Whatever Your Food Preferences Are, You Will Love These Pasta Jokes

True story: I once had a roommate who would stock up all the kitchen cabinets with pasta. He didn’t really cook it quite that often, but when asked for an explanation, he did say that knowing he had boxes of every available kind at home gave him comfort. With such dedication, I think jokes about pasta would be his favorite.
Pasta has indeed been known as a comfort food for a long time (I mean, if you eat it and don’t just hoard it). Apart from it being high in carbs – we all love some good ol’ carbs every now and then – one major plus point is that you can eat pasta in so many different ways. From all kinds of shapes and cooking styles to a heartwarming variety of sauces, you will never run out of options.
But I also encourage you to experiment. Even if you are not a great cook, there is little you can do to ruin pasta. I, for one, used to sprinkle a spoon of sugar over macaroni when I was a kid. Believe it or not, it tastes amazing. Besides, if pasta puns are not really your thing, this will give you full right to start making pasta sauce puns. It will still count as a pasta joke.
In our collection of funny pasta jokes, nothing is off the menu. You will find some good noodle puns alongside carbonara jokes and much more. And if you are in the mood to experiment, we have even put together some pasta pick-up lines to try on someone you fancy.
#1 Worth Every Noodle Tear
“I spent my entire life savings on Pasta. It was worth every Penne.”
#2 When dinner meets laundry day
What do you call pasta that has shrunk in the washing machine?
Micro-ni.
#3 Pasta Pun Level: Expert
What is the saddest pasta?
Tort-alone-i.
#4 Say It Ain’t Spaghetti
“I stopped eating Italian food, now that’s a thing of the pasta!”
#5 Boston’s Pasta Prayer
How does a guy from Boston ask his minister to pass him the spaghetti at dinner?
“Pastah pastah pastah.”
#6 Pasta Shame Is Real
“My girlfriend left me because of what she described as my “Weird pasta fetish.” Now I’m feeling cannelloni.”
#7 Bow Down to the Noodle God
“I’m starting a new pasta cult. May we praise the Noodle Lord for eternity. Ramen.”
#8 That’s some shellfish behavior
What pasta is always getting locked out of its house?
Gnocchi!
#9 This Joke Cracked Me Up
“I told my wife I was making a bicycle out of spaghetti. She didn’t believe me… Until I rode pasta.”
#10 Carbs That Speak Fluent Pasta
There are 500 types of pasta, the pastabilities are endless.
#11 Pasta That’s Basically Boo-tiful
What kind of pasta do ghosts like to eat?
Fettuccini afraido!
#12 Noodle’s mood: officially saucy
What do you call a sad noodle?
Upsetti spaghetti!
#13 When Pasta Takes a Hot Detour
What do you call partially cooked pasta that’s on fire?
Aldente’s Inferno.
#14 Pastapocalypse Now
Those that forget the pasta are doomed to reheat it.
#15 Noodle Nirvana Found
What’s the most relaxing type of pasta?
Spa-ghetti.
#16 Neighborhood noods
What do you call pasta that lives in the hood?
Spaghetto.
#17 Too saucy to party
Why wouldn’t the fettuccine go out for Halloween?
Because it was too Alfredo.
#18 Veggie drama on the plate
What do you call it when someone cries because their spaghetti is vegetarian?
A meat brawl!
#19 Why Choose When You Can Have Both?
What do you get when you make a dish with marinara and alfredo sauce?
The best of both pasta-bowl worlds!
#20 The Party’s Main Ingredient
What did the ravioli play at his birthday party?
Pasta parcel!
#21 Doggone Genius in the Lab
The local scientist takes his dog to work to help experiment on pasta. It’s a labranoodle.
#22 Classic dad jokes never pasta away
Did you hear about the pasta maker who followed in his father’s footsteps?
It just goes to show that the apple doesn’t farfalle from the tree!
#23 Unbreakable Noodle Bonds
Like unrinsed spaghetti noodles, good friends stick together.
#24 When Your Pasta’s More Shaken Than Your Ride
Why does pasta always have to pay so much for car insurance?
Because his car always ends up al dente.
#25 Chef’s kiss for that exit
How do you say goodbye to an Italian chef?
Pasta la vista!
#26 Pasta That’s Scarily Good
What do Italians eat on Halloween?
Fettuccini A-fraid-o.
#27 Cheesy Choices Never Disappoint
What did Lara eat for dinner?
Croft Macaroni and Cheese.
#28 Pasta and Poor Decisions
What does Elton John have after getting drunk at an Italian restaurant?
Penne and regrets.
#29 When Carb Cravings Fight Physics
“A chubby woman got stuck in the door of my local Italian buffet. I just couldn’t get pasta.”
#30 From Baby Arnold to Pasta Pro
When born, Arnold Schwarzenegger got a job serving spaghetti for a local coffee shop. He was known as the pasta barista baby.
#31 Pasta and small talk vibes
“I like to chat with others while eating Italian food. It helps to pasta time.”
#32 Buffet Battles: Pasta Blocked
“I was at a buffet trying to get some spaghetti but a lady was blocking me… I couldn’t get pasta.”
#33 When pasta drama gets real
A restaurant served me soggy spaghetti. So I put in a re-straining order.
#34 Cheesy Pickup Line, 10/10
What did the cheese say to the spaghetti?
“I’m gonna touch you. Do I have your parmesan?”
#35 That pun just pulled me in
Why did the woman miss the spaghetti train?
Because it went straight pasta.
#36 Master of disguise meals
What do you call something that looks like pasta, and tastes like pasta, but isn’t pasta?
An impasta.
#37 Pasta Doesn’t Need Friends
What type of pasta is best eaten on its own?
Ravi-lonely.
#38 Cold comfort food, huh?
What kind of pasta do they eat in Antarctica?
Penguine.
#39 Pasta with a Sharp Twist
What type of pasta do crooked musical writers like?
Rigatoni.
#40 Plot twist: Gnocchi wins every time
I told my mom I wanted to have potato pasta for dinner. Her response?
Gnocchi dokey.
#41 Bravo for the pasta pun
What sort of pasta do you use if you want to fix a musical theatre award?
Rigatoni.
#42 This pun slaps way harder than it should
Where do the tomato and pasta go dancing?
At the Meat Ball.
#43 This joke took a wild pasta turn
Did you hear the pasta makers in Italy revolted?
It was a ravioli-tion.
#44 Unexpected horror on your plate
What is the scariest type of pasta sauce?
Mushroom and ghost cheese!
#45 Sauce? Not today.
What did the pasta say to the tomato?
Don’t get saucy with me!
#46 Didn’t See That One Coming
What type of pasta clings to everything?
Clinguine!
#47 Divine Noodles Only
What type of pasta does the Pope eat?
Holy macaroni!
#48 Cheesy pickup lines hit different
What did the pasta say to the cheese?
It’s grate to meet you!
#49 Sauce Caught in the Act
How did the police solve the case of a stolen marinara sauce?
They caught the thief red-handed!
#50 When Dessert Gets Deep
“I cannoli shake my head and marvel at how fantastic you are.”
#51 Ricotta knows best
Should Ric make the chicken parmigiana?
No, ricotta make the lasagna!
#52 That’s one pasta-fied pun
Do you know the Ghostbuster’s catchphrase in Italian?
“I ain’t alfredo no ghost!”
#53 When Your Pasta Flexes on Your Wallet
What does expensive pasta cost?
A pretty penne.
#54 Road trip with zero chill
What did the spaghetti say to the penne when they were walking too slow?
Go pasta!
#55 Meal prep, but make it pasta
Tired of boiling water every time you make pasta?
Boil some at the beginning of the week and freeze it for later.
#56 Blessed carbs energy
What do you call religious pasta?
Raviholy.
#57 Pasta Puns That Deliver
What’s the most humorous kind of pasta?
Tortellini!
#58 Pun intended, I’m sniffly now
What do you call sick pasta?
Mac n’ sneeze!
#59 When Pasta Weighs More Than You Do
Why couldn’t the man lift three tonnes of pasta?
Because he wasn’t stroganoff!
#60 Pasta Late, Regret Great
“If I waited too long to eat my ravioli, would I be pro-pasta-anting?”
#61 Carbs Demand Respect
Knock Knock.
Who’s there?
Pasta.
Pasta who?
Pasta salt please.
#62 Dinner table mic drop
What did the spaghetti say to the meatball at dinner time?
Pasta sauce.
#63 New kitchen skills: questionable at best
“I’m not saying I’m a bad cook. But how long does pasta stay in the toaster?”
#64 Holy noodles, who knew?
What do you call religious pasta?
Raviholy.
#65 Guess she’s finally pasta point of no return
“Today is National Pasta Day. I have a friend that would have loved today, but sadly she’s pastaway.”
#66 Pasta la Vista, Baby!
“My partner laughed at me when I told her I was going to make a bike out of Macaroni. You should’ve seen her face when I cycled pasta.”
#67 Carb-loading meets fairy tales
What do you call a little boy made of pasta who comes to life?
Pi-gnocchi-o.
#68 One shot, way less awkward
Why is Mom’s Spaghetti better than the covid vaccine?
Because you only get one shot.
#69 Pasta’s midlife crisis, apparently
Why was the spaghetti so exhausted?
Because it strained itself.
#70 Well, that’s one saucy entrepreneur
What do you call a plate of spaghetti that sells itself?
A pastatute.
#71 Waiting on that fresh pasta glow-up
“I really like going to the Old Spaghetti Factory, but… I just wish they would make me a fresh plate.”
#72 Noodles and Puns, Delivered
Opening a new restaurant, focusing on gourmet noodles and spaghetti. We’re also going to offer free delivery. We’re calling it Send Noods.
#73 Dinner’s way too spooky
What do ghosts eat for dinner?
Spooketti.
#74 Grill goals: pasta edition
Why don’t Italians have BBQs?
The spaghetti falls through the grill.
#75 Un-boil-ievably awkward vibes
Did you hear about the pasta and its cooking water?
Their relationship was strained.
#76 Pasta Takes the Plunge
“I dropped a piece of pasta off of a cliff, It was a farfalle.”
#77 When your spaghetti comes with a side of drama
What do you give an abusive pasta chef who always serves wet noodles?
A re-straining order.
#78 Nobody expects the Cannelloni alone
A Macaroni, a Penne, and Spaghetti were drinking wine in a bar one evening. They saw a noodle sitting by himself and discussed inviting him to join them. They all agreed he looked Cannelloni.
#79 Square pasta problems, apparently
Why didn’t the ravioli get invited to hang out with the cool pasta?
Because be was too square!
#80 Waiting to pasta-bilities
What do you call pasta that you haven’t eaten yet?
Futura!
#81 Plot twist: pasta math class
Asked the waiter how long my spaghetti would be. He said he didn’t know but would measure it.
#82 The Culinary Big Bang?
Always wonder if mixing pasta and antipasto is like mixing matter and anti-matter.
#83 Pasta Better Be Magic
What kind of pasta can make all your wishes come true?
Fettugenie.
#84 Italian food just got spooky
Where do you find scary stories about Italian food?
CreepyPasta!
#85 Noodle vibes, but make it wild
What would you get if you crossed pasta with a snake?
Spaghetti that wraps itself around a fork.
#86 Pasta Physics 101
“I taught my son about gravity by throwing pasta and sauce at the ceiling. He didn’t get it at first, but it wasn’t long before the penne dropped.”
#87 Classic Dad Joke Energy
What type of dish does an impasta make?
Faked ziti!
#88 That joke’s totally unfettuccine-able
“I’ve been trying to come up with a good pasta joke but it’s in pasta bowl!”
#89 Finally, a strain we can all sau-cy about
What do Pastafarians smoke?
Medicinal Marinara.
#90 Puns That Never Get Old
What do you call a pasta designer?
J.C Penne.
#91 Penne for Your Thoughts?
“My wife left me because I couldn’t stop doing impressions of pasta. And now I’m cannelloni.”
#92 When Theology Meets Pasta Science
Asked a mate about the Flying Spaghetti Monster. He said Well, it boils down to this.
#93 That’s one way to ruin Italian dinner
What do you call heavily burnt pasta?
Al Dante.
#94 Classic Dad Joke Energy
What is Forrest Gump’s favorite pasta?
Penne.
#95 Fine by Me, Pasta Perfected
You know what place has great pasta?
Hell, I hear everything is Al Dante.
#96 That pun just snuck in pasta my defenses
Did you hear about the Italian chef who died?
He pasta-way.
#97 When Pasta Takes a Deadly Twist
The mafia has boiled a man to death in an industrial pasta cooker. Police are still trying to al dentefy the victim.
#98 Well, That Was Convenient
“I was choking on some alphabet pasta when a lady asked if I needed help. She took the words right out of my mouth.”
#99 Pasta Throwing Hands?
What did the macaroni say to the spaghetti in the boxing ring?
Came and spaghet it!
#100 Pasta Puns Never Get Old
Did you hear that Sally ate three bowls of spaghetti?
“No, but I wouldn’t put it pasta!”
#101 I’m here for the carbs comeback
Sorry, this gift is pasta due.
#102 Dinner’s a horror story tonight
What do you call a plate of spaghetti that looks like blood and guts?
Creepypasta!
#103 Orzo’s micro flex is wild
How small is the smallest type of pasta?
It’s about a centimeter orzo!
#104 Wait, pasta water math is a thing?
How much water should you use when you make pasta?
About a cup orzo!
#105 Unexpected perks of pasta night
What does an Irishman get after eating Italian lasagna?
Gaelic breath!
#106 Change you can pasta on
Where does an Italian keep their loose change?
In their penne jar.
#107 Pasta Puns Never Fail
Did you hear about the traveling pasta salesman?
His commission was penne’s on the dollar.
#108 Guess They Really Pastatized It
What Beatles song charted highest in Italy?
Penne Lane.
#109 Pasta Pays Better Than Your Job
There’s an Italian town where pasta is a currency. A penne for their thoughts.
#110 This joke made my marinara choke
What did the mummy pasta say to the baby pasta?
It’s pasta your bedtime!
#111 That pun was missing a pizza my heart
Did you hear about the Italian man who pasta way?
Now he’s a pizza history!
#112 I’m just here for the noods
Did you hear about the man with a car made out of pasta?
He got in a crash and now his car’s al dente!
#113 Classic Dad Joke Energy
Knock Knock.
Who’s there?
Sid.
Sid who?
Sid down, it’s time to eat our pasta!
#114 Born to Pasta, Forced to Adult
“I think I was Italian, in a pasta life.”
#115 Dead serious about carbs
Did you hear about the new Italian restaurant that just opened in the afterlife?
It’s called Pasta Way.
#116 Kids have the weirdest jokes
My 9-year-old told me this one. What is the difference between girl spaghetti and boy spaghetti?
Meatballs.
#117 Chef’s herb game is unbeatable
What’s the secret ingredient in Bruce Buffer’s spaghetti sauce?
IIIIIIIIIt’s Thyme!!!
#118 When noodles cause traffic jams
There was a pile-up on Spaghetti Junction today. Reports say that 4 people were injured and 3 pasta way.
#119 When dinner turns supernatural
Alphabetti Spaghetti makes a handy ouija board… For contacting people who’ve pasta way.
