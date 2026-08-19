Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk

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Raising children in this day and age can be challenging. With instant access to information, kids are more likely to explore things that raise questions, even concerns, for their mother and father. 

This was a quandary a parent found themselves in after stumbling upon a “little plastic thing” in their teenage son’s bedroom. With absolutely no clue what it could be, they turned to the internet for answers. 

Fortunately, the online community they asked had no shortage of possible theories, which only prompted more prodding. 

Raising kids isn’t easy, and sometimes parents need to seek help online

Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk

africaimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk

This parent asked the internet to help identify something they’d found in their son’s room

Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk

AmoebaSuccessful3393 / Reddit

The bedroom becomes a child’s sanctuary once they reach adolescence

Everyone who went through teenhood has made their bedroom a sanctuary. They’ve kept this space sacred exclusively for themselves. 

According to psychologist Carl Pickhardt, this is one of the “surer signs” that the child has entered adolescence. 

“The young person’s bedroom becomes increasingly emblematic of youthful determination to live more on her or his own terms,” Pickhardt wrote, noting that parental presence in the room is less welcome. 

Of course, parents have the authority over their children, at least until adulthood. However, they must also respect privacy boundaries. 

In the story’s case, one could argue that the author may have snooped in their son’s room and found the mysterious plastic object, which would be a breach of privacy. 

Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk

Huy Phan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

That is why Pickhardt advises establishing reasonable, healthy family expectations in these situations. 

“It’s best to clarify parental expectations about adolescent room use sooner rather than later,” he wrote. “About expectations for managing the growing power of the bedroom in your adolescent’s personal life and your family life.”

However, every parent will likely grow concerned when they see something unfamiliar and mysterious in their child’s possession, as the author did. And they did the right thing by anonymously asking the internet first, instead of confronting the teen straight up. 

The post drew traction, and people began debating what it could be

Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk

However, most readers already had a clue on what it could be

Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk
Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk

The teen seems to be in serious trouble thanks to the internet

Parent Asks The Internet About A Weird Object In Son’s Room, And Realizes They Need To Have A Serious Talk

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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