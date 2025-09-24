“Johnny Derp”: 59 Times People Shared A Pic With A ‘Celebrity’ Only To Be Laughed At Online (New Pics)

For many people, celebrity sightings can be exhilarating. They finally got to meet their favorite public figure and even had the chance to take a photo op for posterity and bragging rights. 

They then realized they met a mere lookalike whose resemblance to the actual person was uncanny. This was what these people likely experienced, as they shared images of their hilarious encounters in the Not Really Famous subreddit. 

#1 Bond James Bond

Image source: starsapple

#2 Omg Matt Damon

Image source: Binnni

#3 The Flight Attendant Thought She Met Snoop Dogg During Her Flight

Image source: ZhouLe

#4 Went To My Local Pub. Two Cute Girls Insisted I Was Andy Samberg. Kept Taking Selfies With Me. Bartender Took This. Best Photo Of Me Ever

Image source: rhodesrugger

#5 Ed Sheeran

Image source: EmmaMaxwell97

#6 Johnny Derp

Image source: rastpooting

#7 Wayne “The Crock” Johnston

Image source: ZhouLe

#8 You’re Not Convincing Me That I Didn’t Get Day Drunk With George Clooney

Image source: knomesayin

#9 During The Filming Of Anchorman 2 In Atlanta This Bar Got Overrun Due To A Rumored “Will Ferrell” Sighting

The story behind the photo: I was out at the local Irish pub singing karaoke with my friend in the pic when this guy came walking in. He was a local regular around town and I commented to her that every time I saw him I always thought he looked like Will Ferrell so she decided to ask him for a picture. After this pic was taken she posted it on her Instagram saying that it actually was Will. A few minutes later everyone’s phones started blowing up with people wanting to know if it was true that he was there and people were even calling the restaurant asking if he was there. The owner just replied that yes it was true but they’d have to just come in there because they didn’t like to talk about the celebrities that came in sometimes. So for the next few hours bewildered packs of sorority girls would come running in the door looking around for “Will” who had left shortly after the pic was taken.

Image source: tsuto

#10 Wow, What Are The Odds Of Finding Robert Downey Jr. In A Small Texas Mall?

Image source: ClassyRedneck

#11 The Forest Hills

Image source: reddit.com

#12 He Is A Superhero Though

Image source: boondoggle_hug

#13 You’re An Eyebrow, Harry

Image source: DarkenBane95, facebook.com

#14 Peter Dinklage Bought Us Drinks!!

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Girl From My Facebook Feed Swore She Met Macklemore

Image source: Blue_Thing

#16 Someone Pretended To Be Tom Cruise In A Small Chicken Shop In North Eastern Thailand And Is Remembered There Forever

Image source: ZhouLe

#17 Who Indeed

Image source: insmek

#18 It Makes Sense Zach Galifianakis Would Wear A Shirt From His Own Movie, Right?

Image source: Dennis_Feinstein_

#19 Tom Cruise Out For A Stroll Between Takes!

Image source: f**kboystrikesagain

#20 This Girl Thought She Met Drake

Image source: yoeyz

#21 That Moment When You Take Your Kid To Meet Guy Fieri

Image source: 5krunner

#22 Guy On My Facebook Refused To Believe This Wasn’t Really Tobey

Image source: PromiseIWontRapeYou

#23 David Guetta In Tha House

Image source: MSTFFA

#24 Oprah

Image source: parishilton2

#25 Niall

Image source: marissaastacy

#26 A Friend Of Mine Thought She Had Met Zach Galifianakis

Image source: B-Jamz

#27 Spielberg Is A Big Sushi Fan

Image source: chothywizzy

#28 Kamala?

Image source: vrphotosguy55

#29 Am I Crazy, Or Is This Definitely Not Matt Leblanc ?

Image source: Thehappycachorro

#30 Ed Sheeran

Image source: sussurrando

#31 3 Years Ago, Happy Drunk, I Thought I Met Jake Gyllenhaal… I’m Now 90% Sure I Didn’t

Image source: sorentius

#32 “Chris Pratt”

Image source: reddit.com

#33 That’s Not Iron Man Mate

Image source: amithdd

#34 Buddy Was Stoked To Meet Vin Diesel

Image source: Sofa_King_Chubby

#35 “Last Night, I Met Lorde, In Spain!”

Image source: I_Burned_The_Lasagna

#36 My Cousin Thought He Met Christian Bale And Orlando Bloom

Image source: Derf13

#37 Owen Wilson

Image source: parishilton2

#38 Daniel Craig

#39 Friend Thought He Met Bono At Dreamforce In 2013

Image source: ThadeousCheeks

#40 Elon!

Image source: KassyAkiva

#41 We Did Not Meet Gordon Ramsay As Advertised By Pepe’s For The Grand Opening

Image source: pikameta

#42 Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine On The Street

Image source: cheltedrottish

#43 Not Jonah Hill

Image source: 1329Prescott

#44 “I Got A Picture With Stan Lee”

Image source: Sodomy-Clown

#45 Johnny Depp With Asian Fans

Image source: MrJAG

#46 “Kit Harrington”

Image source: Segnaro4

#47 Just Chilling With Danny Devito

Image source: conspiracy_thug

#48 I Totally Met Johnny Depp In Character, Too, When I Was 15!

Image source: gypsywhisperer

#49 Breaking Bad’s Hank

Image source: RawrHaus

#50 Stone Cold Steve Austin

Image source: UgoDosh

#51 Hulk Hogan

Image source: pookiepolls

#52 Sometimes You Gotta Go Back…to Figure Out Who You Weren’t Really Drinking With

Image source: bettkacker

#53 Just Met Joe Thornton Buying Groceries (Nhl Player)

Image source: NotOnoze

#54 Brad Michaels

Image source: apprehensive_andy

#55 With The Real Jay Kay From Jamiroquai

Image source: altbrian

#56 That Time I Totally Didn’t Drink With Gandalf At A Russian Bar

Image source: solocupknupp

#57 Met “Jack Harlow” In Newport, Ca This Week… This Kid Had Us Convinced But We Didn’t Realize The Real Jack Is Actually 6’3”

Image source: azrunner88

#58 Pac Man

Image source: SpidermonkeyCO

#59 Phaal Weller

Image source: idlewildgirl

