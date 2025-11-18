Folks Can’t Get Enough Of The Adorable School Essentials That Kids In Japan Are Required To Have

Tech-savvy Japan is known for many things, from their samurai who were an integral part of feudalism to the famous Japanese snow monkeys. And thanks to anime, which has hooked the global audience, unique Japanese facts and traditions are drawing the attention of the whole world.
Another interesting aspect brought to light by TikToker Moriah was the fascinating essentials that kids need when they go back to school. Her video sharing the shopping went viral as people couldn’t help but adore the tiny things, and it garnered over 14 million views!
TikTok mom shares the required school supplies for kids in a private Japanese school
It includes special uniforms for summer and winter with different hats, along with a tiny backpack
In today’s interesting story, we will check out the essentials that kids require in Japan. The original poster (OP) of the video had gone shopping to get all the supplies for her kid who was about to go back to school in Japan. And she says that everything cost around ¥65,000, which is approximately $420.
The mom then goes on to show the most adorable uniforms, including the hats that kids wear, the main uniform, and the gym wear. She also shows the tiny school bags that the kids have to carry and the three pairs of shoes: indoor, outdoor, and traveling loafers.
She also shows three different pairs of shoes: indoor, outdoor, and loafers for traveling
The internet simply melted after the mom show off the tiny things. Her haul also included other things, like a supply box for everything. It even had a pouch for the school to communicate things with the parents.
They also have a pianica that the kids are taught, in order to later have a performance to show the parents what they learned. The mom also says that everything has a tag and they have to put the son’s name on everything in Japanese.
There’s also a pianica and a supply box for everything, and she mentions that they have to put his name on each and every item
The mom admitted that it was difficult when she did it three months ago, but while doing it again, she was excited to see how it would all be organized.
And while people loved seeing all the tiny things, some were even concerned about the cost of it all. But the mom said that this is for a private school, and public schools have lesser things. She even clarified that there are government programs for people who can’t afford it.
A survey has revealed that as per Japanese people, “How much you spend determines how well a child does in school, so I’m prioritizing educational spending over saving for retirement.” If people are willing to pay, no wonder the schools demand so much.
Many people were also fascinated by the labels that Japanese parents had to put on every supply for the kids. As per an article from The Japan Times, the schools in Japan are very strict when it comes to labeling, and parents are expected to label everything right from the kids’ socks to their underwear. That’s definitely an interesting fact to know!
Some even said that the whole process definitely looks and sounds difficult and exhausting. According to an information service on Japanese schools, Kotokoto, Japanese schools are difficult and even adults who grew up in Japan think so. Well, the mom mentions in the comments that once you get used to it, it’s not so bad.
To be honest, when you step out of the world of samurai and anime, you realize that there’s definitely more to this country than meets the eye, and boy, is it intriguing!
Are there any other interesting things that you know about Japan or any compelling anecdotes that you would like to share about the land of the rising sun? You know the drill, just scroll down and type away!
Netizens couldn’t handle the cuteness of the small things while some were even concerned about the cost of it all
