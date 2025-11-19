40 Jaw-Dropping Outfits From The 2025 Grammys Red Carpet That Had Everyone Talking

It was “lights, camera, fashion” as the music industry’s biggest names arrived in style at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 67th annual Grammy Awards.
There were feathers, sequins, and plenty of billowing skirts on the red carpet as the stars brought their A-game in front of the cameras.
Here’s a roundup of some of the best looks from the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet.
#1 Trevor Noah
The host of the evening, Trevor Noah, posed for the cameras on the red carpet in his midnight blue Giorgio Armani evening jacket, which featured a chevron tone-on-tone pattern.
The dashing look was complete with a matching shirt, trousers, and bow tie for what was the comedian’s fifth consecutive year as the annual award show’s host.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images
#2 Taylor Swift
With six nominations to her name this year, Taylor Swift painted the Grammys red in a sequin micro mini by Vivienne Westwood.
The dress, which is in one of her boyfriend’s Kansas City Chiefs colors, featured a corseted bodice and one-shoulder detailing. But it was the dazzling “T”-letter charm on her thigh that had everyone talking. Whether it was a nod to Travis Kelce or just a power move, it certainly had fans obsessed.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#3 Shakira
There was plenty to celebrate for Shakira as she won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Latin Album on her 48th birthday. And she did it all in a shiny orange bodysuit that descended into a sheer black lace skirt.
The design included black floral patterns, and a glittery long train cascaded onto the red carpet to round up the dramatic look.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images
#4 Miley Cyrus
With her mom Tish Cyrus as her plus-one, Miley Cyrus arrived at Crypto.com Arena in a black gown by Saint Laurent.
Right below a criss-crossing halter neckline, the slick leather gown had a large diamond cutout in the center of her torso.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#5 Raye
Raye borrowed a page from the old Hollywood glamor books with a strapless Armani Privé gown.
The black floor-length dress came with a deep sweetheart neckline, sparkling black and white rhinestones, and a sash draped around her waist.
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images
#6 Maria Taylor
Maria Taylor made a case for simplicity being the ultimate sophistication on the red carpet.
She beautifully struck a pose in a beige dress that had a shimmering top half and a smooth silk skirt hugging her frame.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#7 Ricky Dillard
From head to toe, Ricky Dillard seemed to be dipped in blue as he donned layers of the shade for his Grammys look.
Nevertheless, the musician owned it like a true style master.
Image source: Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images
#8 Alicia Keys
If there was a Grammy Award for mega-sized accessories, Alicia Keys would definitely take it home.
The black and gold outfit was complete with dangling oversized earrings that people couldn’t take their eyes off.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#9 Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo turned up the heat this year with what might be her most daring look on the Grammy Awards red carpet so far.
Arriving with her boyfriend, actor Louis Partridge, the singer stepped out in a vintage Versace halter dress, featuring a thick collar and plunging cutouts across her chest, back and sides.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#10 Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum can turn any red carpet into her own fashion runway, making sure she’s always one of the best-dressed in the room.
The 51-year-old supermodel attended the 2025 Grammys with her husband Tom Kaulitz, who wore a white suit to match her sparkling silver beaded gown.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images
#11 Tori Kelly
Tori Kelly’s red carpet look nearly matched with the red carpet.
The singer was dressed in a draped dress, complete with long sleeves and a dramatic train.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images
#12 Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter seemed to channel her inner Disney princess with her blue, silky JW Anderson gown.
There were feathers, there was an open back, and a neckline-turned-necklace that descended down her back to complete the custom look.
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images
#13 Babyface
The legendary Babyface brought all the swag to the red carpet, dressed in a dapper suit with plenty of bling.
While the cameras loved the outfit, the 13-time Grammy winner was snubbed on the red carpet as a reporter abruptly ended his interview with Babyface to have a chat with first-time nominee Chappell Roan.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#14 Chanel West Coast
Chanel West Coast arrived at the 2025 Grammys with her partner Dom Fenison.
She sparkled in a black dress while her partner was also captured alongside her in a matching black suit.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images
#15 Kehlani
Making a statement in pure elegance, Kehlani wore a custom-made Rober Wun black pinstriped-patterned gown with the cutest accessory on her arm: her daughter Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White.
Both mother and daughter matched in black and posed for the cameras together.
“It’s really a cool thing for us to be able to do together,” the hitmaker, who received three Grammy nominations this year, told People.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images
#16 Muni Long
Muni Long may have partly looked like a Disney villain, but she still did it in style.
Wearing a Sergio Hudson design, the singer-songwriter looked sleek and elegant in her blue dress. But the sleeves, so long that they could touch the floor, were so dramatic and enormous that they could get caught in elevator doors.
Image source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
#17 Lady Gaga
There was no shortage of drama and goth as Lady Gaga stepped onto the red carpet in a black ball gown by Samuel Lewis.
The elaborate design included a high neck, structured puffed sleeves, a leather bodice, a voluminous skirt, and a floor-grazing train to follow her around.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images
#18 Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson gave her signature bell bottoms look a break, going for a sleek black Sergio Hudson suit for the red carpet.
She wore a tuxedo jacket with column trousers, completing the look with a giant black cowboy hat.
Image source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
#19 Kylie Cantrall
Kylie Cantrall came with a punk rocker kind of vibe to the awards show, wearing a leather look that had red details as well.
Her lush black hair also had streaks of red adding to the look.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images
#20 Latto
Latto brought some drama to the red carpet with a sleeveless gown designed with a scoop neckline and fitted skirt. She also had a cascading train trailing behind her while a fur shawl lay over her shoulders.
While in front of the cameras, she posed for a few pictures with the shawl on the floor, revealing the backless design of the outfit.
Image source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
#21 GloRilla
GloRilla, too, chased after gold for her 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet look.
The artist wore a gold sequin dress designed by Lena Berisha.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#22 Ellie Soufi
Keeping up with the trend of dresses featuring cutouts this season, Ellie Soufi was a stunner on the red carpet wearing a powder blue gown with enormous puffy sleeves.
The gown also had some stonework bordering the neck and a cutout for an added touch of glam.
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images
#23 Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton arrived at the award show with her husband Carter Reum right by her side.
The socialite and reality star wore a gold outfit with crystals, featuring a large cape that she flapped around.
“This is what I was born to do,” she told E! News while talking about the upcoming album she is working on.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images
#24 Chase Stokes
Chase Stokes certainly nailed the brief as he matched his Grammy-nominated girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini on the red carpet.
He wore black pants and a black shirt with a white jacket on top to match her black mini-dress with a white satin shawl draped over her arm.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#25 Grace Bowers
Proving that artists love their sheer dressing, Grace Bowers looked stylish on the red carpet with her golden locks and black ensemble.
Her outfit featured a sheer top, a black miniskirt, and stockings to match her rockstar vibe.
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images
#26 Tems
Tems was a shimmering spectacle on the red carpet before winning the Best African Music Performance for “Love Me Jeje” at the 2025 Grammys.
The singer rocked a glamorous shiny golden blouse with matching gloves and earrings. The bottom black half hugged her figure and descended into a train.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#27 Janelle Monáe
Leaving her shirt behind at home, Janelle Monáe wore a two-piece deep navy power suit for her red carpet look. She topped it off with a police cap and gold chains.
The outfit was a nod to the L.A. community that is currently recovering from the aftermath of the devastating wildfires last month, her stylist told The Hollywood Reporter.
Image source: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
#28 Chrishell Stause
It was hard not to imagine Chrishell Stause saying “I do” at a wedding altar with her Galia Lahav look.
The white outfit featured a lace, boned bodice that initially appeared to descend into a billowy skirt. But she twirled the fabric around to reveal that they were actually bootleg-cut white pants.
Image source: Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images
#29 J Balvin
With an expression that proved he didn’t have to try at all, J Balvin oozed charisma as he stepped out in a Dior Men’s outfit.
The all-black outfit included a black suit and a black oversized jacket.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#30 Roz
You can’t go wrong with a pink-beige gown, or so Roz would say.
Her sleek gown appeared to have a boned top half with the bottom half falling down smoothly into a floor-trailing train. Roz also had a matching fur shawl draped over her arms.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#31 Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan, a longtime ambassador for Prada, went for a look by the luxury fashion house for the star-studded night.
He suited up in an outfit that was themed sheer silk organza in various shades of lavender and lilac. The scarf around his neck also had a diamond brooch clipped onto it.
Image source: Stewart Cook/CBS/etty Images
#32 Kelsea Ballerini
Monochrome was the chosen theme for Kelsea Ballerini’s 2025 Grammys outfit.
The singer was dressed in a look from Tamara Ralph’s Fall 2024 Couture collection, which came with a plunging neckline and a white floor-length satin shawl draped over her arm.
Image source: Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Images
#33 Jesaiah
Jesaiah mixed a little edge into her Grammy Awards outfit.
Her shimmery, silver gown featured three striking cutouts over her chest and stomach. She kept her hair tied up in a sleek ponytail and held a small silver handbag.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images
#34 Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser stepped onto the red carpet in a teal frock with cape sleeves from Stella McCartney’s Summer 2025 collection.
In between posing for the cameras, the roastmaster joked about losing the Grammy for Best Comedy Album to Dave Chappelle.
“There’s no ceremony, like televised, so I’m getting my hair and makeup done and it’s already been determined that I didn’t win,” she told E! News.
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images
#35 Beyoncé
It was all about the gold for Beyoncé this year as she accepted the golden gramophone for Best Country Album in a gold gown.
The glamorous Schiaparelli Haute Couture design was paired with matching long sleeves, and she had her blonde hair parted right down the middle.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#36 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez, no stranger to the red carpet, brought another ultra-luxe outfit to the 2025 Grammys wearing a Stephane Rolland Fall 2024 Couture look.
The design featured an elaborate, voluminous sheer sequined skirt paired with a black turtleneck crop top.
Image source: jlo
#37 Cynthia Erivo
After months of seeing Cynthia Erivo in black-and-green outfits, the singer-actress departed from her Wicked-themed looks with a striking navy gown featuring cutouts and silver detailing.
The cameras certainly couldn’t miss the elaborate, blingy manicure and diamond rings shining on her fingers.
Image source: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images
#38 Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves was a little bit casual and a little bit chic as she posed in a white tank paired with a gold fringe maxi skirt from Ralph Lauren.
The singer went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Country Song for “The Architect.”
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#39 Remi Bader
For her big Grammy debut, Remi Bader showed up in a black-and-beige statement piece.
The silky, black mermaid skirt was paired with a beige corset that included a lacy design. While her hands were bare with no accessories, a crystal choker adorned her neck to round off her red carpet look.
Image source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
#40 Lalah Hathaway
We can only imagine how loud Lalah Hathaway’s outfit must have been as she walked around the Crypto.com Arena. But the outfit surely made a stunning statement on the red carpet.
The singer-songwriter rocked a gold outfit, wearing matching accessories around her neck and on her arms to complete the look.
Image source: Phil McCarten/CBS via Getty Images
Follow Us