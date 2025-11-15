30 People Share How They Escaped Multi-Level Marketing Schemes That Sucked Them In

Multi-level marketing (also known as network marketing) is a controversial direct-sales business strategy where individuals sell products to others in their network. It follows a pyramid structure where people that make the most are at the top, and those who find themselves at the bottom usually don’t make any money at all.
Pyramid schemes are considered illegal because they’re paying distributors to recruit other participants. MLMs claim that they’re different since you don’t have to recruit but sell their products. However, without your network, you wouldn’t be able to sell anything at all. People often get involved without even knowing that it’s a total scam and lose a lot of money along the way. Fortunately, some of them do escape.
One user asked the r/AskReddit community to share what red flags made them quit this industry and how did they do it. More than 3.7K brave former MLM members told their stories and Bored Panda collected some of the most terrifying comments from this post. Make sure to check them out below and if you have a bad MLM experience yourself, don’t be afraid to open up about it below.
#1
My mom was caught up in the Market America scheme. They manipulated an already vulnerable, mentally unstable woman to sink $20k into her “business”. She took her own life less than a year later. If the company has washed up celebrities as spokespeople and asks you to spend more money than you typically make in your “business”, you may want to reconsider your investment.
#2
My recruiter told me she made $400 at the party I was at. I later learned she made 25% of that.
I was told if I could get 2 people under me, I would make $400-$500 per month.
Then I was told I needed 4 people instead of 2.
Then I was $2,000 in debt with nothing to show for it.
Deleted them all and changed my phone number.
Edit:
I am an owner of 2 businesses, so I thought adding a small side hustle would be an easy transition, but it turned out that as a legitimate business owner, I couldn’t bring myself to use the toxic business practices that were expected of me (cold messaging, hounding people for orders, constantly reminding people about deals, etc.).
When I left, I helped the two girls who were under me get out as well, and apologized for roping them into something I thought was a good deal.
#3
My mother did Amway years ago. She told me she quit when she realized she approached every new acquaintance with an aim to make a sale instead of making a friend.
#4
By not getting in, I’ve seen a friend and his wife get into Amway, and in 3 years, they sold most of what they had, moved back in with the husbands mother, and both begin selling drugs to support the Amway habit.
They still think they are mere months away from being millionaires. its infuriating.
#5
When my husband died (abusive prick so don’t feel bad for me) he left me with a f**k ton of debt (ok you can feel bad for me now lol). Not long after he died I had gone to a Tupperware party for a friend, and made some positive comment about one of the products, and that put me on the presenter’s radar. This presenter happened to be one of those top tier ladies that ignored their family to make it big. She was/is the regional person. Whatever the title is.
I was BROKE. Paying off so much stuff while waiting for the life insurance to come through, you’d be surprised at the amount of companies that don’t give a s**t that you’ve lost a spouse, they just want their money. So Tupperware was spun as a way to earn extra money. She even gave me the starter kit without having to pay up front.
Problem was, I worked full time, and it was near impossible to book parties. I did my first presentation at my house and booked no parties. I reached out to all my friends and family and booked no parties.
The pressure from this woman was IMMENSE. She’d call me while I was at my day job. She try to convince me to quit my day job to focus on Tupperware. She knew I was broke, but she was adamant that if I quit my job I’d make it big, and before I know it I’d have a Tupperware car just like her.
She never listened to me. Even when I said to her “How do you expect me to pay my bills if I quit my job and start up Tupperware?” She had a response for everything. Nothing was based in logic and every time she called me, which was weekly, I was filled with dread.
I started to ghost her. It took months for me to work up the courage to tell her I didn’t want to do it anymore. It took weeks for her to accept me “don’t want to do it anymore”. She dragged it on, and on, and on. Finally she sent me a curt “Leave your kit at the front door” message which I did.
She tried a couple of years down the track to recruit me again. I ignored her calls.
All I wanted to extra income to help me. I also wanted to add to my friend group. All I got was stress, anxiety, and frustration.
#6
Woman I know who sells Younique and recruits HARD, pivots between bragging about her boss babe lifestyle, and selling random used household stuff on eBay and Facebook marketplace for £1.50.
#7
Joined a jewelry-based MLM thinking it would be cute to sell jewelry as a side hustle in July after I relocated across the country. I got roped in to the “be your own boss” and “make money while you sleep” mentality, and for a while, it boosted my confidence because I truly thought I was doing a great job running my own business.
On paper, I brought in good money (about $100 per live show, which was one hour a week), but I had to ship out the jewelry to them, which ate about 20% of the profit, then the money earned went back into ordering more jewelry.
By September, once the glitz and excitement of it all wore off and I realized nothing was coming back to me, my boyfriend told me the only way to earn money in the business was to add new “business partners.” I told him I wasn’t interested in doing that, but that was part of the scheme. I was so hurt by the people who had roped me in to the business. So I quit that same day. Luckily, I made it out with only like $30 lost, but I still have a ton of jewelry and packing materials taking up space in my house.
#8
I worked at the head office of a large MLM, and one of the OG’s. Mary Kay.
You have to live, breathe, and s**t pink. Honestly, I once got sent home from the office because I had made a cardinal mistake… I had worn a pantsuit to the office. As a woman, we were expected to wear a skirt or dress daily. I was new and didn’t really think they’d get upset over a pantsuit, all things considered. I was wrong.
I know this is a different perspective, but hear me out. I didn’t really know what Mary Kay was initially, all I remember is seeing the old school pink eye shadow cubes in my mom’s makeup drawer. I started to discover that things were all a bit strange and … predatory. We would run campaigns inside of universities and colleges because the older generations all “knew” what was up. The company was marketing toward these younger girls specifically because they didn’t know the shtick, and hinging on the fact that we would somehow be able to convince them of making easy money. I heard a lot of horror stories the longer I worked there. Specifically from people who were angrily demanding answers from directors at the annual “Seminar” held in Toronto for Canadian Mary Kay consultants. People losing thousands of dollars. It all felt so criminal to have been a part of.
#9
MLMs deliberately prey on the vulnerable. When you start staying home with your kids, especially after having a career, there are a lot of things (potentially) going on at once: social isolation, loss of income leading to feelings of inadequacy or not doing your part, ambivalence about the worth of unpaid labor in the home, guilt and insecurity about your parenting decisions… the list goes on. MLMs promise mothers what seems like the perfect solution: being able to earn money and spend time with their children and connect with an instant community of women just like you and feel worthy and important again. Those promises are lies, but sadly, they are very effectively aimed at those who are, because of their vulnerable state, most likely to believe them.
#10
I know a girl who got sucked into Arbonne. She constantly makes videos on FB and instagram acting like she has this perfect life and last I heard, her boyfriend (that she claims in her husband on social media) had to call her from a gas station to see if they had any cash in the house because both their credit cards were declined and he needed gas to go to a friend’s birthday party. Needless to say, he didn’t go. It literally says “boss babe” on her Instagram.
#11
Some dude tried to recruit me into buying/selling energy drinks. It was a known scam throughout school at this point so I decided to go along with it to see where it would go. The guy’s dad was a friend of mine, and my dad has a pretty well known computer shop in town.
Anyway, I go to pick up MLM man from his house to go to a meeting. This guy loads three cases of energy drinks (I think they were called “VEEMA” or something) into my car. I was already sketched out and this was a liability I didn’t want to encumber myself with so I told him I had a family emergency. He got out of the car, told me to keep the -85 energy drinks. The 3 cases were in my car for a few weeks, never touched them. about a month after hearing anything, one morning there were maybe 8-10 cases of the energy drinks stacked right outside the back door of my dad’s shop.
2/10, would not try to join a cult again.
#12
Used to sell younique. It was easy to get out. I wasn’t making any money, I couldn’t be fake to sell my product and I learned about quality makeup and younique ain’t it lol.
You can buy colourpop for literally 1/4 of the price and 10x the pigment and blendability.
#13
I’ve been in sales almost all of my adult life. Early on in my real career, Amway looked like an easy touch. I liked the challenge, I always hit target. It seemed simple.
I was naiive. I got hooked on the tapes and books. I was better at my day job, but I couldn’t make it work in Amway. Even after a couple of years with the seminars and books and tapes.
I don’t know why it took me so long to do the damn simple math. I had an epiphany about how the real money was being made in the tools (books, tapes, seminars). Then I started to critically think about where the money was coming from. And I realized I had been lied to. I drifted away from the group and then got a new job opportunity in a different city. I took that, changed my number, and haven’t looked back on it in 15 years.
#14
My red flag was that they would not share with me the company name when they brought me in. At one point the recruiter left the use the restroom and I snooped around and saw a logo of the name. When he came back, I asked him what it stood for and immediately he got defensive. He also told me to do everything I can (sell my TV) to join. Also, the teleconference was weird AF. They started using the term “untouchables” for their higher ups. I noped my way out and they were pissed. They’re probably the reason I got so much junk mail in the following months.
#15
I was a Mary Kay girl for a short period of time…They kept claiming that if you sold so much, you get a “free car with no strings attached.” Long story short, I googled it and there WERE INDEED attatched strings.
They WORSHIP Mary Kay Ash (aka the founder of Mary Kay). It’s kind of like how the FLDS worships Warren Jeffs. It was very unsettling, and very cult-like.
For the makeovers, you’d do a before and after photo of the subject. They wouldn’t let you smile in the before photo, but would make you in the after photo. Therefore, you’d automatically look 100x better in the after photo, regardless of how s**tty the makeup was.
My regional director bought a bunch of stuff under my name without telling me (she didn’t use my credit cards or anything, but when I initially got the email receipt for it I freaked out because I thought my numbers were stolen). She never told me that it was her, but I found out by searching the address on the order. I later found out that it had to do with some bonus the upline would get if their downlines bought enough inventory in a certain period of time. This wasn’t a huge deal but it definitely weirded me out.
A lot of the girls who were at my level were from my school. A few of them really didn’t like me growing up. The moment I walked in that door, they all pretended to love me.
And yeahh, that’s all I can think of.
#16
I had a friend who got into Herbalife. Ended up with a bunch of expired products in his garage and everyone except me unfriended him on Facebook for constantly pestering them. Herbalife is a pyramid scheme and a scam.
#17
LuLaroe literally bankrupt my wife I, and damn near ended our marriage. My wife isn’t a dumb person, her heart was in the right place but she is easily swayed by “friends” and me being the voice of reason quickly faded out of her mind. The one year she took part is one of the worst years of my life, it ruined us financially, f**ked up our taxes, and probably took years off my life. It’s been three years and we’re just now finally back in a good place.
#18
When my upline, in training, was explaining how you always had to be “on.” If anyone asks how you’re going, you always say, “Fantastic!”. The fakeness made my skin crawl. I got out of there asap.
#19
Just remembered another one. I had this “friend” who told me her work was hiring and that she could try to get me an interview. I was about 16 at the time, she was a year older and drove me to the “interview”, it was in an office on the top floor of a strip mall. There were about 20 other people there who were being shown a presentation of the business, very pyramid schemy vibes. They had canvas photos of their top employees on the walls of all these marvelous trips they went on. During the hour presentation I never learned what the business was, they basically just told us how amazing and easy it was to get ahead in this business. The guy who runs the operation and all the employees were also there, I made a comment to my friend about how this felt like a cult and she said, and I kid you not, ” guywholeadthepyramidscheme doesn’t like when people call it that”. I noped the f**k on out of there fuming after this friend and her co-workers tried to push me into whatever the f**k sales job they were trying to con me into.
#20
Isagenix. First red flag was when they told us not to say the name isagenix when trying to recruit members or clients to buy into our products.
Oh man, this was like 6-7 years ago (would’ve been a millionaire by now lmfao jk)
It was like $350 starting pack for the 30 day and I only ever made a few sales. I had to call and message my friends who I thought would be interested in losing weight. I only basically messaged people who commenting on my photos saying they wanted more info.
I didn’t make much money from it and I had to keep buying products for myself and post before and after photos. They were super annoying with texting me all the time and pressuring me to go to their events. Just a bunch of fake motivational speech. 2 of the people I remember are still in it but never mention they are working for Isagenix, instead they’re freelance nutrition coaches/ etc.
It’s super sketchy and their products aren’t anything special.
#21
My SIL talked me into selling It Works! I was hesitant, didn’t quite need the money, but figured extra income couldn’t hurt. Was a “seller” for 6 months. They kept telling me to add all of these women I have in common with people I’m already friends with. And to post about it 3 to 4 times a day on Facebook and Instagram. I literally made an Instagram for it. They said to message at least 30 people a day about. And twice a week there was a group video chat they kept insisting I join. I couldn’t join due to me being at my normal job.
All in all. I hated it. I’m awkward and a terrible salesperson. And I made nothing from it. Never made a sale. They kept saying “try and get your mom or aunts to support you”. It was a waste of money and all. But, made out with 1 new friend.
#22
The people were horribly mean under the veil of being “good Christians”. They used the f word to describe gay people, made fun of a deaf person at a conference and the whole crowd roared with laughter. Made you feel like an idiot for wanting anything other than “the business”.
I had to completely cut them all out of my life at once, stopped responding completely to all calls/texts/e-mails.
I lost so much money but thankfully I have the most patient friends and family so I didn’t lose any of them.
Do NOT waste your time or energy on MLM’s. If you’re looking for a sense of community, join a co-ed sports league, book club, small church group, volunteer, ANYTHING but a MLM.
#23
My first office job out of University was working at the head office of an MLM company. It was shady as all hell. I was in-charge of “licensing and communications”. They would charge people between $40-120 per month to maintain their “travel agent license” which was meant to provide discounts and booking benefits to airlines, hotels etc. In reality they had a single actual licensed number and were setting up thousands of people as “agents” using the same accreditation number – which in itself was illegal, and meant most people were laughed at when they actually tried to ask for discounts.
Furthermore people were constantly calling and emailing asking us to stop charging their debit/credit card every month. Most of them were poor, uneducated, or older on a fixed income. The stories were heartbraking. People were evicted, had power shut off etc because we were basically stealing from them monthly. All of them had been duped at some point into signing up by a friend or family member at a big “travel agent event”.
A handful of about 30-50 top “network leaders” with massive downlines were cut checks every month…like double digit thousands, out of the hundreds of thousands bilked out of the poor shmucks they signed up through lies and false advertising.
The owner was treating company accounts like a piggy bank and using funds to pay for holidays, private jet travel and his new humvee. They couldn’t even keep the books straight enough to make sure us office employees regularly got paid on time. Eventually it got so bad they couldn’t even keep paying the leaders regularly, who would constantly call with threats to “move their whole f**king downlines if Ron doesn’t get on the f**king phone this god damn second”.
It was such a collosal scam, and I only realised after about a year that this was just one of hundreds and hundreds of other MLM companies that operated in largely the same way by preying on rubes and shmucks.
On my last day I emailed about 20,000 contacts in the company records a short few paragraphs describing what a piece of s**t the founder was, the various investigations and lawsuits he was involved in, and pasted extracts from emails of him telling us to “keep charging the idiots” that had requested multiple times to cancel. Apparently I heard through the grapevine he was livid and wanted me dead. They had to change offices and business names.
I was eventually contacted by someone from the state business board, the FBI, and several from competing MLM schemes inviting me to come across and share secrets of the operation.
So long story short – people running MLMs are pure garbage scumbags, and anyone involved at a lower level is a gullible idiot. Not a lot of room there for legitimate entrepreneurs and business people.
#24
I joined WUN in 2013. My upline didn’t even help me and just told me to keep paying money and “be persistent”. It wasn’t until 8 months later I snapped out of it and realized “Hey, I’m shelling out $100 a month for f**king nothing!” I was so brainwashed by the success hype that I couldn’t see that I was wasting money while my upline went on to become the top earner in the company. My upline was making $100,000 a month and I was going broke because I bought into the hype.
The company started falling apart in early 2014 because of shady business practices from the founders. By that time I had already quit and my upline was like “Hey dude, are you going to renew your subscription?” I said “F**k no. The only time you hit me up is when it’s time to pay? FOH.” Years later I still feel so bad about trying to peddle that BS to my friends and others. Every time I see a post I wrote on my feed I delete it out of cringe. When you’re a young teenager and want money you’re prone to sip some cool-aid because you want the “rich young CEO” lifestyle.
#25
Man I joined a wrap company. I’m sure you can guess which one. This was 5 years ago.The first thing they said was to start making posts. Take pictures at the gas pump or of your grocery receipts and say “look what (insert company name) has paid for!” Even if you haven’t made any money yet, it’s okay because eventually they will be paying for it. Write sappy stories, or steal them from the big consultants and just change the names to fit your own. Oh and be sure to say you only have 3 spots left” or whatever to make people think their isnt much time to get in. Even though it’s not a limited thing. It was all crazy.
#26
I was approached at one of my jobs by someone I used to work with at my first job. This was when I was 19. He said he was a part of a really good “business opportunity” and he had a “mentor” who was teaching him all this [stuff]. I agreed to meet with him and the mentor and luckily for him I had no knowledge of what mlms were at the time. I found out it was Amway and went to a few meetings. At first they were able to be flashy and confusing enough that I thought hey this sounds like it could work. Plus before you actually register and join someone’s downline you don’t see their aggressive recruitment tactics.
Pretty quickly though I realized things were not right. There was a big Amway event not long after i joined so I got a ticket quickly because they tell you that the events are insanely important blah blah blah. The mentor of the guy who recruited me lied about the ticket, saying that it would include the hotel and 2 meals both days. Obviously neither of those things were true. Plus while we were at the event the “mentor” tried to get me and the 3 other guys I split one room with to pay for part of his brother and his brothers girlfriends hotel room. Total scumbag.
After that was when I knew I was out of that s**t. But before that I started noticing how weird the recruitment aspect felt and how much they pushed it. They lie about the products and say you will save money because you get a discount but every single product is like at least 50% more expensive than most name brand stuff and when I saw that I was like how am I supposed to sell any of this?
The funny thing about that is they don’t want you to sell. They want you to buy a certain amount of product for yourself every month to prop up your upline. They say it will save you money but you’ll lose money not only because of the cost of the product but because you’ll have no idea what to do with the amount they expect you to buy. One of the guys there said he just gives the extra product away… and the up lines will encourage that as long as you’re hitting your number.
I realized quickly that the only way to make any money would be to use shady tactics to recruit people under me so I can profit off of their losses. I also did some research and found out that all of their events and weekly meetings are bulls**t as well as their educational app services because they felt like bs. They’re all cashgrabs, once you hit a certain level in Amway you start to earn a cut of the profits from the meetings, events, and app sales and the more people you bring to meetings and events the more you make. Luckily I only spent a few hundred dollars on Scamway and leaving was as easy as saying that I didn’t want to do Amway amymore.
#27
I was a call agent for Tahitian noni for the USA and Germany (now called Morinda). It was horrible fielding calls near when people’s $120 monthly auto payment was due for 4 one liter bottles of juice. I couldn’t cancel their subscription on late notice without a fax with their signature at least a week in advance, unless they claimed “financial hardship.”
Eventually I learned that I would just need to feed them what to say and then gladly cancel for them on the phone. Total scam. Only people who made money were the early people to sign up and the founders, who are multi millionaires.
#28
My wife wanted to do nuskin for about half a year. The thing is, we already have an online sales business with a few thousand regular clients so doing nuskin just added one more product onto our product list which was already pretty extensive. The problem, as I knew it would be, was that you don’t make any real commission money unless you get people ‘below’ you. No biggie, my wife just fake signed up family members and did all her sales in their names so her name could collect the higher commission. But even after going to all that hassle (multiple emails, credit cards, shipping addresses/po boxes, etc) the commission was still only something like 15-17% and our typical profit margin on cosmetic products is more like 40%. Some stuff, like The Body Shop shampoo, we can sell for over 100% markup. She figured that the free vacations and other perks for winning sales competitions would make up for it, and she ended up in position to win a 5 day trip to South Africa. But when we researched what all the trip entailed, it actually seemed like it was going to suck balls, especially when we had a 1 year old at the time, so she just cancelled all her accounts, sold off the remaining product, and that was that.
Bottom line is that if you had the ability to make real money doing online sales for an MLM, you’d most likely make twice as much money for half as much work actually just working for yourself.
#29
I did Lularoe for almost a year. Buy in was insanely high. How I Actually got in when the Halloween leggings were highly sought after with very limited supply and I bought 200 of them. Sold every pair. So that basically paid for my initial investment. I did okay at first, hustled my butt off online. But then I kept being told by my sponsor to buy more to sell more. Later found out sponsors were paid commissions based off what their lackies were buying rather than selling. Another few red flags were no online sales. I did it anyways, so I did well compared to those who followed the rules. I also started receiving leggings and tops from other LLR reps that went out of business and sent their inventory backs… so I was getting leftovers. Another red flag was the holes. The freaking holes. They never reached out to us to just have us toss a batch that were prone to holes. They would just send us a bunch of ugly ass solids that were paper thin so every few weeks I would try on a few pairs I knew would have holes and wore them until minutes later, “pop!” Then and only then could I take photos for corporate and be reimbursed. It was total s**t. I started putting in more and more time for less money. I was starting to lose money, thankfully at the same time LLR was under fire that their business was failing and consultants were losing money so they said anyone can get out and get 100% of their money back from their inventory. I sent it all back. Got my check. A few months later it changed to 75% back so I lucked out. I’ve helped two other consultants get out since. I made $16,000 in profits for hours upon hours. I lost time with my son while I was supposed to be a full time mom. He had my iPad while I would constantly post my inventory everywhere.
As terrible as it was in the end, I really did love it. I learned about fabrics. Now I’m self taught at sewing and sew up some hoodies for friends here and there and clothing for my own family as well. I love it so much more but would’ve never found that joy without lularoe so.
#30
Was on bumble and this hot chick who tbh, I though it was a bot or a Catfish. Anyway, she asked me out for coffee to talk “business”, I was suprised cuz you know women and first moves.
It wasn’t even a date, It was ACN, and they pay almost 600$ to get in! I told her to pay for it, y’know since she was bragging how easy she makes money, told her I could pay with the first money I’d make in the company. She kinda got me hooked and I attended their repetitive speech events twice (their people are fake af)
After many awkward attempts to get in almost every one I knew (ruining relationships in doing so) I spent a month and two without a “sale” I was pissed. After doing some research and realising how impossible the marketing tactics are (no advertising, just tell a friend, relative or anyone) I unfriended everyone, left their group and told them to delete every identification of me.
I kept my 600$ too, just time wasting man, f**k those guys man!
