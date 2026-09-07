These 22 50-50 Lyrics Are Driving People Crazy: Try Completing The Lyrics Perfectly

Have you ever been absolutely convinced you know a song by heart… only to realize you’ve been singing the wrong lyrics for years? 🎶😅
If you think your music memory is better than your singing skills, it’s time to put it to the test! In this quiz, you’ll get a lyric from a well-known song and two possible answers. Sounds easy, right? Well, don’t be too confident, as some of these choices are seriously sneaky.
We’ve put together 22 memorable lyrics from hit songs across the years, and only one of the two options is correct each time. Think you can tell the real lyrics from the impostor?
Let’s find out how well you really know your favorite songs! 🎤🎵
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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