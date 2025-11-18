30 Facts That Are True But Some People Refuse To Accept Them

While it might sound counterintuitive, the real issue often isn’t perceiving the truth, it’s admitting that it’s true in the first place. “The truth hurts,” “the uncomfortable truth” and other phrases are almost cliche at this point, but this doesn’t make them less correct.
Someone asked, “What’s something that’s painfully obvious but people will never admit?” and people shared their best uncomfortable truth bombs. From the fact that life isn’t fair, to interesting psychological realities, get comfortable, perhaps take some notes as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to share your own ideas in the comments section below.
#1
Just because you’re offended doesn’t mean you’re right.
#2
Cutting taxes on the rich helps nobody but the rich.
#3
Social media is poison.
#4
Looks really, really, really matter.
It’s f*****g dumb, and not right, but it just seems to be this constant in life.
The better you look, or the better you MAKE yourself look, you will notice people are more pleasant to you.
#5
You can do everything 100% right and be the best in the world, but sometimes it just comes down to pure chance.
#6
That the American 2 party system is not good for the USA.
#7
Celebrities aint s**t.
#8
Adults still have no idea what the f**k they are doing. I never knew that as a child.
#9
Nobody’s success is ever solely their own doing.
#10
Working in the customer services industries (retail, restaurants, etc.) are difficult. Physically, emotionally, and mentally difficult.
#11
People are very often rewarded for being truly terrible human beings.
Selfish, greedy, narcisistic, sociopathic, all traits that will help someone get ahead in life by walking over the backs of others.
#12
The vast majority of people know exactly what their problems are and what they would need to do to fix them, they just feel too unequipped or overwhelmed to follow through.
#13
A lot of the time, it’s not what you know, it’s who you know.
#14
Your mental health is directly affected by your physical health.
#15
All those bad things you hear happening to other people can, in fact, happen to you too because you aren’t special.
#16
Some people will not like you, and there’s nothing you can do about it. Trying to force a friendship or relationship with someone who doesn’t love you back isn’t going to work. Yet very few people ever learn this lesson, nor do they want to hear about it either, they think they’ll be the one person that can find that magic trick (they won’t).
#17
When people say we’re better than this, we’re really not.
We killed the buffalo to kill the native Americans. We gave them smallpox infected blankets.
We imprisoned our own citizens for having parents born in Japan, but not Italians or Germans.
We freed the slaves only to reenslave with Jim Crow laws.
We’ve done evil and have to wage war against our worst instincts or we’ll do it again.
#18
Life is actually easier the more responsible you are.
#19
MONEY CAN BUY HAPPINESS!!!! Those who say it doesn’t are shopping in the wrong places
#20
Everybody picks their nose, it’s what happens next that sets us apart.
#21
Big touch screens in cars are incredibly stupid and dangerous.
Yes a lot of people know and admit this, but car makers haven’t gotten the message. Not substantially enough.
#22
You can’t actually be anything you want in life. You can try and more power to you for trying it, but your personal skill set and the way your brain works may not enable you to do whatever you can dream up.
#23
Sleep is super important and no sleep culture is a stupid way of justifying it.
#24
Most people are parakeets and mindlessly repeat whatever is regurgitated in their environment or social milieu. We’re all guilty of it to varying degrees.
#25
Trying to love someone more won’t fix the relationship. Hoping simply loving them will solve the problem won’t always work. Never assume you’re the exception.
#26
Boredom is healthy for promoting thinking.
#27
You can make no mistakes and still lose.
You can make nothing but mistakes and still win.
#28
You might not like it but you need help. Everyone needs help at some point or another whether mentally, emotionally or otherwise.
Most of us are painfully aware of the need at some time but admitting to it and acting on that need goes unheeded.
#29
that life waits for no one. life is so short and it just *ends* and we’re all not gonna matter one day. so move on and do whatever the f**k u want in this life.
#30
Some relationships are forced. Every day feels like a 2nd job after getting off work. If you find yourself “going to work after work”, you need to start asking yourself if the relationship is really a relationship and not a second job.
Thank god for my second wife for opening my eyes to what a “relationship” really is.
