Patrick Schwarzenegger: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Patrick Schwarzenegger
September 18, 1993
Santa Monica, California, US
33 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Patrick Schwarzenegger?
Patrick Arnold Shriver Schwarzenegger is an American actor with a grounded, versatile approach to character work. He consistently delivers compelling performances that showcase his range and depth.
His breakout moment arrived with his role in the acclaimed The White Lotus series, which garnered significant attention. This performance solidified his status as a noteworthy talent in the television landscape.
Early Life and Education
His early years in Los Angeles, California, were shaped by a prominent family legacy, being the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. He was encouraged to pursue education before fully committing to his career path.
Schwarzenegger attended Brentwood School before earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California, where he also minored in cinematic arts.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to model Abby Champion, Patrick Schwarzenegger tied the knot in September 2025, after a long-term relationship. He previously dated Miley Cyrus from 2014 to 2015.
Schwarzenegger has no children and is frequently seen with his wife, Abby Champion, at various public and social events.
Career Highlights
Patrick Schwarzenegger has made a significant mark in television with roles in various popular series. He gained widespread recognition for his work in the critically acclaimed The White Lotus and the superhero series Gen V.
Beyond acting, Schwarzenegger demonstrated his entrepreneurial spirit by co-founding Project360, a philanthropic clothing line, at just 15 years old. This venture showcased his early ambition and commitment to business outside of entertainment.
Signature Quote
“The biggest mistake we make is thinking It will come overnight. Everything takes time.”
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