Dog Walkers Try To Force Guy To Keep Dog Leashed On His Own Land, He Considers Restricting Access

Okay, so imagine you’re kicking back at home without a worry in the world when suddenly a perfect stranger barges in and starts telling you what to do like they own the place. Not exactly ideal, right?
That’s pretty much what happened to one guy after a grinchy group of dog walkers showed up on his private land demanding he and other visitors keep their dogs leashed at all times. He shared his “Are you kidding me right now?” moment with an online community.
Your home is your castle, as the saying goes, but sometimes even castles get stormed
One guy, who lives on his family’s private estate just outside the city in the UK, was more than happy to let people wander the grounds, go fishing in the lake, or walk their dogs
One day, a group showed up with their dogs and started telling people they had to keep their dogs leashed at all times, including the guy himself, which kinda spoiled the vibe
The entitled bunch even went so far as to put up signs to try and enforce their rule, which the guy took down not long after they went up
At his wits’ end, the guy considered cutting off all access to the estate, but turned to an online community to get some opinions on the matter before doing anything drastic
The original poster’s (OP) family owns a sprawling UK estate just outside a bustling city. Once farmland and hunting grounds, the land has become a peaceful retreat filled with woods, meadows, and a sparkling lake. These days, it’s home to OP and his partner, their energetic dog, and a charming house nestled away from the property’s paths.
Even though the land is private, OP’s always welcomed respectful visitors. People come from the city to hike the trails, fish at the lake, or let their dogs run wild. For years, everyone coexisted happily under a simple rule: don’t enter the backyard or approach the house, and enjoy the beauty without disturbing anyone else.
Then a particular group began showing up, insisting that every dog be leashed, even OP’s. They’ve argued with other visitors and even put up signs demanding compliance. OP removed the signs, but the confrontations soured the vibe that once made the estate such a treasured escape.
It’s a heartbreaking turn, since OP grew up believing land should be shared, not walled off. After sharing his story online, he received overwhelming support and legal advice. For now, he’s added clearer signs, kept access open, and hopes everyone lets his beloved dog enjoy the woods off leash, the same way other dogs enjoy their backyards.
From what OP tells us in his post, his vision of an idyllic escape for city slickers is being ruined by a few bad apples. We’ve all met people like them, right? But what are the rules for using someone else’s private property? And is there any way OP can keep the cranky canine owners off his land and out of his hair? We went looking for answers.
The Gov.uk website says you can access some land across England – it’s known as ‘open access land’ or ‘access land’. Access land includes mountains, moors, heaths, and downs that are privately owned. Your right to wander this land is called the ‘right to roam’. Sounds romantic, doesn’t it?
But what about dogs on open-access land? Well, it’s not exactly a free-for-all dog party. You must keep your canine on a lead, max 2 meters long, between 1 March and 31 July (to protect ground-nesting birds) and when there’s livestock around. Period.
As for giving unwanted visitors the boot, the Sign Shed says that trespassing is actually messing with your property rights. Luckily, there are practical and legal roads you can go down to tackle it. That’s good news for OP and his pup.
You can start with a clear and confident verbal warning. If that doesn’t work out, dropping the threat of ‘reasonable force’ could be a banger follow-up tactic. If the trespasser still won’t take the hint, call in the big guns and get the law involved. Because nothing says, “Get off my land” quite like a couple of cops on the case.
What do you think? Do the complaining canine owners have a right to throw their weight around, or should OP straight up ban them from his piece of paradise? Let us know in the comments!
In the comments, readers weighed in on the risks of letting people roam the grounds, while others offered potential solutions to the problem of the demanding dog walkers
