80 Times Celebrities Turned Up At Ordinary People’s Homes And Left Them With A Story To Tell

For most of us, seeing a celebrity is like seeing a lion walking by your driveway (unless you live in a place with frequent lion sightings), they seem so far from “normal” that it’s easy to forget that they are just people too.
Someone asked “[Netizens] who are not rich or famous but have had a celebrity come over to your house, why were they there and what happened?” and people shared their stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most interesting examples and be sure to add your own tales to the comment section below.
#1
Our house got chosen for a low budget movie–so low budget in fact that they technically only rented our bedroom and we could stay in the house. My husband ended up playing banjo with Steve Martin in our living room while Helena Bonham Carter sat on the floor and looked on.
Image source: yooperann, Touchstone Pictures
#2
My friend’s uncle had Weird Al show up unexpectedly because he was in town for a gig and wanted to borrow a guitar amp.
Image source: Strange-Area9891, NPR Music
#3
My parents used to host a big party every year they called a “Talent Party.” Basically an excuse to have a massive party, but people would put together acts and go up on our deck and perform as they slowly got more and more wasted (1980s-1990s). One year a guitar player from Metallica (I think) showed up with someone and my mom told him he was gonna have to wait to go on because she was next. I was busy running around in a princess dress.
Image source: teresedanielle, The Howard Stern Show
#4
Right before *NSYNC got big, like really big, JC Chasez used to come over to my aunts house because he was friends with my (adult) cousin and my aunt has a fantastic house to party at.
Image source: Cassiyus, bwaySHO
#5
Leann Rimes came over to my brother’s house with a friend of my brothers and we subsequently spent Easter at her house with her first husband. She was incredibly vacuous and self-absorbed. Not the least bit interested in anyone else but herself and had no conversational skills. Her first husband was lovely however and she did him dirty but I understand he’s a much happier person now.
Image source: cinfrog01, derek868
#6
Not my house but I was surprised to be at my friends NJ house as a preteen in the 90’s for her birthday party and Bon Jovi joined in for bbq. Apparently he was a close family friend. I was too shy and awkward to talk to him but he was so down to earth, funny and kind. And so hot.
Image source: JakeDandelion, Bon Jovi
#7
Is Reverend Horton Heat (and his band) a celebrity? They got kicked out of their hotel too early while they were on tour in my city and asked if they could shower at my apartment. I said sure and they spent a lot of time going through my vinyl collection saying that I had very good taste in music.
Image source: Jazzlike-Baker1733, KEXP
#8
Used to throw house parties in college in Maine and sometimes local kids and townies showed up uninvited. Didn’t realize it until she got famous that one of the high school girls who used to frequent named “Anna” was Anna Kendrick.
Image source: Advanced-Base-5690, AnnaKendrickVEVO
#9
Willie Mays was my neighbor growing up, and was over at my house visiting with my dad. He was famous for giving out signed baseballs back in the day. I was in the room playing with toys, and he casually asked if I wanted one. I said, “no.”.
Image source: daylightanddusk, What’s My Line?
#10
Weirdly had a friendship with Davey Havok (AFI) in the mid 2010s, so much so that during one Coachella festival him and Jeffrey Starr (not sure how Davey was friends with him but whatever) came over to my parents place which was about 2 miles from the festival grounds for a party.
Never saw either of them after that except I ran into Davey at a Coachella fest after that when he was with his side project.
Image source: Wildwing89, Alternative Press
#11
It was my parents’ house but …ages ago I saw Nazareth and got to hang out with them after their show. They were lamenting their need to do laundry, so I offered my parents’ house because they would literally pass by it on their way to the next show (I didn’t have a washer or dryer and was out of their way anyhow). Their manager took down their address, but I didn’t think they’d show up! My dad called me at work the next day and told me to get to their house NOW. He wouldn’t say why, so I figured someone’s gone… until I pulled up and saw the tour bus in the driveway. Oops! My dad met me at the door and said “do you realize who is in my living room right now?”
I can’t imagine how my poor parents felt! Calm day at home and suddenly a tour bus pulls into their driveway and it’s the band Nazareth, and they tell these poor unsuspecting people that their daughter said they could come over and do laundry.
Image source: Visible_Traffic_5774, Spotlight Music Show
#12
My Japanese half-sibling got to show Pink around Tokyo for a day in the early 2000s. She was only doing this touring PR thing as a part time job for a media network in order to save up for university. She said talking with Pink was fun and occasionally chaotic in a wholesome way.
Image source: Cheetodude625, P!NK
#13
Jesus Jones, the band, came to my house to see my dog.
We had an au pair who was dating one of them and they wouldn’t believe he was as big as she said (he was particularly big for a Great Dane).
They stood in the hall and all agreed he was indeed big while me, my sister and my folks stood like a receiving line.
Image source: queenirv, 90`s Live Archive
#14
Christopher Reeve was at a family holiday party many, many years ago. This was pre-injury. I was too young to remember, but I guess he knew one of our family friends from horseback riding.
Image source: aHistoryofSmilence, ClipZone: Heroes & Villains
#15
Once I heard a bunch of commotion outside my street level apartment and when I finally looked outside James Franco was right outside my window. He looked a little bit startled when I moved the curtain so quickly. Turned there was a film shoot next door at the old timey ice-cream parlor.
Image source: cellrdoor2, Comedy Central
#16
Jerry Springer came to my house once. My parents were hosting a fundraiser for John Kerry in southwest Ohio and he was the keynote speaker.
Image source: msmanager, The Jerry Springer Show
#17
My aunt and uncle were driving down the NJ turnpike and picked up a hitchhiker (it was the 70s and this was normal). The guy got in the car and it was Art Garfunkel. He stayed the night at their house. My aunt has a Polaroid of her and him smoking on their couch.
Image source: Natural_Swimmer2005, Global ImageWorks
#18
Carly Rae Jepson swam in my Uncles pool when she was in our small town for a concert because it was super hot and humid that summer. His in laws owned the radio station putting on the concert so brought the acts to his place since he had a fancy pool.
Image source: Gandhehehe, Carly Rae Jepsen
#19
It wasn’t my house, it was at a restaurant, but… Billy Corgan came to my aunt’s surprise 50th birthday party. They were friends in high school and still talk occasionally.
He shook my hand and introduced himself as William (I guess “Billy” doesn’t really fit when you’re 50). I had no idea he was so tall.
Image source: Schneetmacher, The Howard Stern Show
#20
John Prine. My room-mate was in some sales business that Mr Prine was interested in. It was some vintage RnR stuff. I was asked to entertain him while she prepared. Why that wasn’t done before, I never asked.
Now that I think about it, we (I) did the same with Stevie Ray Vaughn and his drummer.
Image source: Frosty_Employment171, John Prine
#21
Not one, but two celebrities randomly showed up at my house in the middle of nowhere.
Yoko Ono and Susan Sarandon were on a mission to stop gas drilling and they ended up at my neighbors gas pad which is accessed through my property. Was surreal. One minute you’re sitting in your underwear on your porch in the woods, minding your own business… next thing you know, a tour bus and two celebrities pulls up and takes pictures!
Image source: 2mnysheeple, Louisiana Channel
#22
Leon bridges came over to my apartment five years ago after we met on Raya. He played guitar for me and then we hooked up haha. He was weird.
Image source: aspiringactress1996, Leon Bridges
#23
Decades ago, I had dinner with Michael Keaton, real name Michael Douglas. Great guy, great family, would do it again.
Image source: 13588jdjdjdjdf, ClipZone: Heroes & Villains
#24
Chet Hanks. He came to my apartment to discuss a branding project. Within five mins he had his shirt off showing me the tattoos on his back and their meanings.
Image source: Chaynsaww, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
#25
My dad’s best friend was Neil Peart, the drummer from Rush. He was a chill, normal guy – pretty philosophical, a little quiet, funny at times. When I was about 7 I realized he was famous, and tried pre-selling his autograph to kids in my neighbourhood. When I brought him a stack of papers and a pen to fill my orders, he just laughed. I ended up signing them myself and making bank. A good man with an ultimately very tragic life. We miss him.
Image source: jigjiggles, Letterman
#26
Dacre Montgomery (Billie from Stranger Things) came for dinner
Someone in our family met him in Australia through mutual friends when she was visiting. He was then in Canada shooting a movie and ended up coming over for a home cooked meal
He kind of refused to say stranger things and instead constantly just referred to when he was ‘shooting in Atlanta’ as if it wasn’t super god d**n obvious .
Image source: Berly653, Dacre Montgomery
#27
Shirley MacLaine. My mom’s boyfriend was very close to her and she was doing a show with Frank Sinatra in the early 90s in our town. She came to our house and I was home and got to meet her. She told us she LOVED our basement and thought it was just fantastic. I can’t even tell you how average our wood paneled basement was – I mean – it was big and had a lot of storage room but it was nothing to get excited about.
She and my mom’s boyfriend were going to take a walk in the park by our house. Boyfriend invited me to tag along and as I was putting on my shoes, I hear the front door slam. She obviously didn’t not want a college student tagging along. I did get an autographed book out of the visit
It was cool to see Sinatra from the second row, though.
My mom thought she was a b***h. She spent more time with her. I agree!
Image source: flashlightphantom, Larry King
#28
My cousin was friend with the band Westlife growing up, they used to have jam sessions in my cousin’s house before they formed.
Image source: Useful_Region9179, Westlife
#29
Former Raiders QB Daryl Lamonica was a semi-regular at my grandparents’ house when I was growing up.
He had a cable access hunting/fishing show and my grandparents owned a small business making fishing lures that he was a fan of and they became friends. I actually went fishing with him once for one of his episodes. He taught me how to fire a gun that day as well (just some cans and stuff on the lakeside—I was like 12 at the time.).
Image source: -Ahab-, Fresno Bee
#30
I know an actor from the Star Trek franchise. Came over for a holiday party. Just hung out and ate snacks. Lovely person.
Image source: RecordingPowerful879, Star Trek
#31
Emelio Estevez once came around to our house to try to borrow a football. His cousins lived around the corner from our house. I was too young to remember it but I went to high school with one of his more distant cousins.
Image source: Totally__Not__NSA
#32
I live in Nashville, when he was first starting out Morgan Wallen was a friend of a friend and pre-gamed at my then place before going out, I didn’t really talk to him but for a while wished I had because later he blew up. Now I’m kinda glad I didn’t because he became super problematic. Nothing noteworthy happened but looking back probably a drinking problem then too, which I guess everyone knows now.
EDIT: also I almost forgot, Luke Combs too, he’s a good guy tho. We didn’t stay in touch but always liked him, funny guy and never inappropriate with me which I appreciated.
Image source: Arlostyles
#33
Not super famous but Cory Monteith from glee came over to dinner at my grandmas. His mom and my grandma were best friends. Rip both Cory and Anne.
Image source: cribdweller
#34
A co-worker’s wife surprised him on his birthday by arranging for an appearance by John James, AKA. Jeff Colby on Dynasty. Jeff came into their home through their glass sliders and wished birthday boy happy birthday. BB was delighted. The once prime time soap star lived in the area and was more than happy to help out birthday boy’s Mrs.
Image source: Formal_Environment13
#35
Mike Myers visited our family afters hours in Toronto in the 90s, the after hours was in the Queen and Bathurst area.
Image source: ripndipp
#36
Bradley Whitford recently filmed in a house a few doors down from us. He spent a lot of his downtime walking around the neighbourhood.
I was so desperate to engineer a meeting with him so I could invite him for a home cooked meal or offer for him to use our backyard patio if he needed some privacy (LOL)
The dog got more walks than you could imagine that month but alas I failed to meet him aside from one time I almost ran him over while he walked down the middle of the road with his headphones on.
Image source: bieker
#37
Jonathan Brandis showed up at my sorority house on like 2001 or so cause one of my sisters said he could smoke up there. He seemed very aloof and not happy. Didn’t stay long.
Image source: Kittypie75
#38
Florence Henderson (actress who played Carol Brady on the Brady Bunch) stayed a couple nights at my mom’s house.
Mom is terrible at telling stories, but as I understand it she was there shooting a movie or TV show. Very rural area, no regular accommodations for many miles. I have no idea how Mom got involved.
This would have been maybe 2015.
Image source: itsjakerobb
#39
Back when David Archuleta was still Mormon my very Mormon mom hosted David and his mom.
My parents lived near Children’s Hospital in LA and the Archuletas were meeting a sick kid and their family for a make a wish style afternoon. My mom volunteered her condo for the meet up.
Image source: O_W_Liv
#40
Drew Carey once randomly showed up to a raucous house party I was having.
Image source: silliestjupiter
#41
My aunt and uncle had a beautiful house. An advertising company asked to take photos on their house. The ad was with Toby Keith for whatever he was selling at the moment.
Image source: Stomach-Limp
#42
Jerry Tarkanian came to our house in 1980 to sign my friend, Eddie Roberson, to play at UNLV. Eddie was playing at RCC at the time.
Image source: idiotsavantwanderer
#43
One of my best friends played baseball in college with Ryan Zimmerman. Zimmerman used to hang out at my condo all the time when he was the most popular player on the Washington Nationals.
He was totally chill. He’d just hang out and watch TV like anyone else. We’d go out to bars and he didn’t act better than anyone else or try to big time his way in. Just a cool guy.
Image source: jmarks1981
#44
An older friend of mine befriended Loretta Swit and brought her over to my house for a cookout. Since I grew up watching MASH there were so many questions I wanted to ask her, but I kept it light and fluffy. She didn’t appear to want to talk about it anyway.
Image source: editorreilly
#45
Zach Braff knocked on our door in suburban Ohio, he was canvassing for Obama. We were not in any sort of prominent or fancy neighborhood, and he did the whole area from what I heard.
I remember him being super nice and well spoken on his talking points. Introduced himself as Zach and like one minute into the conversation we were like “wait, Zach *Braff*, right?”.
Image source: NULL_SIGNAL
#46
I had 2 celebrity chefs come over before a party and they ate my carrot cake cupcakes and they loved it.
I had just been dumped by my saxophonist bf and it was a sign from the universe that I have value.
Image source: Bonitabanana
#47
INXS went to my mums 30th because they played in town and asked where the best after party was lol.
Image source: Lymecity
#48
Shalom Harlow dropped off her brother Chris at my house when my boyfriend was over. My boyfriend and him were friends. I talked to her for a bit. Seemed nice. I guess she was a model, not a celebrity.
Image source: mollymuppet78
#49
Not very famous, but Tara Buck (Ginger from True Blood) was dating my wife’s cousin (Not famous musician Chris Pierce) who are now married. They came to all the holiday get togethers. She was nice. Regular lady. Nice to talk to, like anyone else.
Image source: textual_predditor
#50
My buddy used to live near this venue in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and one day Jay Mastis from Dinosaur Jr biked by before a show and saw his BMX bike and asked him if he wanted to ride bikes. So they did.
Image source: SchrodingersMinou
#51
My parents tend to do a lot of work for celebrities and have become friends with some over the years. They also grew up with some, so these people are just like family friends. I used to hang out with their kids when I was young etc.
Won’t provide names as it will basically dox me due to location, but it was everything from musicians, actors, sports stars and authors.
I will drop the name Carrol Vordermann though, as that probably won’t reveal too much, but she was lovely and genuinely passionate about seeing my maths homework and encouraging me. Was a pretty big influence the few times I met her.
Image source: TheEnglishNorwegian
#52
The lead singer of K’s Choice. One hit wonder from the 90s. I water skied with her at my uncles cabin.
Image source: tmotytmoty
#53
I’m from a small town in North Carolina. In high school our rotary club had an exchange program for adults and I had the surreal experience of Tony Colman, the wealthiest member of the UK’s House of Commons, spending the week at my home. He was very down to earth. He talked about being tutored by CS Lewis at Cambridge, which sounded magical. This was pre-smart phones, so he was also worried about checking scores for his favorite football club (I wish I could remember which one) so he monopolized our computer lol.
Image source: sjackmorgan
#54
In my younger years I had touring bands stay at my house if they needed a free place to crash. I had a band called Defining Moment stay for like a week and they ended up breaking up and some members became the band Mayday Parade. Also Black Dahlia M****r would come stay whenever they were close to town. They were sooooo nice. I think about Trevor sometimes and feel so sad – he was a super awesome person. A lot of other bands stayed but not as big as them probably.
Image source: AlisonSandraGator
#55
On 2 different occasions I’ve met and talked with Kim Mitchell.
He came over to my brother in laws place for what was to be an evening jam session. Unfortunately, another friend started fawning over him and telling how much he liked his playing and music…. Kim left shortly after.
A few months later, another mutual friend had a small lunch party and Kim Mitchell came because he was good friends with one of the other people, who invited him.
The 6 of us sat there talking, telling stories and jokes for a good 3-4 hours. Such a nice guy.
Image source: Canuck-In-TO
#56
Jeff Hornacek. My grandma is friends with his mom. They were over at our house for a Tupperware party. He came by to pick her up and came in to get her. This was when he was on the jazz.
We lived in the Chicago suburbs. His dad was the principal of st Joseph’s high school at the time.
Image source: SpaceGangsta
#57
Apparently, Gracie Abrams came to my son‘s 18th birthday party at our house while we were out of town. And apparently it was a banger. I hope she had fun! That was ten years ago.
Image source: she_is_recalibrating
#58
My mom had a story about Robert Redford showing up at the gas station she was at in small town middle of nowhere when he was “in his prime.” Turned out he had a relative who lived in the area.
My great uncle was a guitar player and in a rockabilly band in the 50s and 60s and met a LOT of artists who later became very famous. The man played with the Beatles and Elvis and had lots of gold records on his wall- but his wife was with my mom at the gas station that day and it’s all she would ever talk about.
Image source: ayriana
#59
Not my house, but…
My best friend’s other childhood friend is married to Sean Schemmel (English voice of Goku). When I was tabling in Artist Alley for a while on the con circuit, we would usually see Sean a lot. He’s… intense.
Image source: ThanosSnapsSlimJims
#60
In 2010 I used to live in the Arts District in Little Tokyo with a roommate who was sort of the unofficial mayor of the area. She knew everyone and had purchased our loft way before it became the over developed gentrified hellhole it became today. People came over all the time to play music, get their hair cut, or just hang out.
One day we were having breakfast and one of her friends with this late stage scenester hair cut and big black rimmed glasses, shows up to share some music he’d been working on. I thought his music sounded interesting but joked to him that it also sort of sounded like ‘Optimus Prime farts’ to me. At the time he lived at the Crazy Gideons warehouse across the street from us. Found out a couple years later that it was Skrillex.
Image source: rebucket
#61
Billie Jo Spears, a country singer with hits in the 60s/70s (Blanket on the Ground) was next door often as that was her sister’s house and my sister and I were their main babysitters on Friday and Saturday nights.
Image source: New_Improvement9644
#62
Danny Vranes was at my home in the 2000’s after he retired from playing for the Jazz. His son was in a cub scout pack my wife led.
Henry Cavill was a near miss – he visited our street a couple times back before Man of Steel. He trained for that roll with Gym Jones and the owners are our neighbors.
Another near miss – my daughter worked at a school for atypical children and was assigned to some children of a major hollywood a-lister. But I don’t know who because she signed an NDA. It’s been like a decade and she still won’t even peep about who it was.
Image source: sqlbullet
#63
My ex-husband was friends with Mod Sun in his Four Letter Lie days, I think this was in about 2007 or 2008. He told the band they could stay at our apartment for a night while they were on tour. Mod Sun (I can’t remember his real name) asked me what I was listening to in the morning and I told him Bigg Jus. He asked me if he could look through my music downloads (didn’t have Spotify back then) on my laptop and I said sure. From what I could tell, it seemed like he only knew a few hip hop artists so I thought, maybe he’ll find something he likes, nice to learn of a new musician or something.
Anyways something was holding them up from leaving and my ex told me they didn’t want to leave until the “download finished”. I was like what download… turns out Mod Sun took it upon himself to rip my entire collection of hip hop. All of it, from coast to coast, French and UK hip hop, every single file. I’m not a gatekeeper with music but what the actual f**k. At least ask??
A couple years later he was suddenly a hip hop act, which annoyed me a lot more than it should have.
Image source: TrashofYesterday
#64
Many many years ago – around 1987, Ian Gillan (original Deep Purple lead singer) came over to my house with my [male] roommate. They evidently met through a mutual acquaintance. Ian kissed my hand when my roommate introduced us, which I thought was sweet. Unfortunately, I’m pretty sure they were both doing d***s of some kind.
Image source: Strange_Field_143
#65
I lived in Half Moon Bay CA. In the late 80s early 90’s. I had both John Lee Ho**er and Van Morrison come to my house at the beach. Later that evening, we went to the Boon Boom Room before John owned it. We were written up in Herb Caen, SF Chronicle back in the days. No pictures, no proof? Ha, I got lotsa pictures….
Image source: GARedz2017
#66
I’m late to this party but many, many, many years ago I was at a friend of a friend’s birthday party at his apartment. A limo comes down the street and stops in front. And out comes Hank Azaria, who comes in and starts ripping fat lines of some of our blow. Wild!
Image source: racquetballjones23
#67
Not my house but a classmate. We used to hang out with Ken Caminiti. Her dad was his sober sponsor.
Image source: SweetCosmicPope
#68
Tony Hawk. He was in town and I knew him. He hung out for a while and then left. Nothing to write home about. Chatted with other friends hanging out.
Image source: geneva_illusions
#69
Not me but my uncle and his family live in Winnetka and when they were shooting the beginning scenes of Oceans 12 they didn’t want to bother with trailers for just a few shots. they rented out space in peoples houses instead and his house ended up being where they put Clooney. He played horse with cousin between takes and allegedly still owes him $20.
Image source: JoefromOhio
#70
Gene Hackman visited our house while we were selling it and had an open house when I was a kid. I was at my soccer game and missed it.
Image source: jfcmofo
#71
Decades ago in the 70s my parents loved Bossa Nova and went to clubs a lot in LA. Made friends with a lot of the Brazilian musicians and would invite them over and feed them and have jam sessions in our tiny living room. Lots of big names you would probably know. I was too young to appreciate it.
Image source: beejers30
#72
Battle By The Bay/EVO SF2 Turbo champions used to surf my couch and b*m rides to swim in my pool. Chillest MFers imaginable until it came to gaming.
Image source: halfdeadmoon
#73
My old flatmete was Kamahl’s nephew. He came for dinner once. He made a spicy as all hell fijian chicken curry.
Those who are not 80yo Australian’s probably don’t know who that is. 😆.
Image source: OnCnditonOfAnonymity
#74
Alice Cooper stole my friend’s Grandma’s stereo after a gig in Rhode Island.
Image source: 1337b337
#75
Fred Hutchinson was a close friend of my mother’s family. I remember him being at my house.
For people from Seattle, Royal Brougham once wrote a column at my house.
Image source: Own_End8247
#76
My cousin asked me to go out to a fancy dinner, blind date situation with her and her boyfriend. It was Arturo Gotti. This was in the early 90’s.
Image source: worldsgreatestphleb
#77
Not quite a celebrity, but still nice. My youngest is a big fan of a local AHL team. He turned into a fan of a particular player, and would always stick around to see him after games or to high five him between periods.
That turned into talking to him more, which turned into the player coming to my sons hockey game to watch him play, which turned into the player coming to our house for a BBQ before he went back home for the summer.
It’s not someone anyone would have heard of, but your kid getting to hang out with his favorite player at home and shoot goals with him was really cool.
Image source: jajohns9
#78
Kurt Angle used to come over to our house weekly when my wife tutored his kids. He lived just a few houses from us so we saw him around often. He was pretty normal. Though once he was wearing a shirt with his own face on it so his wife was making fun of him.
Image source: BikePath
#79
Damian Chapa’s father Rico dated my great aunt and visited my grandparents farm in southeast Ohio at the holidays.
Image source: gale_warning
#80
Mario Andretti had an older relative who lived across the street from us when I was little. He visited periodically, and occasionally came over to borrow our hedge clippers.
Image source: Rachel_Silver
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