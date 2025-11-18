33 Of The Most Useful Tips From People That Are ‘Street Smart’

by

You might think that people are either book smart or street smart. Well, in reality, the conjunction is different, and you have to change the or to an and because you can be both. And should be.

Folks have recently been sharing some of their street smarts in a now-viral Reddit thread that answered the question what is the best “street advice” you can give?

Bored Panda has collected some of the best bits of advice from the thread to craft the lovely curated list below, so go enlighten yourself before the street does that through practice.

Image credits: UnusualQuantity7260

#1

If somebody tries to force you into a car *never* get in. Take your chances with whatever you’re being threatened with. If you end up in the car your odds of survival are *exponentially* worse.

Image source: GargantuanCake, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

#2

Never trust a water-filled pothole.

Image source: OldManPip5, Rüveyda / pexels (not the actual photo)

#3

If you’re a woman in trouble another woman is far more likely to help you

Image source: bee-sting, Garon Piceli / pexels (not the actual photo)

#4

Try not to look lost. Mind your own business. Keep walking.

Image source: Keeksters46, John Tekeridis / pexels (not the actual photo)

#5

always trust your instincts and be aware of your surroundings.

Image source: -Cherry_Blossoms-, Annaëlle Quionquion / pexels (not the actual photo)

#6

Do not engage with crazy people

Image source: Pallas_in_my_Head, Feyza Yıldırım / pexels (not the actual photo)

#7

Know your surroundings and don’t be afraid to “make a scene”, if you find yourself in a tough spot.

Image source: DC-Donkey, Valentine Angel Fernandez / pexels (not the actual photo)

#8

Never get in a knife fight. The looser dies in the street and the winner dies in the ambulance.

Image source: Upset-Item9756, dogadakisakal / pexels (not the actual photo)

#9

Pay attention to your surroundings. Don’t keep your head down on your phone or wear headphones.

Image source: Moon_Jewel90, MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)

#10

I see a few people say don’t make eye contact, I disagree.

You can walk and keep your head on a swivel. When you’re in a bad neighborhood looking around and either eye contact or making sure people see that YOU see them can be as much a deterrent as anything. Be alert

Image source: notyourbrobra, Leah Newhouse / pexels (not the actual photo)

#11

When mixing with people in a social settings don’t give out personal details. It’s ok to be kind but very vague. Nobody needs to know what street you live on or where you work. If they don’t respect your boundaries, move along. ( had a stalker, from my Karate club ! Found out my location and would flip my mail slot on the door open, looking inside. Woke up one evening to him standing over me. )

Image source: Direct-Bumblebee-165, Helena Lopes / pexels (not the actual photo)

#12

Be on alert if asked for innocent things, like telling someone the time, there are a hundred tricks you’ve never heard of

Image source: Son_of_kitsch, Erik Mclean / pexels (not the actual photo)

#13

In a street fight, there’s no such things as rules. There is no fairness in a fight, do what you can to survive.

Image source: PuzzleheadedSpray883, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

#14

If someone were to god forbid pull a gun on you and rob you, just give them what they want. There’s no reason to risk your life trying to be a hero all for your wallet and phone.

Image source: trippinbillz41, Soulful Pizza / pexels (not the actual photo)

#15

1. always rely on your gut feeling, this is the only primal instinct we have left.
2. if a stranger tells you that you have nice shoes. NEVER LOOK DOWN.
3. if someone pulls out a knife, run, run away!

Image source: hitman004700, ready made / pexels (not the actual photo)

#16

Look both ways before crossing 

Image source: cobalt_phantom, Mario Cuadros / pexels (not the actual photo)

#17

Be aware of your surroundings. You don’t have to be paranoid, but just get a feeling for the general flow of things. If something about that flow changes, you should start looking for the reason behind the changes. That rule goes for basically anything.

Image source: Look-Its-a-Name, 98_Gallery / pexels (not the actual photo)

#18

If it’s rush hour, and every subway car is packed like sardines, never enter the one empty subway car. You didn’t suddenly get lucky. Trust me on this.

Image source: Neither_Cod_992, Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas / pexels (not the actual photo)

#19

Take nothing from anyone ever . Food , drinks , sweets.
The red apple.

Image source: grimlov, Valeria Boltneva / pexels (not the actual photo)

#20

Do not answer questions that no one asked.

Image source: jeffwinger_esq, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

#21

Don’t wear your politics on your shirt or head

Image source: mugshade1, Rosemary Ketchum / pexels (not the actual photo)

#22

There is no legitimate reason to stop for a stranger who needs to ask you something. Keep it pushing, you don’t owe anyone your attention. Criminals and con-artists rely on your politeness.

Image source: autotoad, Darya Sannikova / pexels (not the actual photo)

#23

It’s not worth getting into an altercation if you can help it. You might be bringing fists to a knife or gun fight.

Image source: NotRapCat, Jeswin Thomas / pexels (not the actual photo)

#24

Never look lost

Image source: Blushing_Bunny23, Josh Hild / pexels (not the actual photo)

#25

Trust must be earned. Never give it blindly.

Image source: Factsaretheonlytruth, Rogerio Macedo / pexels (not the actual photo)

#26

Navigate before departure, and look like you know where you’re going.

Image source: UnoriginalUse, Lukas Hartmann / pexels (not the actual photo)

#27

lock your car doors as soon as you’ve opened your door to get in. immediately. not after you’ve gotten in, but as soon as your door is open for you.

keep your wits about you to gauge people on your path well before you have to pass so you have time to make the safest decision.

crossing the street can be conspicuous and draw unwanted attention- i’ll pass walking closely on the street side of cars. oftentimes that’s enough to keep erratic people from clocking you, and is inoffensive enough for shady people to give you a pass..kinda let’s them know you’re not scared exactly, but you’re giving them space to do their business.

Image source: boogien1ght5, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

#28

stand up straight with your shoulders back

Image source: richstark, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

#29

Don’t f**k around if you really don’t want to find out

Image source: jmacklin1, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

#30

While you may not see your kindness as a weakness, prepare for others to take it that way.

Be extremely careful who you give your energy to, and don’t expect a return on investment.

Everyone is looking to turn your loss into their gain, and have no qualms of giving you a little nudge to speed up that process.

People who come up to you and pretend to be your friend, want something from you.

Be prepared to be tested with just about every new person you meet.

Anything you aren’t willing to fight for, isn’t yours.

It’s always better to be alone than to be in bad company.

Crab mentality is very real. Never tell your plans to anyone, sometimes people will ruin them simply out of jealousy.

Image source: anon, Aline Viana Prado / pexels (not the actual photo)

#31

Don’t entertain ignorance & or match ignorance with more ignorance.

Image source: Shawty43, Fatoba Tolulope Ifemide / pexels (not the actual photo)

#32

Be emotionally prepared for trouble….sometimes going out of your way to avoid it will actually perpetuate it.

Image source: 44YrOld, MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)

#33

You can save money by buying different kinds of nuts and mixing them at home.

Image source: omegaistwopif, Towfiqu barbhuiya / pexels (not the actual photo)

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
