Ordinary Magical Kitchen In Still Life Photography

Do you want some magic? Just go to a kitchen! Cooking is alchemy. More intricate than drawing a Transfiguration Circle and summoning a Donut Demon. To combine sugar, flour, butter, and eggs in a way that they form something sweet and perfect, that’s the highest magic I know.

So, here are a couple of stories from my ordinary magical kitchen.

Rainy Day

Ordinary Magical Kitchen In Still Life Photography

Alchemy Donut

Ordinary Magical Kitchen In Still Life Photography

Alchemy Tea (Transfiguration Seal)

Ordinary Magical Kitchen In Still Life Photography

Cupcake constellation

Ordinary Magical Kitchen In Still Life Photography
Ordinary Magical Kitchen In Still Life Photography

Goblet of stars

Ordinary Magical Kitchen In Still Life Photography

Lemon tea (Hot)

Ordinary Magical Kitchen In Still Life Photography

Lemon tea (Wingardium Leviosa)

Ordinary Magical Kitchen In Still Life Photography

My August Cloud

Ordinary Magical Kitchen In Still Life Photography

Lemon Tea (Steaming)

Ordinary Magical Kitchen In Still Life Photography

