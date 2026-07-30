If You Can Reach The Million-Dollar Question, You’re Smarter Than Most Contestants

💰 Welcome to ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’? 💰
Get ready to put your knowledge to the test! You’ll face 25 questions that start easy but become more challenging as you progress. Thinking carefully before you answer is crucial, as every question brings you one step closer to the top.
The quiz begins with 2 answer choices per question. As the difficulty increases, so does the challenge, with more possible answers to choose from, ending with 6 answer choices for the final questions.
Can you stay focused, make the right decisions, and answer every question correctly? There’s only one way to find out…
Let’s play & good luck! 🍀
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc.
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