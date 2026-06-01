39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

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Modern slang moves faster than ever. The social media age alone has brought about a good number of new colloquial expressions. And if you consider yourself an “old-timer,” you may have a difficult time keeping up.

One of these new terms is “main character syndrome.” As the name suggests, it describes a person who views their life as a Hollywood movie in which they are the lead protagonist. And in doing so, they project attention-seeking, entitled behavior that easily annoys those around them.

Here are some examples shared by members of the I Am The Main Character subreddit. You’ve likely seen some of these people out in the wild, all of whom deserve the spotlight online.

#1 He Is The Main Character

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: Few-Ad4671

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

#2 It’s Chuck’s World Those Farmers Are Just Living In It

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: Bambi69xoxo

#3 Guy Trying To Live In A Movie

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: youtube_candysmash

Let’s make one thing clear: Main character syndrome is not an official diagnosis. To avoid possible confusion, psychologist Dr. Susan Albers prefers to call it ‘main character energy,’ where a person presents themselves to the world as if they have a camera on them at all times. 

“Having that perspective — that you are the center of the story — naturally changes the way you present yourself to others and how you act in a public setting,” Dr. Albers told the Cleveland Clinic.

#4 An Adorable Mc

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: anon

#5 Hunger Can’t Wait For Seizures!

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: Inedible-denim

#6 Forbidden To Use One’s Own Name

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: dota2botmaster

Main character syndrome and narcissistic personality disorder are not one and the same, and many people may confuse these two. However, they are closely related. As Dr. Albers explains, the difference is in the level of stability, where someone with NPD may exhibit their behaviors throughout their life and in different contexts in their relationships at work and at home. 

“For someone who has main character syndrome, this is something that may be the focus or mindset at certain periods of someone’s life and not in others,” Dr. Albers said.

#7 What Life Choices Lead A Person To Be Like This?

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: reddit.com

#8 About That Faith In Humanity

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: mr_greenmash

#9 Today’s Xkcd Is On Point

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: donutello2000

As we noted in our intro section, the term “main character syndrome” originated in the social media age. And as Swansea University psychology professor Phil Reed points out, the advancement of digital technology can only exacerbate such behaviors. 

#10 5 Pm, Rush Hour. At Least 3 Cars Are Waiting In Line To Get To A Pump. These Guys Have Been Finished Pumping Gas And Have Been Holding A Casual Conversation For 8 Minutes At This Point

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: HansGruberHk

#11 This Twitch Streamer Sitting The Wrong Way On My Motorcycle Without Permission Parked Near Twitch Con For Her Stream And Then Yelling At Me For Interrupting Her Stream

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: reddit.com

#12 When You Just Want To Watch Hockey As A Christian

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: RGM81

“The anonymity afforded by digital communication allows people to reinvent themselves, or, in extreme and potentially dangerous cases, to present entirely false versions of themselves, much more easily,” Reed wrote

#13 Squashing Supermarket Oranges Just To Get A Good Portrait

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: leblanvac

#14 Oh, So This Is Target’s Fault…right

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: DoctorTurkelton

#15 This Has To Be Satire, Right?!?!

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: reddit.com

Living in today’s world of instant gratification doesn’t mean everyone is prone to developing main character syndrome. There are ways to keep yourself grounded. Some tips from Medical News Today include practicing self-reflection, checking in with others, listening to feedback, and seeking professional help when needed. 

#16 Becca’s Wedding

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: Drprim83

#17 Good Thing They Are Definitely Not Being A Stereotype

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: GoodVibesWow

#18 Mc ??

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: Infamous_Fig7614

#19 Guy Couldn’t Bribe Someone To Change Their Beliefs, Posts Selfie Instead

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: @stkirsch

#20 Starring: Yearbook’s Photo Editor!!

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: @brando_writes

#21 Evidently, Her Skin Tone Is The Only One That Should Be Considered When Making Bandaids

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: reddit.com

#22 🤡

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: Presideum

#23 “No Thanks 👋🏾 “

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: Direct-Friendship650

#24 Oh Dear

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: @Cobratate

#25 The Swifty Recruitment Ceremony Was Interrupted

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: AssumptionNo5436

#26 Vegan Cries Because Apple Won’t Delete The Meat Emoji

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: anon

#27 When The Dad Knows How To Play Reverse UNO 😂

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: Orbisthefirst

#28 Lil Pump Was Surprised When People In Japan Didn’t Recognise Him

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: tjasper88

#29 How To Get Yourself Banned From A Restaurant And Waste The Waitstaff’s Time

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: cottageyarn

#30 How Many People Did This Chick Run Off The Road?

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: Educational-Painting

#31 He Must Be Losing It

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Wants To Be The Bachelorette So Bad

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: platonic_rubbing

#33 This Is Her Hallway How Dare You Use That To Walk

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: anon

#34 I Haven’t Checked Out The Context, But They Are Getting Dragged On Fb

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: Scarletwitch713

#35 Very True

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Couple Raise $62k To Try To Buy Rights To Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ Because They Hate It And Never Want It To Be Played Again. Article Link In First Comment

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: the-other-kennedy

#37 My Friend Put His Wedding Photos Up Today And The Bestman (Who Made A Lot Of The Day About Him) Inboxed Me This. After The Speech On The Day He Kept Going Up To Girls And Saying “My Speech Was The Best Ay”

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: reddit.com

#38 I’d Love To Be Able To Read The Group Chats That He’s Not In

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Passenger On A Hijacked Plane Asked To Take A Photo With The Hijacker

39 Obnoxious People Who Can’t Seem To Understand The World Doesn’t Revolve Around Them

Image source: Shot-Ad5867

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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