Ordinary Magical Kitchen In Still Life Photography

Do you want some magic? Just go to a kitchen! Cooking is alchemy. More intricate than drawing a Transfiguration Circle and summoning a Donut Demon. To combine sugar, flour, butter, and eggs in a way that they form something sweet and perfect, that’s the highest magic I know.
So, here are a couple of stories from my ordinary magical kitchen.
More info: Instagram
Rainy Day
Alchemy Donut
Alchemy Tea (Transfiguration Seal)
Cupcake constellation
Goblet of stars
Lemon tea (Hot)
Lemon tea (Wingardium Leviosa)
My August Cloud
Lemon Tea (Steaming)
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us