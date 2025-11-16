30 People Confess The Terrible Things They Did As Kids And Have Regretted All Their Lives

Some moments from childhood will always stay with you. A family vacation to Disneyworld, learning how to ride a bike and getting your first pet might be some of your most cherished memories. But along with the best moments from being a kid, our brains tend to hold onto the very worst moments as well. Particularly, the actions we are most ashamed of. Recently, Reddit user 21078 posed the question, “What’s a terrible thing you did as a child that you really feel bad about as an adult?” and got many people thinking back on their youth.
From saying something awful to another kid to accidentally harming an innocent animal, we’ve gathered some of the most honest responses that people shared confessing to what they did as children that they will never forget. Be sure to upvote the answers that you find most powerful, and then let us know in the comments if there is anything from your childhood that you would like to get off your chest. And if you’re interested in another Bored Panda piece featuring people confessing to shocking things, check out this story next.
#1
In my first act of teenage attitude/rebellion I mocked my father’s suicide attempt from a few months earlier. I was 12 and it felt good to be mean to someone that had hurt me emotionally in such a way. That was the last time we spoke. I didn’t realize he was calling to say goodbye. He tried again and succeeded that night.
#2
I was playing Sesame Street figures with another kid, his toys. We were both 5.
For whatever reason I really wanted to keep his Count Dracula, but I couldn’t just take it straight up. So I got this great idea that I would throw it up in the air until I got it stuck in the tree. Kid was freaking out on me, and I just kept throwing. I succeeded and in a fit he grabbed all his toys and ran home with them.
It then occurred to me that there’s no way I could get it either. So I went home too.
Couple of weeks later I am outside wandering aimlessly. It was a windy cold day. Then all of a sudden the Count fell right in front of me. I was so excited I grabbed the toy and ran to the kid’s home. His parents answered and I was so excited I was like “is so and so home, I found his toy!!!!”
They both were sad looking and took the toy as they said “no”.
Later found out when I was a teen that the kid died of cancer. My sister had a heart condition, and we just happen to live in this cheap apartment complex near the hospital. All those friends of mine were all sick kids.
Anyways, I pestered his parents for the longest time always asking if so and so could play and when he was coming back. I was too young to realize what was going on.
#3
I tricked a kid out of seconds at lunch. He looked so sad when he asked why I would do that. School bully came up and told me I was an a*****e because the kids parents didn’t feed him.
I think about that alot and it was almost 40 years ago.
#4
When I was in middle school, my girlfriend at the time had a little mother in law cottage in their backyard that they used to rent out to local college students. They were remodeling the only bathroom in there over a few months, so while it was vacant she’d hang out with her girlfriends in there all night on weekends. And inevitably somebody would need to use the bathroom, which would require them to walk through the backyard to the main house.
I thought it would be hilarious if me and a few friends, instead of straight showing up, hid in the bushes with our t-shirts tied over our face like ninja masks, and jump out to jump scare them on the way to the bathroom.
So it’s pitch black, we are waiting in the bushes by the entrance to the actual house, and a victim finally decides to make a trip to the bathroom. We all jump out at once and rush her friend, who then immediately collapses onto the floor, sobbing, and s******g/pissing herself.
Apparently she had been kidnapped by her biological father and his friends as a child, who more or less did the same thing in a similar fashion. And I didn’t even know that until many years later, for years I thought she was just embarrassed that she crapped her pants. What was 100% a 14 year old’s innocent idea to jump scare my girlfriend’s group of friends turned into a nightmare of resurfaced trauma and embarrassment among her peers for a young girl.
I still feel f*****g horrible for it to this day
#5
Back in elementary school, I was one of the students who had many friends. I was what you would call the “class clown”. There was this kid who was darker in color than us and stank bad when going to school. As a kid who didn’t know much back then, I used to make fun of him for the way he looked and smelled bad. I bullied him every day, and because I’m friends with the whole class, they would too. Little did I know that that boy was selling little packets of pepper before and after school hours. That’s why he smelled and looked that way. As a little kid who needs to work like that, it’s a pity that we made fun of him because he wanted to earn money. I’m [angry] at myself for that.
#6
When I was 13-14 I was at a sale barn auction for cattle. All of us young teens would help herd cattle down the lanes and thought we were hot stuff. At a cattle sale we all wore boots and jeans because cows c**p anywhere they want. There was some girl there that evening that was hanging out with us. I noticed she was very cautious of where she stepped and refused to walk in the middle of the lanes because of the mud/poop. She had a newish pair of tennis shoes on. I said something along the lines of “what kind of person wears tennis shoes to a sale barn?” She got really quiet and said “they’re the only ones I have”. I shot back and said “well thats just stupid.” Over 15 years later I still hurt in my heart for what I said. Can’t believe I made fun of a girl that wanted to hang out with us and didn’t have more than one pair of shoes.
#7
My grandfather passed away when my dad was in his early 20s in the 80s. My dad had an old voice recorder that he kept in his sock drawer with a little cassette. The cassette had the only recording of my grandfather’s voice on it. A few seconds at the beginning of the empty tape of him going “1 2 3 test 1 2 3 test”.
Well anyways, at some point being a little adhd child, I recorded over it with some b******t.
Still feel terrible about that
#8
When I was 4-9 I spent a lot of Saturday and Sunday mornings as an only child trying to entertain myself while waiting for my dad to wake up. One morning I was terrorizing the cat by chasing him around the house, not giving him any time to breath. He got so scared and tired he hid behind the dryer where he stayed for almost 2 hours. My dad asked where the cat was, and I told him I didn’t know. I was a d**k and it wasn’t the first time I did that kind of thing, but for some reason that one made me realize what I was actually doing to that beautiful creature. I thought I was just playing with my brother. I think about it quite often and have never treated an animal that way since. It does haunt me the way I behaved towards that animal that gave nothing but love and affection.
#9
Stole some money out of teacher’s purse. S**t still haunts me 30+ years later. They make so little and it probably had a significant impact.
#10
I put itching powder on a little girl on the bus…she had an allergic reaction and lost patches of hair.
#11
When I was 6 I made fun of the fact my dad didn’t know how to speak English when he first came to the United States little did i know just how hard he worked to give me and my sister the life he always wanted I still feel horrible to this day
#12
Giving a hate letter in middle school to a teacher (who btw looked quite depressed) because my, at the time friend, hated him.
I feel so bad about that to this day.
#13
So back in junior high one of my classmates Chris told me that his friend Leon asked him out. Me being young and ignorant didn’t believe this to be true so I confronted Leon and asked him are you gay? Leon replied “Who told you this?” I told him Chris did. He turned white and I didn’t see him throughout the whole day. I heard ambulances but didn’t think much of it. He came back a couple of days later. Told me that the rumor wasn’t true but was noticeably hostile towards me for the rest of the school year.
Fast forward 5 years I then found out through mutual friends that he was actually gay and after I confronted him he went to the top of the school building intended to jump. Thank God he didn’t. Still feel bad to this day.
#14
Saying no when my brother asked for a hug.
My brother is 2 years younger than me. When we were little our mum was clearly struggling with taking care of us as well as herself ( she suffered with a few mental health issues as well as being a single mother at the time). Because of this she would take her anger and stress out on us by getting mad at the tiniest things. Basically had to walk on egg shells around her. One day she got mad at my brother for something and yelled as she usually did which left my brother in tears ( he was about 6/7 at the time) I came out of my room to check on him and he asked me if he could have a hug. The other kids at my school said it was embarrassing to hug your family members so thinking about this I replied to him with a no and with a disgusted tone of voice and expression. I don’t know why I did that. I regret it so much. He needed support and I let my fear of people thinking I was weird get in the way even when they weren’t there. I wish I could tell him that I’m sorry but we’re not really close enough to have that kind of convocation. I try not to be too hard on myself about that choice I made since I was only 8/9 at the time and didn’t have the emotional maturity I have now.
#15
Back when I was a kid in the 60s, playground safety didn’t exist. We had this aluminum slide in the communal playground that was surrounded by concrete. One day, when I was about 8 or 9, I noticed a lot of commotion at the slide. There was a boy, about two or three, who was next to slide but was refusing. There was a line of kids behind him, yelling at him to go but he just wouldn’t move. I got tired of the yelling so I made all the kids move, climbed up to him, and tried to lift him to either slide him down or carry him down, whatever would work. He refused to let me lift him, and instead, climbed over the side of the slide so that he was hanging by his hands. It was a long drop (at least 6 to 8 feet) down to the concrete below. I tried pulling him up, but he was too heavy. I and all the other kids panicked and ran to the other side of the playground, leaving him to his fate. Fortunately, one of the high school boys playing football beside the playground noticed the kid dangling and jumped the playground fence and caught him when the kid finally lost his grip. The high school boy yelled at us for not helping him, and I felt a mix of anger and shame that even today I still think about sometimes.
#16
Once I tied a kid to a lamppost with a jump rope and just left. I feel bad about that every couple of months
#17
My Nana raised me…My mom had a bad past but she’s here for me now and into my adult life. But one moment I wish I could take back was when I was 13, (My Nana moved to Vegas at this point so we were distant)… I was playing my Xbox, and my Nana called and called me. I never answered because apparently I didn’t have the f*****g time of day for the one I looked up to growing up. Later I find out she wasn’t feeling good, she had phones my mother…and she went to the hospital the same night and passed away. I wish I could have has the brains to pick up the phone and talk to her. I never knew that would be the last time I would see her, and it was a simple phone call. All I had to do was pick up. And I’ll always have that in my heart, just how careless I was for someone that still wanted to be a part of my life even if she was miles away.
#18
I used to get excited on a sunny day because I’d go in the garden with a magnifying glass and make insects explode. So f*****g cruel.
#19
I was new to a group of boys at a party. I threw a frisbee poorly and it went into a pool. Asked another guy to get it for me. He said no. I called him a racial slur. He got out of the pool, lifted me up over his head WWF style, and threw me into the pool. (He should have beat the c**p out of me). I lied about what happened saying he hurt me, and he got kicked out of the party. He never came back to that group and I have no idea whatever happened to him. That is probably my biggest regret of all time. I wish I could apologize to him.
#20
I bullied a girl in middle school to the point that she had to transfer to the school in the next town over to get away from me.
#21
You might wanna brace yourself for this one…
When I was like 5, I was playing with one of our kittens, maybe a month or two old, unsupervised. I’ve repressed what I was actually doing with it, but I do remember noticing it was bleeding from the nose and was obviously being too rough. I brought it to my Mum in tears, and I’ll never forget the way she yelled “What the f**k!” in that shaky, cry-scream, voice. I dunno what became of it, but I’m pretty sure I accidentally killed it. I don’t even have the heart to ask my Mum about it to confirm or deny it, and I still cry about it every time I think about it. I wish I could erase what I did, go back and prevent what happened, but I can’t, and I’ll forever live with that guilt. It’s one of the primary reasons I can’t bring myself to believe I’m a good person, no matter how much I’ve grown in the 17ish years since, because if I can, at my most innocent stage of life, do something like that, can I ever wash that blood from my hands, what will I say to whatever, if anything, greets me after I die? I am so terribly sorry for what I did, and honestly, wouldn’t disagree with you calling me inhuman for my actions.
#22
Stole this little kid’s toy sword and shield and then dumped it in the trash. His teeth were really messed up so it’s likely those toys weren’t something his family could easily afford. Completely innocent little boy who had done absolutely nothing to me. I was about 7 at the time.
I still remember the look on his face as he was crying and I feel terrible about it whenever this thought pops up in my head.
#23
I made a yo mama joke to my friend the week his mom died.
I knew about it, I just had totally forgot. I remembered the second it came out of my mouth.
#24
I was friends with unpopular kids growing up. To protect my own image, I didn’t defend against their bullying when I was around. They never ever seemed to mind, but my cowardice haunts me to this day.
#25
When I was six (in the early 80’s for clarity) I caused a clog in the toilet from pooping that backed up somehow into the furnace room and sewage came out of the drain in the furnace room, it was a total mess and plumbers galore came and my parents were so upset (not at me just the situation) but it embarrassed me so much and I was so afraid of it happening again, until I was like 12 and old enough to realize I was being dumb about it I snuck outside at night to poop in various bushes around the house. Years later as an adult my parents mentioned they thought they had a homeless problem in the neighborhood at one time because they kept finding dried human feces when doing yard work. I guiltily confessed and they laughed their asses off but my Mom said she (only half-jokingly) would have killed me if she’d caught me doing it at the time.
#26
I used to be a real brat. One of those “gives completely unsolicited opinions because I’m just so HONEST” type [jerks]. I one time in like 4th grade went up to this group of girls, singled one of them out by name, and told her, “Gina, you’re not fat but you’re chubby.”
I in no way did this to be mean. It was just my complete ignorance about how since I had a thought, she needed to hear it. I had no friends.
It didn’t dawn on me til years later when I eventually pulled my head out of my a*s that I realized what a horrible person I used to be and didn’t know it in the slightest.
#27
Hitting a neighbor kid with a baseball bat in the head for calling my mom fat.
I was 5.
#28
When I was about 16 (about 1979), I learned how to rip off cigarette machines. They used to have ’em where you’d put your 75 cents in and pull a long handle out, under whatever brand of smokes you wanted, push it back in, and the cigarettes would come out in a tray at the bottom of the machine. Come to find out, it’s not hard to defeat these. Well, there’s probably 20 different brands in a machine, and maybe 10 packs of each brand in there. I didn’t just rip off a pack of Marlboros. No, I boosted ’em all. Virginia Slims, Newports, Salems, Camels, Winstons and whatever else was in there. Me and all my friends were smoking like a tar kettle. I was in the gas station where I did that when the guy who owned the machine came to refill it. He saw what happened and was, understandably, totally pissed. Older me realizes that doing that was an actual crime and makes me a d**k petty criminal. Young me just thought it was a lark!
#29
I filled my hand with black pepper and blew it into my mom and sister’s faces in the middle of a nice restaurant because I thought it wound just make them sneeze like in the cartoons. Their faces turned bright red, eyes watering and my sister started loudly crying. I was left alone in at the table with everyone looking at me and wondering that the hell just happened.
#30
Back in 7th grade there was a group of girls that I would mock constantly just for being women. I had no idea why and no one was influencing me to do it. I’m now in my second year of college and I look back on it occasionally and I’m grateful I’m not that person anymore
