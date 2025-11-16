30 Things That Are Pretty Much Universally Hated By Most People For No Good Reason

We know, we know, it’s super cool to hate stuff. But we feel like it takes a lot outta you, emotionally. Sometimes, it’s refreshing to focus on the positives in life. Taking a step back, and weighing things in your mind in a balanced way, can grant you a new perspective in life.
#1
Black cats. Superstition isnt a reason to hate them. They are so frikin cute like the others
#2
“Basic” women. Let women like things even if they are commonly liked and mainstream. It’s not hurting anybody that a large group of women enjoy pumpkin spice lattes or watch reality TV or enjoy taking a trip to target. It makes them happy, so why should it annoy so many other people?
#3
Building lego sets according to the instructions. People would always s**t on me for “not using my imagination” and “ruining what the sets could be.’ M**********r I paid $50 for a spaceship, so let me build my goddamn spaceship!
#4
Wile E. Coyote. Personally I hope he blows the Road Runner to pieces.
#5
Immigrants. One of the arguments I’ve heard, “they are taking our jobs!” I came to your country after leaving my family behind, paying thrice the tuition fees for the same education, paying health insurance which is free to you, and at a disadvantage generally. Still you can’t reach the level of skill required, you’re still mad immigrants are taking your job?
It’s like immigrants work twice as hard to be recognised as just as mediocre as you
#6
Feminist. Have never met one who did anything remotely annoying. Yet the internet tells me they are everywhere pushing crazy things. I keep seeing them compared to Nazis, incels and other extremists groups. The only examples I ever see are strawman Twitter posts or hypotheticals.
#7
Couples not wanting to have children.
#8
“Boomers.” The stereotype that they’re all doing well and are entitled snots is so untrue. The stereotype exists because privileged snots make the most noise. Plenty are on fixed incomes barely able to feed themselves. Watch Nomadland.
#9
Android phones. Does Apple pay y’all to be this annoying?
#10
cosplay. it’s just makeup? and acting? literally everyone does it on halloween but once you put a name to it it’s “weird”? fr it’s just an art form sure some people can be cringey but the actual art itself isn’t
#11
Guys liking “feminine” things. I grew up in Vietnam and lived there until the age of 15. I’m a guy who played dolls and house with my elder sister (who is 6 years my senior) when I was 5-6 and subsequently received so much flak and jeering from fellow elementary classmates (both boys & girls) as well as homeroom teachers after I accidentally blurted out about my “abnormal” playing activities to the world (or my small world).
Luckily, my parents just let me be.
My dad later told me to not reveal my interests to anyone whom I do not know well out of concern that I might be bullied. He personally bought me a Sailor Moon action figure.
#12
Owning a plushie as a an adult. Maybe not as hated for women, but for guys it’s so toxic. My penguin plush is the key pillar of my emotional support, and that s**t is scarce enough as it is.
#13
Actors because of the characters they played. I read that the woman who played Brian Cranston’s wife on Breaking Bad still gets hate mail.
#14
Poor people
#15
Guy Fieri
Dude has donated millions to charity and done phenomenal things for the world but because he has spiked blond hair and is a meme people hate on him
#16
Gingers. South Park made my life a living hell in high school.
#17
Trans folk
#18
Furries
#19
Pumpkin spice lattes. It’s a fun fall drink and if it makes people happy, that’s awesome! Mocking people for liking a certain beverage is just weird and mean for no reason. And drinking black coffee does not make you hardcore.
#20
Prebuilt gaming PCs.
I’ll pay a few hundred extra bucks to not have to deal with the hassle of finding all the parts I need, waiting for them all to arrive, assembling them, having something not work, troubleshooting for six hours to figure out what’s not working, returning that part and waiting for the replacement, assembling with that part, realizing another part wasn’t working right, then…
#21
Basically anything teenage girls are into at the time. It’s just misogyny, y’all.
#22
Emos and goths
#23
New Music.
A ton (not all) people think their generation’s music was better than whatever is current.
It is hard to accept that your teenage music sucked to the generation before. It is a cycle and the wheels keep on turning.
#24
Gen Z. Yeah, they do some cringy sh*t, but I have peers in their 30’s and 40’s who also do some cringy s**t.
#25
Chris Pratt. I’ll never understand why Twitter progressives hate him so much. “He’s part of a homophobic church” they say. But you know who else is? AOC and Joe Biden. “He didn’t endorse Biden so he must be a Trump supporter.” I can’t understand how anyone could possibly think this makes sense when he literally donated money to Obama in 2012.
#26
The word moist
#27
Ed Sheeran
what’s wrong with him? Poor guy has become a meme just because he’s a redhead and the song Shape of You
#28
Sweatpants.
#29
comic sans
#30
Toyota Prius. It’s just a car.
