Pandas, What’s The Most Embarrassing Thing You Said To Your Crush, And How Did You Recover From It? (Closed)

We all like someone, no matter what age we are. The thing is, they don’t know we like them. We do everything for them, but sometimes things get awkward or embarrassing. We want to know what you have been through and how you recovered.
#1
Can I kiss you?
I didn’t recover, it ruined the relationship for all eternity.
#2
Alright buckle up losers we’re going memory shopping!!! Y’all are clueless I know (pun freaking intended)
Sooooooo back when giving Valentine’s Day grams were like the only thing that mattered in 5th grade I got the courage to give a Valentine’s Day gram to a guy (let’s call him Mikey) Mikey. I like Mikey for about a month and I thought it was appropriate in my fifth grade kind for us to move on to the next step in our relationship. So I bought a gram for him and it said I like you and I wrote my middle name so he didn’t find out that it was me. Well we’re in class and he’s like “I don’t know who this is,(he looks straight at me and smiles), (proceeds to rip up said gram still smiling at me) so in the trash it goes” so I am now an emotionally unavailable 17 year old is going to be forever single.
So who wants to become a spinster with me?
#3
I accidentally said, “I’m offended that you’re offended.” And I still haven’t recovered since he still doesn’t talk to me.
#4
Not necessarily embarrassing or anything, but I accidentally signed his yearbook, because my friend was signing his, and I thought it was his, so I accidentally signed my crush’s yearbook, and he signed mine. I still have it.
#5
Wasn’t exactly what I say, but most of my crushes are straight.
#6
Uh… I’m speaking for the boy who had a crush ON ME in 2nd grade. So, it was obvi he had a lil crush on me… he sat next to me, he always wanted to play online Pokémon with me, etc. but, one day I was drawing at my desk. He took the pencil I was using right outa my hands. I said “hey!” But instead of apologizing, he said “will you marry me?” Mature middle school me would say “WHO THE HELL YOU THINK YOU ARE” but wittle 2nd grade me instead says “I’m gonna go tell all my friends”. So he then proceeds to say he was just being stupid etc etc. I still told my friends. Lmao I don’t think he even remembers my name now but I remember the experience like it was yesterday lol
#7
i asked my crush if she wanted to go on a date then she said ¨u think i would ever like u as a gf hahaha no i wouldn’t i don’t like tomboys or girls so y dont u just leave me alone¨ and for the recovering from it i just forgot about it and stopped showing my feelings completely.
