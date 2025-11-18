30 Stories Of ‘Lifetime Supply’ Winnings, From Wholesome To Sad

Winning anything is usually followed by a boost of endorphins, leaving you smiling from ear to ear for a while. But some people are lucky enough to win a lifetime supply of something they like, making the smile last at least a little while longer.
Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community recently shared their experience of winning enough of something to last them a lifetime (however it is that the terms and conditions define ‘lifetime’ in their case). One user asked them what they won and how, and whether or not they were still receiving their prizes, and netizens were more than willing to share.
Scroll down to find their stories on the list below, where you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with the person who started the thread, Juli, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions.
#1
Donuts. I get 365 donuts a year from a local donut shop in my home town. I give them to a children’s home who in turn gives them to kids on their birthday. It was a smart move by the donut shop because to make sure everyone gets their fill I pay to double the order plus I get them juice and milk. I won this 16 years ago and they have always honored the prize.
Image source: tavariusbukshank, Alexander Grey / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#2
I won a trivia thing from a radio station in 2015–the prize was a lifetime supply of passes/movie candy from AMC theaters. They gave me a gift card looking thing to show at AMC that allows up to $40 in snacks for free plus admission.
It’s been almost ten years and this card still works. It’s saved my butt so many times when I was struggling financially—I could go get dinner or sit in air conditioning for a few hours. I’m honestly shocked that it’s still valid but it’s probably the best thing I’ve ever won in my life.
Image source: Dry-Meeting-8763, Corina Rainer / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#3
I won a coupon for a lifetime supply of kisses from my kid and so far still a happy recipient 🫰🏻.
Image source: CreakinFunt, Sai De Silva / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#4
Pentel pens in a writing contest. I won 30 years ago.
I got an engraved executive when I won, but I also get a 12 pack of energels a year, two alloy barrels, and one libretto. They usually send me a 3 pack of any new pens or colors coming out, too.
I’ve been to their headquarters and factory in Japan. I explained who I was and what I had won, which they verified with order and shipping history. I got to take an in-depth tour with a SrEVP and got sets of drafting pencils (GraphGear Sharps), unique Japanese pens, and an original 1962 Sign Pen.
I had won when I was younger, several years later I was there training judo. I literally walked into their building to the receptionist and explained. A man came out, took my info and story, then left.
He came back with some papers, which turned out to be a copy of every shipment they’d sent. He was surprised i was telling the truth!
He went and got the SrEVP, and with my friend translating, we had a great time. They were still making some of their best fountain and executive pens by hand and that was 1999.
Image source: Dark_Energy_13, Aaron Burden / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#5
I didn’t win as such, but I saved a pizzeria owner from a major problem with the tax authorities, due the failure of his computer, in 1999 or so, when I asked what I wanted for payment, I said “You can serve food and wine for my wife and daughter tomorrow”. He did, and said he would do for as long as he is in business. He still honours this 25 years later.
Image source: Miserable-Win-6402, shayan ramesht / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#6
I won a lifetime supply of Marmite.
One jar.
(British joke).
Image source: RRC_driver
#7
When I was stationed in South Korea 2014, there was a defector from the North that went across the Demilitarized Zone. He was shot by the North Koreans a few times as he made his crossing. The guy woke up in the hospital in Seoul and asked for a “Choco-pie”. Choco pies are a Korean version of a Moon Pie. The company that makes them, Lotte, stated that he would never have to worry about not getting a Choco-Pie again. As far as I know this defector has a lifetime supply of Korean Moon Pies.
Image source: dave200204, Quercus acuta / wikipedia (not the actual photo)
#8
My friend won a lifetime supply of toilet paper.)) It started as a joke, he entered the contest just for fun, never expecting to win.
But then the company called him up, and next thing we know, he’s got a garage full of toilet paper.
The funny part is, my friend is the last person who’d ever think about needing that much toilet paper.
He’s super organized, and he lives alone, so he’s always been the type to buy in bulk and have a stockpile of essentials. Winning this contest was like hitting the jackpot for him.
He got so much toilet paper that he ended up giving it away to friends and family. For months, everyone knew that if they were running low, they could just call him up. He even donated a bunch to local shelters, which was really cool.
The supply lasted longer than he expected, but eventually, it ran out. It was a good run, though.
He said it felt like a little bit of a burden had been lifted when he finally had to go out and buy toilet paper again.
Image source: SweettLily, Erik Mclean / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#9
My grandma had an awesome sense of humor. We were all with her the days leading up to her dying at 93 in her own home. It wasn’t particularly sad, we were celebrating her life. At one point she was lying in bed and held up a half full box of the candy “tic tacs” and said “lifetime supply”.
Image source: angusshangus, Neal Fowler / wikipedia (not the actual photo)
#10
A friend (back in the 70s) used to enter magazine contests all the time, one day he got a check in the mail for $25,000. No fanfare or anything, he just got a check in the mail. He bought a house in town, which would have never happened on his own. He died a long time ago but his kids still live there, so I guess he won a lifetime supply of housing.
Image source: justferwonce, Abstrakt Xxcellence Studios / pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
I won a lifetime’a supply of chocolate. But it was handed to me all at once.
I ended up setting up in the middle of town and offered every resident as much chocolate as they could eat.
It was probably the biggest congregation of people in that (admittedly small) town’s history.
All the chocolate was gone by the end of the day.
Image source: Zanian19, Pixabay / pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
I won a lifetime supply of pasta! A supermarket in my town closed down its branch and gave away their products in a raffle. I bought a ticket for 2 bucks at a festival and ended up winning the entire pasta section.
Image source: AngelSava21, Alice Pasqual / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#13
I didn’t win it, I accidentally bought it. Some years ago I wanted to make the garden a bit prettier. I checked on some auction site and someone offered a leftover batch of chalk to improve the soil. We agreed I would pay 30 euros shipping included.
Three days later a delivery guy arrived completely pissed off banging the door and shouting why the hell I would let this be delivered by a standard parcel delivery service. I didn’t have a clue what he was talking about until he showed me the packages. Apparently the seller sent me 8 30kg bags of chalk.
I require about 5kg of chalk a year for my garden. With the 240kg of chalk I got, I can last almost 50 years. By the time I’m out of chalk, I would be over 100 years old, which is an age not that many people will become , let alone while still gardening.
Bottom line, for 30 euros including shipping I now have a lifetime supply of chalk.
Image source: Th3L0n3R4g3r, Derick Anies / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14
Someone I know was pregnant one time and her water broke in a superstore. So the superstore gave her free baby nappies for several years simply because of it lol.
Image source: Mialovesgiraffes, Nathan Dumlao / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#15
One of my friends won a lifetime supply of dog food through a contest he entered on a whim. He was ecstatic at first—who wouldn’t be?—but then his dog developed an allergy to the specific brand after a year or so. Now he just donates the bags he still gets to the local animal shelter. So yeah, he’s still getting it, but it’s not exactly going to use as originally planned!
Image source: Ok_One501, Chewy / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#16
Unfortunately not a lifetime, but a year’s worth of donuts from a local restaurant. They specialize in audacious donuts during their brunch hours and held an ugly Christmas sweater contest during a brunch in December. They called to tell me I had won and to come and pick up my prize after the holidays. It was a punchcard for a getting a free donut each week of the year. We went ahead and took advantage of the freebie while we were there and I enjoyed what would surely be one of many free donuts that year. Yes, 2020 was lining up to be a real winner.
Image source: Lord_of_Allusions, Carlo VersoCarlo Verso/ unsplash (not the actual photo)
#17
Not a lifetime supply but I won a year’s supply of free meals from Qdoba when I was in college. They just give you a gift card with 52 free meals loaded on it. As a college student it was heaven, I heard of another student who won the same prize but they had a typo on their card and got 520 burritos instead of 52.
Image source: Wingnut814, Mr. Satterly / wikipedia (not the actual photo)
#18
I won a lifetime supply of depression after the army, it still delivers every day like clockwork.
Image source: TacticalNaps, Somchai Kongkamsri / pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
I won a lifetime pass for a minigolf and go cart place that was popular in my area back in the 80s. It wasn’t a random drawing, it was a prize for a contest to raise funds for a specific charity.
They made a whole big deal about it and my picture was in the local paper. I got the pass, which was a business card sized laminated paper with their branding, my name, a bar code, and “irrevocable lifetime pass”.
The first time I went to use it, they refused to let me in. I called the next day to speak with the manager and he told me the whole thing was a publicity stunt and I should feel good for having raised money for charity. I tried again and was denied access to the park. Then the third time I was denied entry, the card was confiscated, and I was “lifetime banned”.
Nobody cared. The paper that ran the article, the contest organizers, nobody. I couldn’t help but smirk when that place went out of business but, they went out of business maybe 10 years ago so I missed out on something like 30 years of using that pass. Of course I respected their lifetime ban, and was always open about my story and how I got banned for trying to use the lifetime pass they had given me. But nobody cared.
Update: This is a story about a kid getting screwed out of a prize through a loophole. Nobody was bodily harmed, nobody starved, there were no threats of violence. It’s a case of poor business ethics, not a cause for moral outrage. Poor kid got screwed but, the world continued to spin, the tide continued to ebb and flow, and hurt feelings eventually were overcome. Please keep that in mind. Nothing I’ve mentioned here is worthy of anything more than a “wtf” as this pales in comparison to the real problems we face in this world.
Image source: Outrageous-Buy734, me / wikipedia (not the actual photo)
#20
I had a coworker that won a years supply of Cinnabon – basically a free Cinnabon everyday for a year. She lasted about 3 months before she couldn’t do it any more and gave me the coupon. I had the coupon for a couple of weeks before we just started sharing the coupon around the office. I think we just all stoped after six months. It was just too much for any one person to handle.
Image source: Mm-mumbles, Abdelrahman Muhammed / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#21
Lifetime supply of pizza, pasta or salad from a chain place in Sydney. They have about 5 locations. Have used it about 200 times in the past 5 years. Wasn’t won, but they only sold 200 of them and it is likely the best purchase I have made in terms of value. Still go there a few times a month. .
Image source: zerotwoalpha, The Nix Company / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#22
I won a lifetime supply of jellybeans from Jelly Belly when I was a teenager. I had the option of one delivery of a 3kg bag, or three deliveries over the course of a year of one 1kg bag. I was forced by my mother to choose the second option so I didn’t gorge myself 😂.
Image source: recyclemen, Patrick Fore / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#23
Got lifetime oil changes from a car dealership promotion. They went out of business after 2 years.
Image source: ResearchDisastrous38, Kate Ibragimova / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#24
Back in the mid 90’s early days of the Internet I won the Yahoo! March madness bracket challenge and it included a ‘lifetime supply’ of Gillette Razors. So every year right after the 1st of the year , I receive whatever the latest and greatest razor they are promoting and 24 refills. I have even moved twice since then and never provided a change of address, but they still show up like clock work.
/I also won 5k cash, a Spalding basketball, 12 large Pizza Hut pizza’s, and 4 Jiffy Lube Oil changes.
Image source: 420greg, Brett Jordan / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#25
When I bought my truck, it came with free oil changes for the life of the vehicle. Second oil change, mechanic comes to me with a bunch of additional “suggested” services. I declined. He says “Well, if you decline these services we have to charge you for the oil change”
Never went back.
Image source: Aiox123, Sten Rademaker / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#26
During the Olympics closing ceremony, they mentioned that one country offered (among other prizes) a lifetime of free colonoscopies to the gold winner.
Image source: woyteck, Anna Shvets / pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
I won a lifetime supply of Mountain Dew Live Wire while in college. Some random sponsored drawing on the drill field. What I received was 2 large pallets. During finals week. And it was nearly a lifetime supply.
My kidneys nearly failed. I spent a few days in the hospital, I gave the the rest of the dew to my apartment complex, and to this day, I can not even look at Mountain Dew without my stomach turning.
Image source: Torin_Miasma, Aquarius274 / wikipedi (not the actual photo)
#28
I won a “lifetime supply” of milk duds from a movie theatre contest in the 90s. But In fine print it said it was only for a year. I ate so much I am now disgusted by them,.
Image source: rottenragu, Famartin / wikipedia (not the actual photo)
#29
Not me, but, a relative of mine bought a closet full of extra large half gallon mugs from Dunkin Donuts in the mid 90s. The cups were sold at a premium with a contract stating that the user was entitled to a $0.99 fill-up of any beverage for life. His thinking was that he’d be able to save thousands over the next decades by getting iced coffee by the gallon and never paying more than a dollar. A few of the cups have worn out or been destroyed, but he still has many left.
He’s pretty well known by all the local Dunks now. Anytime he goes to a new location, he has to explain the situation to a barista, the manager, and then escalate to corporate. Some stores won’t honor it even with proof from corporate. Most of the baristas are younger than the cups themselves.
Image source: _MUY
#30
Won a lifetime supply of bubble tea. I only go for one or two a month since I became pre diabetic.
Image source: jayhy95, Kevin Canlas / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Follow Us