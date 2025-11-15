My Paintings Are Full Of Hundreds Of Lives

From pareidolias to living entities …

In these artworks, just like in Nature, it’s not about competition but cooperation. You won’t create a peaceful & happy world if its foundation is this “competition” myth, where you can’t win anything because it’d mean someone else is losing.

There is another way. Like in a melody, notes don’t oppose themselves but find a path to mutually sublime each other into a harmonious symbiosis.

This is what we have to look for every single day; with every single thought, how could we harmonize our notes with others’ ones to create a melody celebrating life itself.

Cynicism is for the weak minds, but utopia asks for courage. Things won’t change unless we do. So let’s be audacious & embrace a virtuous way of life.

I’m a French artist Moontain, and I did these works.

More info: moontain.org | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
