67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

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The distance and quasi-anonymity of the internet lets some folks feel like they can get away with anything. So some waste their time concocting stories designed to make themselves look better or elicit sympathy.

In case you needed an extra scoop of justice, we’ve gathered some of the best posts from an internet community dedicated to screenshots of folks who thought they could get away with lying online. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own stores in the comments down below.

#1 Stumbled Upon This While Browsing Kayak Rentals. Can’t Believe This Guy Left A Bad Review After What He Did

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: Shadopancake

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

#2 Why Would You Even Say This?

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: [deleted]

#3 Credit To U/Haqummar

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: random_person509

#4 Data

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: thenewyorkgod

#5 Woman Claims Son Was Fighting Fire. Her Own Son Called Her Bs

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: you-know-poo

#6 Uh Oh

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: thenonking

#7 My Money Was Stolen

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: HeroHomie

#8 If This Photo Was Indeed Taken In 1971, Why Is The Woman Second From The Right Wearing An Apple Watch?

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: Call_Me_Tsuikyit

#9 Commenter Lies About Narrowly Avoiding Being On The Collapsed Baltimore Bridge

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: Caa3098

#10 Person On TikTok Tries To Get A Refund… For A Product That Isn’t Even Availble Yet

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: MrCanadianShark

#11 Fan Lies About Being Xbox Friends With A Band, Band Immediately Disproves Them

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: small_potato_boiii

#12 Marvel Clickbait Sites Are Getting Desperate

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: b-wolf95

#13 Terry Doesn’t Suffer Fools

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: beerbellybegone

#14 I Guess Heroic Hollywood Really Likes That Film

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: [deleted]

#15 Kinda Tame By This Subreddit’s Standards, But I Thought It Was Funny

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: [deleted]

#16

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

#17

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

#18 Excuuuuuse Me

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: Swaggiest_swaggster

#19 Antivaxxers Try To Meme

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: peejr

#20 Forgets To Switch Account Three Times!

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: [deleted]

#21 Fake Story, Fake Outrage

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: [deleted]

#22 Found This Gem Today

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: UnlivingThree57

#23 Instagram ‘Fact Pages’ Everyone

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: Laughtrac_

#24 The Originial Spongebob Doesn’t Know His Facts Quite Well Does He?

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: LordeOfTheOnionRings

#25 Astrologer Gets Told By An Astronomer

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: BronxLens

#26 “Self-Made”

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: ERIKLLMM

#27 No Coming Back From This One

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: Axwe8

#28 Chinese Restaurant Respond To Reviews Left

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: bad63r81

#29 Karma Farmer Found Out Within Minutes

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: my__socrates__note

#30 Op Begging For Attention

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: heneedssomemilk104

#31 Good Job Twitter

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: Tetronamite

#32 I Found This Post Thought It Might Belong Here

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: maxthe2ndiscool

#33 Lying About Blue Beetles Rotten Tomato Score

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: Natural-North-3993

#34 Redditor Came Up With A Fake Story For The Updoots, Another Called Him On His Bs

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: LotusofSin

#35 How I Became A Millionaire

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: ESI85

#36 Didn’t Think To Grab A Screenshot Of The Profile Picture Before He Made The Profile Private

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: glueall215

#37

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

#38

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

#39 Not Mine, But You Guys May Like It

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: zombiegamer101

#40

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

#41

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

#42

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

#43 That’s A Little Misleading

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: jaytix1

#44 Redditor Claims To Be Puerto Rican, Gets Called Out, Then Forgets To Switch Accounts Before Claiming To Be (Different) Multiracial User Defending First Post

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: Blackfloydphish

#45 Clean And Simple

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: Ehrahbass

#46 Didn’t Even Get The Number Right

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: beerbellybegone

#47 Man Pretends To Be A Sergeant, Says He Is In The Navy, Then Deletes Account After Being Called Out

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: [deleted]

#48 The “Prediction”

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: RareXG

#49 Lying Dad Forgets He Added Daughter On Facebook

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: jokerlovesharleen

#50 No, You Didn’t Make A Thing

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: reporterpenguin

#51 Third Time In Two Months That My Landlord Didn’t Pay The WiFi Bill So I Went And Did It Myself In Person. Got This Text From Her Friend Immediately After

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: nyknac

#52 Caught Him!!

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: NeuroGuy406

#53 Receipts!! Review On A Local Chinese Restaurant

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: fkdupm8

#54 Who Was He Talking To?

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: AfroThaGreat

#55 This Dude’s Mom

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: goblin_welder

#56 Left One Star Review On Super Bowl Sunday

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: NarutoCell

#57 Dont Know What They Were Thinking

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: eltonthepaleoartist

#58 Random Guy On Twitter Tries To Get Retweets With Another One Of Those Fake Direct Messages Involving Taco Bell. Gets Called Out

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: Friendly220

#59

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

#60

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

#61 Yeah, Nobody Is Going To Change Their Gaming Time Before Netflix Watchers Only Watch 1 Hour A Day

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: mafti7

#62 She Tried To Call Out Mrbeast

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: CutieMiyuki

#63 Attempting To Shame Someone For Not “Attending Sunday School”

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: [deleted]

#64 Because Celebrities Trust Any Random Stranger With Their Money

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: yayforanxiety

#65 This Guy Should Be Banned

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: aarindiwatee

#66 I’m Thinking About Putting In My Resume At This Shop

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: chewycondom

#67 Someone Made A Fake Subscriber Count And The Real Youtuber Replied

67 Times People Found Out What Happens When You Lie On Social Media

Image source: i-like-to-be-wooshed

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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