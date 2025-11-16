35 Times Stubborn Kids Proved That Their Parents Can’t Make Them Eat Anything They Don’t Want To

by

Here comes the soup train! Chugga chugga chugga chugga choo choo!

These aren’t regular slices of cucumber, they’re stars! Much more exciting than boring old circles, and they taste better. See?

No, no, that’s not spinach! It’s just some green food coloring because I know green is your favorite color!

If you’re a parent, you know the struggles that can come along with trying to convince a picky eater to try even one bite of the meal you so lovingly prepared. But sometimes the frustrating task of trying to get kids to eat is hindered less by pickiness and more by confusing or unrealistic expectations. Writer Lucy Huber recently tweeted about an experience she had with her two-year-old where he called all the shots when preparing dinner then somehow still refused to eat it…

Lucy’s tweet inspired dozens of other parents to share similar stories of when trying to get their kids to eat made them want to rip their hair out, so we’ve gathered the most hilarious ones down below, as well as an interview with Sarah Remmer‘s lead counselling dietician Lesley Langille, MS, RD. Be sure to upvote all the tweets that you find painfully relatable, whether you’re a parent, you’ve worked with kids, or you remember being the same way as a child, and then let us know in the comments if you have any personal stories to share proving that we can’t ever get kids to eat anything they don’t want to. And then if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda featuring creative reasons kids have come up with for refusing food, check out this hilarious story next.

After this mom tweeted about her recent struggle getting her two-year-old to eat dinner, she inspired dozens of other parents to share similar stories

#1

Image source: turtlemenow

#2

Image source: CourtneyHella

#3

Image source: hilarywithoneh

#4

Image source: _Capitaltryst_

#5

Image source: SEPfieldPatient

#6

Image source: GourdsForTurnip

#7

Image source: JO112358

#8

Image source: OLovekill

#9

Image source: katgordon

#10

Image source: Pam48030

#11

Image source: EthanM1834

#12

Image source: uppityfabulous

#13

Image source: mouldygoldfish

#14

Image source: paigezpage

#15

Image source: nanditabasu2

#16

Image source: dkaroczun

#17

Image source: Jaztvs

#18

Image source: AloColbeck

#19

Image source: Jesterhat1

#20

Image source: CaptainRon72

#21

Image source: Mattfanter

#22

Image source: ChiknLiz

#23

Image source: Barb_Drummond

#24

Image source: AlexaBeaute7

#25

Image source: damselflygal

#26

Image source: ThePracticalEsc

#27

Image source: kim_kazur

#28

Image source: citraguy

#29

Image source: cmkenlin

#30

Image source: 2mean4canada

#31

Image source: KimiMischke

#32

Image source: Vonsocialworke1

#33

Image source: SharaAshleyZ

#34

Image source: SpeaksAndHears

#35

Image source: BitiStrauchn

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
