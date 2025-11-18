Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Attention, culinary enthusiasts and kitchen gadget aficionados! The results are in, and our beloved pandas have spoken. We’re talking about you, our very own food-obsessed community of kitchen connoisseurs who’ve been stirring up a storm with your favorite finds!

Get ready to embark on a gastronomic adventure that’ll have you saying “Oh my gourd!” faster than you can spiralize a zucchini. We’ve compiled a list of kitchen marvels that are hotter than a ghost pepper and more essential than salt. These panda-approved items are so good, they might just inspire you to cook up a feast… or at least order takeout with renewed appreciation for your kitchen’s potential.

#1 Keep Your Stove Looking Fresh-To-Death With These Spill-Stopping Silicone Gas Stove Covers

Review: “I have a black stove top that looks dirty as soon as you cook anything. These covers are great, easy to cut to fit and really easy to clean. Rinse, dry and put them right back on the stove top. Way better than having to use chemical cleaners.” – C^2

Image source: amazon.com, Molly

#2 Become The Willy Wonka Of Your Dinner Parties Using This Magical Food Pearl Maker

Review: “I am new to making pearls, and I used this as my first attempt. I did lemon pearls first, which came out great. I wanted my rum pearls to be a stronger flavor so I adjusted the recipe and it ended up with a mess. So I tried them again following the recipe exactly, and they came out great. So the moral to the story, it to follow the instructions written by the experts. I’m excited to try more flavors.” – CTJ

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, Menzoil

#3 Measure Your Ingredients With The Precision Of A Nasa Scientist Using This Digital Kitchen Food Scale And Measuring Cup

Review: “Saves me from getting out a bigger scale. I can use this and the cup detaches so I save on dishes as I use the cup to eat or serve from. I bought this for making sure while I strive to eat healthy foods I also stay within portion sizes. Eyeballing a portion is not always easy to do. I like this scale/cup and use it daily.” – Amazon Customer

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Slow Down And Enjoy The Suds With This Charming Snail Soap Dispenser That’s Anything But Sluggish

Review: “First off, this is one of the best and cutest inventions EVER! After I saw a review that had painted hers like Gary, I had to have this for my own bathroom!! And I took, painted my own Gary 😬 Meow 💕 Ordered one for my Mum, can’t wait to gift her own! Work great and easy to use as well. Easy pump action and dispenses the perfect amount for small humans and normal size cleansing. Purfect, perfect 🌞” – Cassandra Decker

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, Cassandra Decker

#5 Turn Your Fridge Into A Flavor Command Center With This Stick-On Magnetic Spice Rack

Review: “I normally don’t leave a review but this purchase was worth it. It has a strong magnetic hold but easy to move if needed. Pretty spacious depending on how many spices you have. I was able to clear up space in my cabinet.. and I cleared up space with some utensils.” – Kayla smith

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, Mrs J Witwicki

#6 Turn Your Greasy Kitchen Nightmares Into Solid Gold With This Magical Deep Fry Cooking Oil Solidifier

Review: “Absolutely works as advertised! It clearly states on the package that the oil must be hot for it to work properly, and it’s very easy to use. Solidified an entire deep fryer worth of grease and made it easy to dispose of.” – Clifford G Lewis Jr

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, Chris Huppman

#7 Keep Your Microwave Splatter-Free With This Multi-Tasking Microwave Food Cover With A Self-Cleaning Steamer

Review: “Finally bought a new cover. It has a handle so that it won’t burn my hand after it’s heated. Also, it has a place to pour water in case I need to create more humidity and don’t want to dry the food. It fits well in my over-the-range microwave. Great buy.” – YYin

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, YYin

#8 Never Again Suffer From Math Anxiety In The Kitchen With This Handy Kitchen Conversion Chart Magnet

Review: “Easy to read and understand. This helps out with our cooking when recipes are from other countries too.” – Jimbo

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, Rick Lowe

#9 Give Your Hands A Well-Deserved Break While Tackling The Dishes With These Fancy Dishwashing Scrubber Gloves

Review: “I use these gloves to wash dishes and loved them so much that I got another pair. They fit my large hands well. I like how I can use these with very hot water without burning or drying my hands out. They also get a good lather and scrub on everything.” – Jae P

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, Ellie A.

#10 Protect Your Arms From The Fiery Wrath Of Your Oven With These Trusty Oven Rack Shields

Review: “I love these I no longer get burned when I bake and I have actually bought 4 other ones for family.” – Sheri

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, R. Ridley

#11 Keep Your Fruits And Veggies Fresher Than Will Smith In Bel-Air With This Produce Saver Ethylene Absorber

Review: “Put one of these little blue buggers in my fresh spring greens and I can use them before they go bad. No more sorting out the wiltey slimy bits. Worth every penny. Good product, works as advertised.” – A. Lawrence

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, A. Lawrence

#12 Your Fridge Will Feel Like It’s Housing Tiny Time Capsules With These Nifty Food Savers

Review: “This should be must have for everyone who cooks, I love how I can store ANY left over vegetables or fruits or even an egg in it! Keeps the other half left ingredients more fresh definitely then left in the container or ziplock bag and the cover stretches up really good so it can store variety left overs. Easy to clean and open and close. STRONGLY RECOMMEND and my mom wants another set!” – Min

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, Min

#13 Give Your Kitchen Clutter A Zen Makeover With This Eco-Chic Bamboo Storage Bin

Review: “These are exactly as described. They are super easy to assemble by simply inserting the center panel. We use them in the kitchen for grab and go breakfast items such as biscotti, etc. Well made and they match our other bamboo items perfectly. Would highly recommend.” – DeDe

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Keep Your Chips As Fresh As Your Dance Moves With This Nifty Bag Cinching Set

Review: “These are a must have for bread bags! No one likes to fiddle around with those twist ties or square thin plastic clip things that come on bags when you buy them. These are hastle free and hold up to heavy use.” – Kathy

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, Kathy

#15 Your Recipes Will Thank You For The Precision Of This Chameleon-Like Adjustable Measuring Spoon

Review: “My wife loves it, you don’t have to drag out a bunch a different measuring spoons while cooking.” – mark leathers

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, anem72

#16 Cook Like You’re Living In The Jetsons’ Kitchen With This Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer And Rotisserie

Review: “Love the different functionalities and I prefer air fryers with racks. It’s more tall than wide so it frees some counter space. It’s easy to clean due to the removable door and nonstick drip pan. It looks appealing especially with the touch screen display and the countdown timer. I would buy again.” – Curtis

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, Maria Collazo

#17 Never Cry Over Overcooked Eggs Again With This Color-Changing Egg Timer Pro

Review: “This little gadget has done a great job helping me fix boiled eggs. No more overdone “green rings” on the yolks, no more “not quite right” failures.” – Nanni

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, MacMook

#18 Your Cuppa Will Be Anything But Boring With This Eucalyptus-Loving Koala Tea Infuser Hanging Around

Review: “This is a great tea infuser. Most of my teas flow right through the holes so I have to use a filter bag in it.” – Gregory Ethridge

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, Michael

#19 Turn Your Fridge Into A Merry-Go-Round Of Deliciousness With This Nifty Lazy Susan Organizer

Review: “My refrigerator and therefore me are both so much happier now. These rotating trays have revolutionized our food shopping and storing. We are no longer embarrassed about a messy disorganized fridge. We are saving money by buying fewer groceries too! Now we can see what we have.” – mrosenke

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, mrosenke

#20 Your Pots Will Feel Like They’re Lounging In A Five-Star Hotel Thanks To These Fancy Pot Rack Organizers

Review: “The product can be used 3 different ways. Sturdy metal. Easy to use. Looks great, very organized.” – REB

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, Beach n Jeep

#21 Give Your Fridge A Touch Of Farm-To-Table Charm With This Whimsical Sliced Cheese Holder That’s No Bull

Review: “Love it. It makes my kids smile when they open the fridge. Easy to open, well constructed and weighs very little. Doesn’t take up a whole lot of space which I need. Overall, I would purchase this again. 5 stars for sure!!” – H H

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, Courtney

#22 Cook Like You’re In A Sci-Fi Kitchen With This Futuristic Digital Measuring Spoon

Review: “So handy and easy to use. Most importantly, does not take a lot of space.” – nadia balagass

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, john mun

#23 Spice Up Your Life With This Twirling Tower Of Flavor, The 2-Tier Lazy Susan Spice Rack

Review: “I use this to keep items organized into groups. Makes it much easier to access things I need.” – Granpuff

Pandas Are Giving These 23 Kitchen Finds The Chef’s Kiss

Image source: amazon.com, Kit

