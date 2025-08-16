57 People Share Their Family’s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Every family has a story that gets passed down beyond the dinner table. From long careers to exciting artistic projects and major athletic achievements, certain relatives cement their legacy for generations to come.

And that’s exactly what TikTok user Livy_mp3 tapped into when she asked on the platform, “Tell me your most insane family flex, and I don’t mean, ‘My aunt was on TV once,’ I’m talking totally mind-blowing and absurd.”

The prompt struck a chord, racking up 23 million views and 223K comments, with people eager to share their proudest stories.

#1

My Great Great Grandmother was the one who got to call the president to tell him the war was over! (WW2)

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: ur mom, Bukvoed / WIkipedia (not the actual photo)

#2

My mom has two Olympic gold medals😛(Kristine Andersen)

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: Frede♥️ (Balstyrkos version), Doug Pensinger / Getty

#3

My dad survived 9/11

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: Joakim

#4

My great great uncle is the original voice of Donald Duck

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: aly_4L, Orphans’ Benefit by Walt Disney Productions

#5

My dad worked on Coraline

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: yeehaw

#6

Bob Ross was a close family friend and one of his paintings was for my grandpa

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: 𝓁𝒶𝓎𝓃ℯ ♫⃠, Bob Ross Incorporated / Wikipedia

#7

My cousin is a 4 time Olympian and won a bronze medal in 2024

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: joan, Kat von Wood / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#8

My grandparents escaped North Korea

Image source: 

#9

My aunt dated Brad Pitt in college, and dumped him

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source:  jillian, Airman 1st Class Tanaya M. Harms / Wikipedia

#10

My uncle was Loki’s stunt double

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: Bradles-_-, anon

#11

My grandpa was good friends with Obama and we got Christmas cards for 7-8 years

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: kalayna, United States Senate / Wikipedia

#12

Before Green Day was famous they opened for my dad’s old band (Agent Orange)

Image source: snow ᖭི༏ᖫྀ

#13

I am related to Bach. Like the composer. My whole family is ridiculously musically talented

Image source: jmae🌷(jack stauber's version)

#14

My mums childhood best friend is married to Hugh Grant

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: 🎱🪽SIRI🪽🎱, Kurt Kulac / Wikipedia

#15

My grandmother was one of the first nine women that went to Harvard with Ruth Bater Ginsberg (they were friends too)

Image source: Riley

#16

Fergie is my auntie and we still make fun of her for the anthem

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: rclwilliams, Manfred Werner / Wikipedia

#17

My great great grandmother is grandmama in the original Adam’s family

Image source: Bella

#18

My cousin is Neil Armstrong (shoutout i got the blue eyes from that side of the family)

Image source: Susie :p

#19

My grandpa goes to church regularly with Joe Biden

Image source: maria

#20

Entirely because of drunk driving my grandfather is the reason you cannot drive lawnmowers on the road in some city in Oklahoma I forgot the name of

Image source: Holdentheseballs

#21

Our cat went missing for two years and we thought a dead bunny in the road was her so we buried it and she randomly came home 2 years later and we were on the news

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source:  ryleeroospammy, Bogdan Farca / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#22

My dead uncle directed Sesame Street

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: ATHENA

#23

My great uncle invented the digital camera

Image source: Sophia

#24

My mum is on one of the old book covers of the Vampire Diaries

Image source: Nina♡

#25

My mom met Johnny Depp twice in New York at a bar, and the second time he recognized her from the first time

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: cosima, Angela George / Wikipedia

#26

My dad has like a license for everything so we can literally do anything like fly helicopters, sail boats, and legally own a tank

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: Vivi 🇨🇳🇻🇳, SPACEDEZERT / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#27

My grandma lived in the same trailer park as Eminem’s grandma

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: 𝕶𝖆𝖙𝖙✰, Jason Hawke 🇨🇦 / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

#28

My uncle animates for American Dad and he threw a peanut at Toby Maguire on the set of Spiderman once

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: lilli!

#29

My aunt got asked to be Queen Latifah’s personal chef and said no 😔

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: Brooklyn, U.S. Department of State / Wikipedia

#30

My uncle was a tester for Minecraft and got to witness it being created 🙂

Image source: aj 🍌

#31

My Aunt Angel went to school w Eminem. He had a crush on her and would call her angel baby, later on when he got popular in music she went to one of his meet in greets and asked for him to sign to Angel baby

Image source: Bella.108💫💕

#32

My dad kidnapped his 7 kids and drove us from BC down through the US to Texas. We were missing for close to 6 months. June to December. Big police raid when they finally found us. We were flown back home first class and reunited with our mom just before Christmas.

Image source: 🇨🇦 Kiki | PNW 🌄

#33

My aunt made the panda express logo?? 😭

Image source: novaa

#34

There is NO record of my grandma’s grandpa. no gravestone, no proof of life, and we’ve searched hard. family legend says he was an outlaw in the wild west before he bought land in MO with cash, chose a last name, and settled down

Image source: Sophia

#35

My cousins dad owns Crumbl Cookies

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: brooky, Revoleikooc / Wikipedia (not the actual photo)

#36

My grandma was at the concert that Ozzy bit the head off the bat 😎

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: Reis, Ted Van Pelt / Wikipedia

#37

Not a flex but! my uncle is banned from Poland. if he goes to Poland he will get instantly arrested. Bare in mind, bro is Polish.

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: wika 🦇, Planet Volumes / Unspalsh (not the actual photo)

#38

Grandpa had a beer w Freddie Mercury before he was famous. He said he would go watch him preform at this local bar all the time. Then a few years later saw him preforming on TV

Image source: Veronica.crown

#39

My aunt has worked for Paris Hilton and is always invited to Dnoop Dog’s bday parties

Image source: ave ⋆.ೃ࿔*:･

#40

Nobody ever believes me but I got a great uncle who works or worked at area 51

Image source: That2Apple

#41

My grandma is friends with one of Ted Bundy’s surviving victims

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: Anna, Donn Dughi / Wikipedia

#42

My uncle won MasterChef

Image source: ob.89_

#43

My mum’s cousin was one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: Erin

#44

My aunt got asked out by Ice Cube and dumped him

Image source:  𖦹ℳ𝑎𝑟𝑠

#45

My grandpa was a comic book artist for marvel and DC but died too young to be recognized

Image source: Alex

#46

I’m related to John Quincy Adams and Ozzy Osbourne has been in my house

57 People Share Their Family&#8217;s Biggest Wins That Will Live On For Generations

Image source: Kolten 🌟🪐, Mathew Brady / Wikipedia

#47

Michael Jackson is my mom’s cousin

Image source: babigirlxx94

#48

My aunt slept with Orlando Bloom 🤗

Image source: annabelle 🤍

#49

My mom is Kim K’s cousin! and my aunty preformed with Michael Jackson

Image source:  b 🍮

#50

My great grandfather was the richest man in Vietnam and post master general before the war

Image source: em

#51

My grandma was the first American woman to be arrested in Edinburgh

Image source: isa

#52

My dad got accused of stealing a 300+lbs tortoise

Image source: spiderman ྀི 🕷️🕸️

#53

My cousin is the guy who made THE and they were roommates vine

Image source:  jillian

#54

My nana saw Billy Joel in the bar and she saw him make up piano man

Image source: juliebuchananbarnes

#55

My uncle is THE Joe Anderson

Image source: leo_eat_tamales❦

#56

My cousin’s the Hawk Tuah girl

Image source: grace 💃

#57

My mom met Selena Gomez in a mental rehabilitation center and when I went to visit my mom I saw her there

Image source: MACK

