67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

The distance and quasi-anonymity of the internet lets some folks feel like they can get away with anything. So some waste their time concocting stories designed to make themselves look better or elicit sympathy.
In case you needed an extra scoop of justice, we’ve gathered some of the best posts from an internet community dedicated to screenshots of folks who thought they could get away with lying online. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stores in the comments down below.
#1 Stumbled Upon This While Browsing Kayak Rentals. Can’t Believe This Guy Left A Bad Review After What He Did
Image source: Shadopancake
#2 Why Would You Even Say This?
Image source: [deleted]
#3 Credit To U/Haqummar
Image source: random_person509
#4 Data
Image source: thenewyorkgod
#5 Woman Claims Son Was Fighting Fire. Her Own Son Called Her Bs
Image source: you-know-poo
#6 Uh Oh
Image source: thenonking
#7 My Money Was Stolen
Image source: HeroHomie
#8 If This Photo Was Indeed Taken In 1971, Why Is The Woman Second From The Right Wearing An Apple Watch?
Image source: Call_Me_Tsuikyit
#9 Commenter Lies About Narrowly Avoiding Being On The Collapsed Baltimore Bridge
Image source: Caa3098
#10 Person On TikTok Tries To Get A Refund… For A Product That Isn’t Even Availble Yet
Image source: MrCanadianShark
#11 Fan Lies About Being Xbox Friends With A Band, Band Immediately Disproves Them
Image source: small_potato_boiii
#12 Marvel Clickbait Sites Are Getting Desperate
Image source: b-wolf95
#13 Terry Doesn’t Suffer Fools
Image source: beerbellybegone
#14 I Guess Heroic Hollywood Really Likes That Film
Image source: [deleted]
#15 Kinda Tame By This Subreddit’s Standards, But I Thought It Was Funny
Image source: [deleted]
#16
#17
#18 Excuuuuuse Me
Image source: Swaggiest_swaggster
#19 Antivaxxers Try To Meme
Image source: peejr
#20 Forgets To Switch Account Three Times!
Image source: [deleted]
#21 Fake Story, Fake Outrage
Image source: [deleted]
#22 Found This Gem Today
Image source: UnlivingThree57
#23 Instagram ‘Fact Pages’ Everyone
Image source: Laughtrac_
#24 The Originial Spongebob Doesn’t Know His Facts Quite Well Does He?
Image source: LordeOfTheOnionRings
#25 Astrologer Gets Told By An Astronomer
Image source: BronxLens
#26 “Self-Made”
Image source: ERIKLLMM
#27 No Coming Back From This One
Image source: Axwe8
#28 Chinese Restaurant Respond To Reviews Left
Image source: bad63r81
#29 Karma Farmer Found Out Within Minutes
Image source: my__socrates__note
#30 Op Begging For Attention
Image source: heneedssomemilk104
#31 Good Job Twitter
Image source: Tetronamite
#32 I Found This Post Thought It Might Belong Here
Image source: maxthe2ndiscool
#33 Lying About Blue Beetles Rotten Tomato Score
Image source: Natural-North-3993
#34 Redditor Came Up With A Fake Story For The Updoots, Another Called Him On His Bs
Image source: LotusofSin
#35 How I Became A Millionaire
Image source: ESI85
#36 Didn’t Think To Grab A Screenshot Of The Profile Picture Before He Made The Profile Private
Image source: glueall215
#37
#38
#39 Not Mine, But You Guys May Like It
Image source: zombiegamer101
#40
#41
#42
#43 That’s A Little Misleading
Image source: jaytix1
#44 Redditor Claims To Be Puerto Rican, Gets Called Out, Then Forgets To Switch Accounts Before Claiming To Be (Different) Multiracial User Defending First Post
Image source: Blackfloydphish
#45 Clean And Simple
Image source: Ehrahbass
#46 Didn’t Even Get The Number Right
Image source: beerbellybegone
#47 Man Pretends To Be A Sergeant, Says He Is In The Navy, Then Deletes Account After Being Called Out
Image source: [deleted]
#48 The “Prediction”
Image source: RareXG
#49 Lying Dad Forgets He Added Daughter On Facebook
Image source: jokerlovesharleen
#50 No, You Didn’t Make A Thing
Image source: reporterpenguin
#51 Third Time In Two Months That My Landlord Didn’t Pay The WiFi Bill So I Went And Did It Myself In Person. Got This Text From Her Friend Immediately After
Image source: nyknac
#52 Caught Him!!
Image source: NeuroGuy406
#53 Receipts!! Review On A Local Chinese Restaurant
Image source: fkdupm8
#54 Who Was He Talking To?
Image source: AfroThaGreat
#55 This Dude’s Mom
Image source: goblin_welder
#56 Left One Star Review On Super Bowl Sunday
Image source: NarutoCell
#57 Dont Know What They Were Thinking
Image source: eltonthepaleoartist
#58 Random Guy On Twitter Tries To Get Retweets With Another One Of Those Fake Direct Messages Involving Taco Bell. Gets Called Out
Image source: Friendly220
#59
#60
#61 Yeah, Nobody Is Going To Change Their Gaming Time Before Netflix Watchers Only Watch 1 Hour A Day
Image source: mafti7
#62 She Tried To Call Out Mrbeast
Image source: CutieMiyuki
#63 Attempting To Shame Someone For Not “Attending Sunday School”
Image source: [deleted]
#64 Because Celebrities Trust Any Random Stranger With Their Money
Image source: yayforanxiety
#65 This Guy Should Be Banned
Image source: aarindiwatee
#66 I’m Thinking About Putting In My Resume At This Shop
Image source: chewycondom
#67 Someone Made A Fake Subscriber Count And The Real Youtuber Replied
Image source: i-like-to-be-wooshed
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