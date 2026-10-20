Paul Sparks: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Paul Sparks
October 16, 1971
Lawton, Oklahoma, US
55 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Paul Sparks?
Paul Sparks is an American actor recognized for his distinctive voice and grounded dramatic performances. He has earned wide acclaim across television, film, and theater through compelling portrayals of complex characters in major original series.
Sparks gained widespread prominence playing the scheming bootlegger Mickey Doyle on HBO’s acclaimed Boardwalk Empire. His iconic laugh and sharp timing transformed the tragicomic gangster into an enduring fan favorite.
Early Life and Education
High school football games dominated life in Marlow, Oklahoma, where Paul Sparks grew up. His father worked as a local football coach and his mother taught elementary school, creating a supportive community environment.
College chemistry studies at Oklahoma State University initially delayed his artistic calling. He soon transferred to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, earning a BFA in acting in 1995.
Notable Relationships
Sparks is married to actress Annie Parisse, having met her in the early 2000s before building a shared life in New York. The couple has maintained a low-profile romance while frequently attending theater events together.
He shares two children with Parisse, with whom he resides in Manhattan. Their son Emmett was born in 2009, followed by their daughter Lydia in 2014.
Career Highlights
Sparks built a powerful television resume starring in Boardwalk Empire and House of Cards. His subtle turn as author Thomas Yates in the Netflix drama secured him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.
Expansion into feature films brought prominent roles in Mud, Parkland, and Thoroughbreds. He simultaneously maintained a robust presence in stage productions, earning praise in several off-Broadway theatrical revivals.
To date, Sparks has collected two Screen Actors Guild Awards as part of an outstanding ensemble. These milestones reinforce his ongoing status as an immensely versatile performer across modern screen and stage.
Signature Quote
“As an actor, you have to really enjoy the people that you are portraying.”
Follow Us