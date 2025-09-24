“Johnny Derp”: 59 Times People Shared A Pic With A ‘Celebrity’ Only To Be Laughed At Online (New Pics)

For many people, celebrity sightings can be exhilarating. They finally got to meet their favorite public figure and even had the chance to take a photo op for posterity and bragging rights.
They then realized they met a mere lookalike whose resemblance to the actual person was uncanny. This was what these people likely experienced, as they shared images of their hilarious encounters in the Not Really Famous subreddit.
If you have a similar story where you thought you met Chuck Norris but actually took a selfie with an impersonator, we’d love to hear about it in the comments below.
#1 Bond James Bond
#2 Omg Matt Damon
#3 The Flight Attendant Thought She Met Snoop Dogg During Her Flight
#4 Went To My Local Pub. Two Cute Girls Insisted I Was Andy Samberg. Kept Taking Selfies With Me. Bartender Took This. Best Photo Of Me Ever
#5 Ed Sheeran
#6 Johnny Derp
#7 Wayne “The Crock” Johnston
#8 You’re Not Convincing Me That I Didn’t Get Day Drunk With George Clooney
#9 During The Filming Of Anchorman 2 In Atlanta This Bar Got Overrun Due To A Rumored “Will Ferrell” Sighting
The story behind the photo: I was out at the local Irish pub singing karaoke with my friend in the pic when this guy came walking in. He was a local regular around town and I commented to her that every time I saw him I always thought he looked like Will Ferrell so she decided to ask him for a picture. After this pic was taken she posted it on her Instagram saying that it actually was Will. A few minutes later everyone’s phones started blowing up with people wanting to know if it was true that he was there and people were even calling the restaurant asking if he was there. The owner just replied that yes it was true but they’d have to just come in there because they didn’t like to talk about the celebrities that came in sometimes. So for the next few hours bewildered packs of sorority girls would come running in the door looking around for “Will” who had left shortly after the pic was taken.
#10 Wow, What Are The Odds Of Finding Robert Downey Jr. In A Small Texas Mall?
#11 The Forest Hills
#12 He Is A Superhero Though
#13 You’re An Eyebrow, Harry
#14 Peter Dinklage Bought Us Drinks!!
#15 Girl From My Facebook Feed Swore She Met Macklemore
#16 Someone Pretended To Be Tom Cruise In A Small Chicken Shop In North Eastern Thailand And Is Remembered There Forever
#17 Who Indeed
#18 It Makes Sense Zach Galifianakis Would Wear A Shirt From His Own Movie, Right?
#19 Tom Cruise Out For A Stroll Between Takes!
#20 This Girl Thought She Met Drake
#21 That Moment When You Take Your Kid To Meet Guy Fieri
#22 Guy On My Facebook Refused To Believe This Wasn’t Really Tobey
#23 David Guetta In Tha House
#24 Oprah
#25 Niall
#26 A Friend Of Mine Thought She Had Met Zach Galifianakis
#27 Spielberg Is A Big Sushi Fan
#28 Kamala?
#29 Am I Crazy, Or Is This Definitely Not Matt Leblanc ?
#30 Ed Sheeran
#31 3 Years Ago, Happy Drunk, I Thought I Met Jake Gyllenhaal… I’m Now 90% Sure I Didn’t
#32 “Chris Pratt”
#33 That’s Not Iron Man Mate
#34 Buddy Was Stoked To Meet Vin Diesel
#35 “Last Night, I Met Lorde, In Spain!”
#36 My Cousin Thought He Met Christian Bale And Orlando Bloom
#37 Owen Wilson
#38 Daniel Craig
#39 Friend Thought He Met Bono At Dreamforce In 2013
#40 Elon!
#41 We Did Not Meet Gordon Ramsay As Advertised By Pepe’s For The Grand Opening
#42 Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine On The Street
#43 Not Jonah Hill
#44 “I Got A Picture With Stan Lee”
#45 Johnny Depp With Asian Fans
#46 “Kit Harrington”
#47 Just Chilling With Danny Devito
#48 I Totally Met Johnny Depp In Character, Too, When I Was 15!
#49 Breaking Bad’s Hank
#50 Stone Cold Steve Austin
#51 Hulk Hogan
#52 Sometimes You Gotta Go Back…to Figure Out Who You Weren’t Really Drinking With
#53 Just Met Joe Thornton Buying Groceries (Nhl Player)
#54 Brad Michaels
#55 With The Real Jay Kay From Jamiroquai
#56 That Time I Totally Didn’t Drink With Gandalf At A Russian Bar
#57 Met “Jack Harlow” In Newport, Ca This Week… This Kid Had Us Convinced But We Didn’t Realize The Real Jack Is Actually 6’3”
#58 Pac Man
#59 Phaal Weller
