124 Hilarious Fails From People Who Had Exactly One Job And Still Managed To Mess It Up Spectacularly

You have to admit, there is something uniquely chucklesome about a complicated task going wrong. But there’s something even funnier about a task that should have been impossible to mess up still getting fumbled.
It could be a typo on a freeway billboard, a product assembled backward, or someone doing exactly what they were supposed to do, just in the most unexpected way imaginable. These are the folks who are likely to be featured on the One Job subreddit.
As the page profile states, it is the official depository for the classic “You had ONE job!” posts. Scrolling through it may bring a laugh or two, as you will see in the posts below.
#1 I Am So Confused
Image source: ShrektheGodabove
#2 Just Shingle That Roof
Image source: RotatingClimber
#3 I Did Not Know There Were 11 World Wars
Image source: anon
Multitasking could be one of the many reasons to fail at a straightforward job. Even thinking about the next task while doing the current one can throw you off.
While the rare 2.5% of people can juggle multiple tasks, most studies show that switching between jobs can make brain function less efficient.
#4 My City Celebrated Unveiling These Benches On A Bridge Downtown
Image source: outremonty
#5 Don’t Worry We Made Sure You’re Blurred
Image source: EdgDoge
#6 Somebody Put A Heavy Pallet On Top Of Raspberries, Which, Believe It Or Not, Are Not Very Strong
Image source: Equal_Canary5695
According to neuropsychologist Dr. Cynthia Kubu, the main problem here is losing the ability to focus enough to take in information.
“If we’re constantly attempting to multitask, we don’t practice tuning out the rest of the world to engage in deeper processing and learning,” she said in an interview with the Cleveland Clinic.
#7 Sooo… What The
Image source: RoiHurlemort
#8 Teachers Making Quizzes
Image source: YourBoiAlan
#9 Asked My Boyfriend To Bake The Croissants For Our Dinner
Image source: BrittBroChil
Cognitive biases may also play a role in these crucial, avoidable mistakes. As psychiatrist Neel Burton explains, these mental shortcuts often lead to bad decisions, which ultimately result in these botched jobs.
“A cognitive bias is a mental shortcut or heuristic intended to spare us time, effort, or discomfort—often while reinforcing our self-image or worldview—but at the cost of accuracy and reliability,” he wrote.
#10 15 Straws. Thanks
Image source: Someragingpacifist
#11 Food May Contain Human Flesh
Image source: MrVoldemort
#12 I Present To You The First Anti-Mold Paint For Walls That Managed To Make Mold In Its Original Container
Image source: Ok-Force-9554
Decision fatigue is one reason why we take mental shortcuts. But as Burton explains, you can actually use it to your advantage and minimize errors.
“Owing to decision fatigue, people become more risk-averse with successive decisions. So if you are after a bold decision, try to arrange it so that your case gets looked at first thing in the morning, or right after lunch,” he stated.
#13 Not Trying To Be Political I Just Thought This Was Funny
Image source: zacharyheidenreich
#14 They Did Not Use The Uploaded Logo
Image source: immanuellalala
#15 Hopefully The Braille Works
Image source: palebluedot54
Avoiding multitasking can also lessen the likelihood of decision fatigue. According to Dr. Kubu, it’s why a good surgeon can perform at their best, which is why she encourages everyone to focus on just one task at a time.
“People assume that a surgeon’s skill is primarily in the precision and steadiness of their hands. While there’s some truth to that, the true gift of a surgeon is the ability to single-mindedly focus on one person and complete a series of tasks over the course of many hours,” she said.
#16 I Put The Manhole Cover Back, Boss
Image source: [deleted]
#17 Finished Those Bullet Points, Boss
Image source: coalnation
#18 Who Fixes A Clock Like This?
Image source: smunozmo
#19 Put The Advert Up Boss
Image source: kiitchiii
#20 Wal-Marts Clean Bathroom Policy
Image source: Crash-N-Giggles
#21 Engineering Done Right
Image source: lazytothinkofaname
#22 Installed Anti Theft Tags On Collectibles Boss
Image source: charsie_godha
#23 Delivered The Package Boss :/
Image source: nims_2525
#24 Labeled The Sports Boss
Image source: [deleted]
#25 Finished The Road Surfacing, Boss
Image source: Nikoklis
#26 Proud Of The Local Crew And It Only Took Them A Month
Image source: sandybeach82
#27 Got My Token Of Gratitude As A Healthcare Worker At Work Today, Notice Anything?
Image source: sudoing
#28 Forever Cone
Image source: kingkongpaul493
#29 Nice Work
Image source: lol62056
#30 I Feel So Safe
Image source: nimernith
#31 Doors Design At A Hospital
Image source: meb1111
#32 Cant U At Least Plant Trees In The Big Holes Too??
Image source: Dragon_Ale
#33 Seems I Have Not Moved For A Period Longer That I Have Been Alive
Image source: The-Ant-Whisperer
#34 Surprise Your Valentine
Image source: Urbex_Badger
#35 5 Feep Deet
Image source: Voltagepeanutbutter7
#36 Oh Costco, Are We Jewish, Or Pagan?
Image source: BellaRojoSoliel
#37 Street In Germany Be Like
Image source: ResponsibleSkirt7789
#38 They Literally Told On Themselves
Image source: timetotryagain29
#39 Cursed Toilet Paper
Image source: victorbdasilva
#40 Wasting A Third Of The Staircase
Image source: Inuj
#41 Delivered Boss!
Image source: eggsplorer
#42 Give Cyclists Space
Image source: ShitLordOfTheRings
#43 That Smile Though
Image source: [deleted]
#44 My Daughters Laundry Hamper With An Inspiring Quote
Image source: Jrea0
#45 Blurred The Logo Boss
Image source: JoshKirk_HGA
#46 Installed The Stove, Boss
Image source: declancochran
#47 This Can Of “Black Beans” I Opened At Work
Image source: Dabs4Cayde
#48 Just Moved Into My New Apartment And Saw This
Image source: anderscandor
#49 Got The Actors Boss!
Image source: TheGasMove
#50 Trained Everyone Up On The Security System, Boss
Image source: techietraveller84
#51 Well As Long As My Face Is Hidden
Image source: muff_daddy
#52 When Life Gives You Lemons Make Orange Juice. LOL
Image source: AdmirablePicture_545
#53 Batman Backpack Finished, Boss
Image source: Sean_Wilson2002
#54 One Job… One Job
Image source: vfdsugarbowl
#55 No Words. This
Image source: [deleted]
#56 You Had One Job!!
Image source: Tokoyoshi
#57 Really, UPS?
Image source: Dramaticrabbit
#58 Thinking Of An “I” Animal Was Too Hard
Image source: zealanderous
#59 Another Case Of Failing The Only Job You Were Given
Image source: username123456111111
#60 Goddamnit Bruce!
Image source: cleantoe
#61 A Friend Of Mine Was Staying At A Hotel And Sent Me This
Image source: [deleted]
#62 So Close
Image source: stereoscopic_
#63 Yoga Mat Is Unintentionally Pessimistic
Image source: Revolutionary-Map377
#64 The Cement Do Be Vibin Though
Image source: Flyawayistaken_
#65 Slenderman Is Crying
Image source: Pers0na-N0n-Grata
#66 I Think They Hired The One Person Who Worked There Who Had Never Seen Star Wars To Make These
Image source: jackaboy1_2
#67 Coincidence? Don’t Think So
Image source: BigThonker101
#68 Designed The Restaurant Menus, Boss
Image source: nochancess
#69 Very Relateable
Image source: Dutchcrafter09
#70 The Design Is Very Human
Image source: SaintFTS
#71 Accidentally Drenched My Scrambled Eggs In Too Much Salt Because Of This
Image source: IndependencePlus4485
#72 Hmm, Something’s Wrong
Image source: [deleted]
#73 Come On Man
Image source: Cause4concern27
#74 Handrail Over A Door On London Underground
Image source: MattQ012
#75 I Think Something’s Missing
Image source: RbG8
#76 Didn’t Have To Do My Boy Spidey Like That
Image source: CookiesMan20187
#77 Allen Wrench That Came With Furniture To Assemble
Image source: [deleted]
#78 $89 For Avocados, Thanks Target
Image source: DanielgtaChamp
#79 Yes! Place It In The Middle Of The Bikelane
Image source: Servas__
#80 Logo’s Up Boss!
Image source: [deleted]
#81 Installed The AC, Boss!
Image source: kokokolia-rus
#82 Looks Like The Waffles And The Waffle Maker Aren’t On The Same Page
Image source: Big-Minimum8424
#83 A+ For Being Ingenious
Image source: KristinLydia
#84 Do You See Anything Wrong With This Picture?
Image source: jat0369
#85 Turn Rliegfht
Image source: polite__redditor
#86 On The House Im Moving Into The Guy Painted Over The Lightswitch
Image source: redditcredditdebbit
#87 I’m A Stocker, And Found This Gem. They Forgot To Add The Pickles
Image source: RandomNugget_
#88 17 Million Isn’t Above 3?
Image source: nami-slave
#89 Can’t Beleave They’d Leaf It Like This
Image source: Lanky-Brit
#90 “I’m A Painter, Not An Exterminator.” -This Person Probably
Image source: DimitriTooProBro
#91 Mcdonald’s, You Had One Job
Image source: Jay_LV
#92 You Had One Job
Image source: llbrewer
#93 You Had One Job
Image source: Pearmaxj
#94 You Had One Job
Image source: mdrnart
#95 Bruh You Only Had One Iob
Image source: hellobellomymello
#96 My Kitkat Was Just A Bar Of Chocolate
Image source: lilosaurus_flex
#97 You Became The Very Thing You Swore To Destroy
Image source: [deleted]
#98 I Mean
Image source: bagzoffritoz
#99 Needed Some Blinds For Our Dark Room At Work The Guy Came To Measure The Window And Assured Us It Would Be ‘Completely Dark’ This Is What They Installed
Image source: panoparker
#100 When You Hire The Cheapest Quote
Image source: Orbisthefirst
#101 I’ve Been Walking On This Road For Almost A Year And Today I Just Saw This
Image source: mrsomeoney
#102 Found That In My School
Image source: Status_Wallaby104
#103 The Society Of People With Low Self Esteem
Image source: Crazy_Jimmy5
#104 Installed The WI-Fi Network, Boss
Image source: jfoughe
#105 Wow Really?!1??1?1!1?2!3?1!3?
Image source: [deleted]
#106 Only One Person Gets Cookie Crumbs
Image source: StarfallenCherry
#107 It’s Hurting My Eyes
Image source: NoUse_yeet
#108 Fortune Less Fortune Cookie
Image source: GUNZBLAZIN3000
#109 My Highschool For Some Reason…
Image source: [deleted]
#110 Anti Gravity Smoke?
Image source: tchai
#111 Ah, Yes! My Favourite Avenger!
Image source: merek_boreal
#112 If One Ball Equals 20% Then Three Must Be 80%…. Right
Image source: Vjaninja
#113 Odd Placement For That Particular Sign…
Image source: [deleted]
#114 Had Ordered Chocolate Chip Pancakes And Gave Us Regular Ones At Ihop…asked For The Correct Order And This Is What Happened…
Image source: Resident-Martian
#115 This Is So Weirdly Poetic.. Why Are People Like That ?
Image source: jazzywithahugecock
#116 A Recycling Bin Isn’t Supposed To Be A Logic Puzzle
Image source: [deleted]
#117 Nice Ad For Anti-Fog Glasses
Image source: lumapools
#118 While Shopping At Costco-This Caught My Eye. Well, I Guess It Looks Nice
Image source: WhenMaxAttax
#119 I Do Love My Latin Dishes Sometimes
Image source: thexbeatboxer
#120 These Taps In Army Barrack Restroom. They’re All Like This
Image source: [deleted]
#121 Parking Ticket Person Doesn’t Know What They’re Doing
Image source: Crocotta1
#122 Hooks For Bags In My School
Image source: Kar_Karich22853
#123 This Is At My Blind School. Really Accessible
Image source: thegunner137
#124 Holup
Image source: bwenstrand
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