57 People Share Their Family’s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Every family has a story that gets passed down beyond the dinner table. From long careers to exciting artistic projects and major athletic achievements, certain relatives cement their legacy for generations to come.
And that’s exactly what TikTok user Livy_mp3 tapped into when she asked on the platform, “Tell me your most insane family flex, and I don’t mean, ‘My aunt was on TV once,’ I’m talking totally mind-blowing and absurd.”
The prompt struck a chord, racking up 23 million views and 223K comments, with people eager to share their proudest stories.
#1
My Great Great Grandmother was the one who got to call the president to tell him the war was over! (WW2)
#2
My mom has two Olympic gold medals😛(Kristine Andersen)
#3
My dad survived 9/11
#4
My great great uncle is the original voice of Donald Duck
#5
My dad worked on Coraline
#6
Bob Ross was a close family friend and one of his paintings was for my grandpa
#7
My cousin is a 4 time Olympian and won a bronze medal in 2024
#8
My grandparents escaped North Korea
#9
My aunt dated Brad Pitt in college, and dumped him
#10
My uncle was Loki’s stunt double
#11
My grandpa was good friends with Obama and we got Christmas cards for 7-8 years
#12
Before Green Day was famous they opened for my dad’s old band (Agent Orange)
#13
I am related to Bach. Like the composer. My whole family is ridiculously musically talented
#14
My mums childhood best friend is married to Hugh Grant
#15
My grandmother was one of the first nine women that went to Harvard with Ruth Bater Ginsberg (they were friends too)
#16
Fergie is my auntie and we still make fun of her for the anthem
#17
My great great grandmother is grandmama in the original Adam’s family
#18
My cousin is Neil Armstrong (shoutout i got the blue eyes from that side of the family)
#19
My grandpa goes to church regularly with Joe Biden
#20
Entirely because of drunk driving my grandfather is the reason you cannot drive lawnmowers on the road in some city in Oklahoma I forgot the name of
#21
Our cat went missing for two years and we thought a dead bunny in the road was her so we buried it and she randomly came home 2 years later and we were on the news
#22
My dead uncle directed Sesame Street
#23
My great uncle invented the digital camera
#24
My mum is on one of the old book covers of the Vampire Diaries
#25
My mom met Johnny Depp twice in New York at a bar, and the second time he recognized her from the first time
#26
My dad has like a license for everything so we can literally do anything like fly helicopters, sail boats, and legally own a tank
#27
My grandma lived in the same trailer park as Eminem’s grandma
#28
My uncle animates for American Dad and he threw a peanut at Toby Maguire on the set of Spiderman once
#29
My aunt got asked to be Queen Latifah’s personal chef and said no 😔
#30
My uncle was a tester for Minecraft and got to witness it being created 🙂
#31
My Aunt Angel went to school w Eminem. He had a crush on her and would call her angel baby, later on when he got popular in music she went to one of his meet in greets and asked for him to sign to Angel baby
#32
My dad kidnapped his 7 kids and drove us from BC down through the US to Texas. We were missing for close to 6 months. June to December. Big police raid when they finally found us. We were flown back home first class and reunited with our mom just before Christmas.
#33
My aunt made the panda express logo?? 😭
#34
There is NO record of my grandma’s grandpa. no gravestone, no proof of life, and we’ve searched hard. family legend says he was an outlaw in the wild west before he bought land in MO with cash, chose a last name, and settled down
#35
My cousins dad owns Crumbl Cookies
#36
My grandma was at the concert that Ozzy bit the head off the bat 😎
#37
Not a flex but! my uncle is banned from Poland. if he goes to Poland he will get instantly arrested. Bare in mind, bro is Polish.
#38
Grandpa had a beer w Freddie Mercury before he was famous. He said he would go watch him preform at this local bar all the time. Then a few years later saw him preforming on TV
#39
My aunt has worked for Paris Hilton and is always invited to Dnoop Dog’s bday parties
#40
Nobody ever believes me but I got a great uncle who works or worked at area 51
#41
My grandma is friends with one of Ted Bundy’s surviving victims
#42
My uncle won MasterChef
#43
My mum’s cousin was one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims
#44
My aunt got asked out by Ice Cube and dumped him
#45
My grandpa was a comic book artist for marvel and DC but died too young to be recognized
#46
I’m related to John Quincy Adams and Ozzy Osbourne has been in my house
#47
Michael Jackson is my mom’s cousin
#48
My aunt slept with Orlando Bloom 🤗
#49
My mom is Kim K’s cousin! and my aunty preformed with Michael Jackson
#50
My great grandfather was the richest man in Vietnam and post master general before the war
#51
My grandma was the first American woman to be arrested in Edinburgh
#52
My dad got accused of stealing a 300+lbs tortoise
#53
My cousin is the guy who made THE and they were roommates vine
#54
My nana saw Billy Joel in the bar and she saw him make up piano man
#55
My uncle is THE Joe Anderson
#56
My cousin’s the Hawk Tuah girl
#57
My mom met Selena Gomez in a mental rehabilitation center and when I went to visit my mom I saw her there
