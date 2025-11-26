Woman Feels Hurt As Partner’s First Birth Support Experience Won’t Be With Her

We all have that one friend we instinctively call when life throws anything our way. Feeling bored? They’re the first number you dial. Stressed? They’re the one who listens. They’re loyal, dependable, and always show up… But sometimes, even the strongest friendships can test boundaries in ways you don’t expect.
Take one woman’s story, for example. She wasn’t bothered by her boyfriend having a female best friend, at first. Things took a surprising turn when that best friend asked him to be present for her childbirth. Keep reading to see why he was asked and why it pushed the author to her limits.
Childbirth can be an intense and deeply emotional experience
Image credits: Pressmaster
One woman shared how she felt unsettled when her boyfriend was asked to attend his best friend’s delivery
Image credits: BeetrootBrownies
She went on to explain the full story, giving more context about the situation
Having your partner by your side during childbirth can make the whole experience feel more supportive, comforting, and even empowering
Labour isn’t exactly a walk in the park, especially for first-time moms. Between the aches, intense sensations, and all the unknowns, having someone there for support, both emotional and practical, can make the whole experience a lot more manageable (and a little less terrifying). Research consistently shows that having a companion during labour significantly reduces stress, increases confidence, and can even improve birth outcomes. A familiar, comforting presence can make the journey less daunting and help the mother feel more in control.
Often, the partner or father-to-be takes on this role, providing comfort, reassurance, and practical assistance. But it isn’t limited to them: some women prefer a parent, sibling, close relative, trusted friend, or even a traditional birth attendant. The key is familiarity and trust. For some partners, being actively involved adds meaning to the experience, allowing them to share in the milestone and feel connected from the very beginning.
Ultimately, it’s the mother who should decide who supports her. Annie Portela, Technical Officer at the WHO Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health and Ageing, emphasizes: “From global actors to healthcare providers, community networks, and women’s groups, everyone has a role in advocating for labour companions. Every woman has the right to choose a companion to support her during labour and childbirth.” This ensures the mother’s needs, comfort, and preferences remain central to the experience.
A labour companion should understand the stages of labour: early labour, active labour, and the postnatal period. Being aware of what to expect at each stage helps the companion provide better support. Today, many hospitals and community centers offer preparatory classes for couples or companions, teaching practical skills, communication strategies, and comfort measures. Even simple things, like knowing how to assist with breathing exercises or when to call for help, can make a huge difference. Preparation builds confidence for both the mother and the companion.
During labour, having someone by your side isn’t just nice: it’s a game-changer. Even simple things like holding a hand, rubbing a tense shoulder, or whispering “you’ve got this” can do wonders. Just being there, cheering her on, reminding her to breathe, or making sure the pillows are comfy, turns scary, stressful moments into ones she can actually get through. It’s the little gestures that make a huge difference in both comfort and morale.
Women often need a mix of support, everything from emotional encouragement to practical help, throughout the labour journey
One of the most important roles of a labour companion is effective communication. Continuously checking in with the mother about her needs, preferences, and comfort is vital. Sometimes it’s about speaking words of encouragement; other times, it’s about reading non-verbal cues and knowing when to step in or give space. Listening carefully, repeating information from medical staff if needed, and being a calm presence reduces anxiety and ensures the mother feels understood and supported.
Being a labour sidekick is all about patience and empathy. Labour can throw curveballs, and emotions can swing from calm to “I need a venti latte of support” in seconds. A good companion doesn’t rush, doesn’t judge, and rolls with whatever the mom needs.
And the role of a labour companion doesn’t end once the baby is born. Postpartum support is equally important, especially in the first few days and weeks. Helping with meals, hydration, and basic tasks allows the mother to focus on recovery and bonding with her baby. Emotional support remains key, as the mother navigates physical healing, breastfeeding, and adjusting to life with a newborn. A reliable companion helps the mother feel cared for, rested, and ready to embrace motherhood with confidence.
In this case, it seems the guy’s best friend didn’t have anyone to support her during childbirth. However, the author made a fair point: being present during labour can be an incredibly emotional and demanding experience. It’s a situation that brings up complex feelings about boundaries, trust, and priorities. How would you handle something like this? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Online readers empathized with the author’s feelings while also sympathizing with the friend’s difficult circumstances
