing Bowl In The Background, But Look At My “Wooden” Cake!

Image source: Avbitten

#38 Made A Spooky Croissant

Image source: input36

#39 My Cupcakes Are Being Sold In A Certain Theme Park, And I’m Just Really Proud About It

Image source: ashleyschex

#40 Melting Candle Cakes – Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Flavor

Image source: cloudberry14

