124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

by

You have to admit, there is something uniquely chucklesome about a complicated task going wrong. But there’s something even funnier about a task that should have been impossible to mess up still getting fumbled

It could be a typo on a freeway billboard, a product assembled backward, or someone doing exactly what they were supposed to do, just in the most unexpected way imaginable. These are the folks who are likely to be featured on the One Job subreddit

As the page profile states, it is the official depository for the classic “You had ONE job!” posts. Scrolling through it may bring a laugh or two, as you will see in the posts below.

#1 I Am So Confused

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: ShrektheGodabove

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

#2 Just Shingle That Roof

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: RotatingClimber

#3 I Did Not Know There Were 11 World Wars

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: anon

Multitasking could be one of the many reasons to fail at a straightforward job. Even thinking about the next task while doing the current one can throw you off. 

While the rare 2.5% of people can juggle multiple tasks, most studies show that switching between jobs can make brain function less efficient.

#4 My City Celebrated Unveiling These Benches On A Bridge Downtown

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: outremonty

#5 Don’t Worry We Made Sure You’re Blurred

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: EdgDoge

#6 Somebody Put A Heavy Pallet On Top Of Raspberries, Which, Believe It Or Not, Are Not Very Strong

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Equal_Canary5695

According to neuropsychologist Dr. Cynthia Kubu, the main problem here is losing the ability to focus enough to take in information. 

“If we’re constantly attempting to multitask, we don’t practice tuning out the rest of the world to engage in deeper processing and learning,” she said in an interview with the Cleveland Clinic.

#7 Sooo… What The

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: RoiHurlemort

#8 Teachers Making Quizzes

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: YourBoiAlan

#9 Asked My Boyfriend To Bake The Croissants For Our Dinner

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: BrittBroChil

Cognitive biases may also play a role in these crucial, avoidable mistakes. As psychiatrist Neel Burton explains, these mental shortcuts often lead to bad decisions, which ultimately result in these botched jobs. 

“A cognitive bias is a mental shortcut or heuristic intended to spare us time, effort, or discomfort—often while reinforcing our self-image or worldview—but at the cost of accuracy and reliability,” he wrote.

#10 15 Straws. Thanks

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Someragingpacifist

#11 Food May Contain Human Flesh

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: MrVoldemort

#12 I Present To You The First Anti-Mold Paint For Walls That Managed To Make Mold In Its Original Container

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Ok-Force-9554

Decision fatigue is one reason why we take mental shortcuts. But as Burton explains, you can actually use it to your advantage and minimize errors. 

“Owing to decision fatigue, people become more risk-averse with successive decisions. So if you are after a bold decision, try to arrange it so that your case gets looked at first thing in the morning, or right after lunch,” he stated.

#13 Not Trying To Be Political I Just Thought This Was Funny

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: zacharyheidenreich

#14 They Did Not Use The Uploaded Logo

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: immanuellalala

#15 Hopefully The Braille Works

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: palebluedot54

Avoiding multitasking can also lessen the likelihood of decision fatigue. According to Dr. Kubu, it’s why a good surgeon can perform at their best, which is why she encourages everyone to focus on just one task at a time. 

“People assume that a surgeon’s skill is primarily in the precision and steadiness of their hands. While there’s some truth to that, the true gift of a surgeon is the ability to single-mindedly focus on one person and complete a series of tasks over the course of many hours,” she said.

#16 I Put The Manhole Cover Back, Boss

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: [deleted]

#17 Finished Those Bullet Points, Boss

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: coalnation

#18 Who Fixes A Clock Like This?

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: smunozmo

#19 Put The Advert Up Boss

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: kiitchiii

#20 Wal-Marts Clean Bathroom Policy

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Crash-N-Giggles

#21 Engineering Done Right

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: lazytothinkofaname

#22 Installed Anti Theft Tags On Collectibles Boss

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: charsie_godha

#23 Delivered The Package Boss :/

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: nims_2525

#24 Labeled The Sports Boss

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: [deleted]

#25 Finished The Road Surfacing, Boss

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Nikoklis

#26 Proud Of The Local Crew And It Only Took Them A Month

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: sandybeach82

#27 Got My Token Of Gratitude As A Healthcare Worker At Work Today, Notice Anything?

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: sudoing

#28 Forever Cone

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: kingkongpaul493

#29 Nice Work

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: lol62056

#30 I Feel So Safe

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: nimernith

#31 Doors Design At A Hospital

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: meb1111

#32 Cant U At Least Plant Trees In The Big Holes Too??

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Dragon_Ale

#33 Seems I Have Not Moved For A Period Longer That I Have Been Alive

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: The-Ant-Whisperer

#34 Surprise Your Valentine

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Urbex_Badger

#35 5 Feep Deet

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Voltagepeanutbutter7

#36 Oh Costco, Are We Jewish, Or Pagan?

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: BellaRojoSoliel

#37 Street In Germany Be Like

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: ResponsibleSkirt7789

#38 They Literally Told On Themselves

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: timetotryagain29

#39 Cursed Toilet Paper

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: victorbdasilva

#40 Wasting A Third Of The Staircase

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Inuj

#41 Delivered Boss!

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: eggsplorer

#42 Give Cyclists Space

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: ShitLordOfTheRings

#43 That Smile Though

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: [deleted]

#44 My Daughters Laundry Hamper With An Inspiring Quote

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Jrea0

#45 Blurred The Logo Boss

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: JoshKirk_HGA

#46 Installed The Stove, Boss

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: declancochran

#47 This Can Of “Black Beans” I Opened At Work

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Dabs4Cayde

#48 Just Moved Into My New Apartment And Saw This

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: anderscandor

#49 Got The Actors Boss!

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: TheGasMove

#50 Trained Everyone Up On The Security System, Boss

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: techietraveller84

#51 Well As Long As My Face Is Hidden

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: muff_daddy

#52 When Life Gives You Lemons Make Orange Juice. LOL

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: AdmirablePicture_545

#53 Batman Backpack Finished, Boss

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Sean_Wilson2002

#54 One Job… One Job

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: vfdsugarbowl

#55 No Words. This

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: [deleted]

#56 You Had One Job!!

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Tokoyoshi

#57 Really, UPS?

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Dramaticrabbit

#58 Thinking Of An “I” Animal Was Too Hard

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: zealanderous

#59 Another Case Of Failing The Only Job You Were Given

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: username123456111111

#60 Goddamnit Bruce!

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: cleantoe

#61 A Friend Of Mine Was Staying At A Hotel And Sent Me This

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: [deleted]

#62 So Close

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: stereoscopic_

#63 Yoga Mat Is Unintentionally Pessimistic

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Revolutionary-Map377

#64 The Cement Do Be Vibin Though

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Flyawayistaken_

#65 Slenderman Is Crying

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Pers0na-N0n-Grata

#66 I Think They Hired The One Person Who Worked There Who Had Never Seen Star Wars To Make These

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: jackaboy1_2

#67 Coincidence? Don’t Think So

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: BigThonker101

#68 Designed The Restaurant Menus, Boss

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: nochancess

#69 Very Relateable

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Dutchcrafter09

#70 The Design Is Very Human

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: SaintFTS

#71 Accidentally Drenched My Scrambled Eggs In Too Much Salt Because Of This

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: IndependencePlus4485

#72 Hmm, Something’s Wrong

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: [deleted]

#73 Come On Man

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Cause4concern27

#74 Handrail Over A Door On London Underground

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: MattQ012

#75 I Think Something’s Missing

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: RbG8

#76 Didn’t Have To Do My Boy Spidey Like That

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: CookiesMan20187

#77 Allen Wrench That Came With Furniture To Assemble

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: [deleted]

#78 $89 For Avocados, Thanks Target

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: DanielgtaChamp

#79 Yes! Place It In The Middle Of The Bikelane

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Servas__

#80 Logo’s Up Boss!

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: [deleted]

#81 Installed The AC, Boss!

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: kokokolia-rus

#82 Looks Like The Waffles And The Waffle Maker Aren’t On The Same Page

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Big-Minimum8424

#83 A+ For Being Ingenious

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: KristinLydia

#84 Do You See Anything Wrong With This Picture?

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: jat0369

#85 Turn Rliegfht

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: polite__redditor

#86 On The House Im Moving Into The Guy Painted Over The Lightswitch

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: redditcredditdebbit

#87 I’m A Stocker, And Found This Gem. They Forgot To Add The Pickles

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: RandomNugget_

#88 17 Million Isn’t Above 3?

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: nami-slave

#89 Can’t Beleave They’d Leaf It Like This

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Lanky-Brit

#90 “I’m A Painter, Not An Exterminator.” -This Person Probably

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: DimitriTooProBro

#91 Mcdonald’s, You Had One Job

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Jay_LV

#92 You Had One Job

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: llbrewer

#93 You Had One Job

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Pearmaxj

#94 You Had One Job

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: mdrnart

#95 Bruh You Only Had One Iob

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: hellobellomymello

#96 My Kitkat Was Just A Bar Of Chocolate

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: lilosaurus_flex

#97 You Became The Very Thing You Swore To Destroy

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: [deleted]

#98 I Mean

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: bagzoffritoz

#99 Needed Some Blinds For Our Dark Room At Work The Guy Came To Measure The Window And Assured Us It Would Be ‘Completely Dark’ This Is What They Installed

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: panoparker

#100 When You Hire The Cheapest Quote

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Orbisthefirst

#101 I’ve Been Walking On This Road For Almost A Year And Today I Just Saw This

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: mrsomeoney

#102 Found That In My School

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Status_Wallaby104

#103 The Society Of People With Low Self Esteem

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Crazy_Jimmy5

#104 Installed The WI-Fi Network, Boss

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: jfoughe

#105 Wow Really?!1??1?1!1?2!3?1!3?

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: [deleted]

#106 Only One Person Gets Cookie Crumbs

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: StarfallenCherry

#107 It’s Hurting My Eyes

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: NoUse_yeet

#108 Fortune Less Fortune Cookie

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: GUNZBLAZIN3000

#109 My Highschool For Some Reason…

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: [deleted]

#110 Anti Gravity Smoke?

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: tchai

#111 Ah, Yes! My Favourite Avenger!

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: merek_boreal

#112 If One Ball Equals 20% Then Three Must Be 80%…. Right

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Vjaninja

#113 Odd Placement For That Particular Sign…

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: [deleted]

#114 Had Ordered Chocolate Chip Pancakes And Gave Us Regular Ones At Ihop…asked For The Correct Order And This Is What Happened…

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Resident-Martian

#115 This Is So Weirdly Poetic.. Why Are People Like That ?

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: jazzywithahugecock

#116 A Recycling Bin Isn’t Supposed To Be A Logic Puzzle

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: [deleted]

#117 Nice Ad For Anti-Fog Glasses

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: lumapools

#118 While Shopping At Costco-This Caught My Eye. Well, I Guess It Looks Nice

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: WhenMaxAttax

#119 I Do Love My Latin Dishes Sometimes

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: thexbeatboxer

#120 These Taps In Army Barrack Restroom. They’re All Like This

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: [deleted]

#121 Parking Ticket Person Doesn’t Know What They’re Doing

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Crocotta1

#122 Hooks For Bags In My School

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: Kar_Karich22853

#123 This Is At My Blind School. Really Accessible

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: thegunner137

#124 Holup

124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

Image source: bwenstrand

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“You Are So Beaut-OHGOD!”: 40 Hilarious Before-And-After Pictures, As Shared By These Women With A Sense Of Humor (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Photograph My Fishing Trips To Show The Beautiful Nature Of Norway
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Jerry Seinfeld hit with Lawsuit over Netflix series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee”
3 min read
Feb, 17, 2018
Man Asks For Advice After His Supposedly Sober Wife Turns Out To Be An Alcoholic
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Totally Forgot that David Lynch was on “Louie” as Jack Dall
3 min read
Jun, 12, 2017
30 Types Of Succulents That Look Like Something Out Of This World
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025