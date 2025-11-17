50 Times People Saw Jerks Being Jerks And Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

There are communities online dedicated to jerk behavior. In them, people post their stories pondering who is in the wrong and who should own up to their mistakes. “Should I have threatened my wife with divorce?” “Should I have sold the house without telling her?” “Should I be taking care of our newborn baby?” There’s confusion, there are different sides, miscommunications and misrepresentations—in other words, it’s juicy with ambiguity.

This list has none of that. Here, there’s no pondering, no other side, no other possible options—just pure, unadulterated jerks. Undeniable, unapologetic, unabashed jerk-y jerks that hopefully will get their portion of karma served sooner rather than later.

Do you wish to get disappointed by humanity? Are you in the mood to get your mood ruined? Then scroll down to witness the jerks and feel your blood pressure rise as if you’re doing cardio. You’re welcome.

#1 People That Do This Are The Jerks

#2 I Don’t Understand Why People Can’t Carry Out Their Own Trash. Especially At A State Park

#3 Well That’s Unfortunate

#4 This Guy In Front Of Me At The Movie Theater. He Had The Brightness All The Way Up

#5 Lady Wants A Refund Because Of The Divorce

#6 Woke Up And Saw My Door Removed By My Parents. I Asked Them “Why?” And They Replied With “Privacy Isn’t Necessary”

#7 It’s 3 AM. There Are No Lights On In My House

My neighbor has installed a floodlight that lights up my house (including my bedroom) from 7 pm to 7 am every night.

#8 How People Leave An Airplane

Unbelievable the lack of respect people have, this is an Air Algiers flight from Montreal to Algeria.

#9 Nothing Better Than Special-Flavored Bacon

#10 Amazon Said It Was Delivered 2 Weeks Ago. Couldn’t Find It, Snow Finally Melted A Bit (1/2 Mile Away From House)

#11 Wearing This Shirt At A Kids Trampoline Park

#12 A Generous Tip For Someone Working At A Restaurant

#13 Just Why? The Trash Can Is Right There

#14 My Uncle’s Suitcase After His Flight

#15 A Local Restaurant Offered Free Meals While The Community Is Still Recovering From Multiple Tornados. This Person’s Response:

#16 Complain About Free Tickets

#17 Built A 7-Foot Privacy Fence. Neighbor Raised His By 2 Feet And Put A Camera Facing Into My Backyard

I’ve been having problems with this neighbor since they moved in years ago. They originally built their fence 2 feet into my property in early 2020. I had to pay for a boundary survey and a lawyer to get them to correct their mistake. Decided to build a privacy fence and be done with them once and for all this past November. One month later they raise the height of their fence and this pops up (facing front to back). Police won’t do anything and I can’t afford a civil suit (Texas).

#18 Went To A Concert And Got The Umbrella View (Yes I Asked Her To Put It Away… She Did Not)

Went to Beyoncé’s stadium show and this lady blocked my entire view of the stage…

#19 I Let A Friend Stay At My Place For Two Nights While I Was Out Of Town

It was neat and clean when I gave her the keys. This is how she left the living room. Most of the stuff in boxes and bags is from my kitchen and bedroom. Why?

#20 Why Are Loud Video/Speaker Phone Calls Now A Spectator Sport In Public?

#21 How The Cop That Lives In My Complex Parks Every Day

#22 Had To Sit In Different Seats At The Theater Because This Is What We Found In The Seats We Had Reserved

#23 When The Person In Front Of You In A Drive-Through Line Refuses To Move Up A Few Feet So You Can Order

#24 Attorney Near Me Found A Camera In The Carter Co. Jail Attorney Room

#25 Someone Broke Into My Home Last Night And Stole All My Kids’ Gifts. Merry Christmas, Everyone

We were at the library around 7 pm and some truly awesome person stole my 3 and 5-year-old’s Christmas presents. Luckily I had 1 each put up from Santa. Also stole my small safe with backup money. Someone just tell me it’s going to be okay. I feel like I’m dreaming. It’s 1 am and not only do I not feel safe in my own home, I am devastated for my kids. Heartbroken is an understatement. Also, if you’re wondering – this is an RV.

#26 I Went To A Wedding, Got There Early, Found A Decent Seat With A Good View. Minutes Before The Nuptials Started, This Lady Sat Down In Front Of Me

She did not care one bit that her fan blocked the view of every person sitting behind her.

#27 Stealing Catalytic Converters In Broad Daylight

#28 $20 A Ticket To Sit Next To This Loser Writing A Paper, Texting, Talking To His Friends, Reacting Out Loud Playing Games On His Phone

#29 Took My Kids To McDonald’s Drive Thru. I’m Guessing The Person In The Car In Front Of Me Asked For No Pickles

#30 This Person Has A Three-Car Garage And A Large Driveway But Parks On The Sidewalk

#31 Someone Keeps Using My Bike As A Trash Bin

#32 This Family Taking Up An Entire Sightseeing Platform So Nobody Else Can Take Photos

It’s a long weekend so Wilson’s Promontory was very busy, a lot of people missed out on great photos and views because these people wanted it for themselves.

#33 People Are Robbing Grass At A Square That Is Being Constructed In My Neighborhood

#34 This Sign At My Doctor’s Office. Who Does This?

#35 Why? The Cart Return Was Only Like 25 Feet Away

#36 Roommate Crashed My Car While Borrowing It To Go To Work Then Refuses To Pay Anything Unless I Let Her Continue To Drive It In The Future

#37 This Jerk Who Parked On The Handicap Stripes In A Hospital Parking Garage

#38 Three Semis Going The Same Speed

#39 Username Checks Out

#40 Swapping Your Nasty Shoes With New Ones At The Store

#41 What Is Wrong With People? Open Your Own Mail

#42 Why Do People Think This Is Okay?

#43 Contractor Drills Through Ceiling Right Into My Bathtub

#44 Someone Crashed Into Our Wall And Drove Off Last Night

#45 Guy In Front Of Me Refused To Take Off His Hat After I Told Him It Was Blocking My View

#46 This Absolute Misunderstanding Of How Superchargers Work

#47 Somebody Unbolted The Whole Bike Rack In An Attempt To Steal My Bike. When The Lock Didn’t Fit, They Just Stole The Tires Instead

#48 Growing Up My Parents Refused To Ever Get Me Dolls Or Accessories. Now I’m In My 20s And They Have Decided To Buy Obnoxious Doll Stuff Each Year And Laugh In My Face

This was this year’s “gift”.

#49 This Has To Be A Joke

#50 Went To Costco To Grab A Rotisserie Chicken For The Weekend, But This Lady Beat Everyone To It

