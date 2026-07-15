35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

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I can’t remember living without a pet. Well, maybe except for that weird mourning period after losing my 13-year-old cat. But, with complete honesty, a home without an animal companion just feels empty. If I go to a petless house, I can’t shake the feeling that something is missing.

​People form amazing bonds with their pets, and a recent thread showed exactly that: hundreds of owners shared photos of their orange cats who looked surprisingly similar to them, joking that no DNA test was needed to prove their connection. Beyond companionship, cats have a unique way of making our lives funnier, warmer, and a little brighter every day.

More info: Facebook

#1 No DNA Testing Needed. This Is Curry And My Husband

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Prangthip Cameron

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

#2 My Husband Kevin And His Cat Worm🥰

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Jane Teach

#3 Twins!

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Jennifer Kate

Today, pets are more than just animals living alongside humans: our furry friends are considered companions, family members, and even part of our own identities. Across the world, millions of households share their homes with animals, creating a bond that continues to grow stronger with the passing of years.

This emotional connection explains why posts showing pets that resemble their owners often go viral online. The thread we are sharing with you this time jokes around this idea: “No DNA testing needed”, when comparing orange tabbies to their hoomans. A simple resemblance becomes a celebration of an inexplicable bond that has endured for centuries.

#4 Both Are Not Morning People Tristen Jones

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Christina Jones

#5 My Beautiful Boys

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: facebook.com

#6 Twinning With My Teddy

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: facebook.com

Did I say centuries? Scrap that, make it millennia. The relationship between humans and cats began thousands of years ago, but it was not a traditional domestication story. Unlike dogs, cats likely approached human settlements on their own, attracted by rodents near stored grain and gradually becoming part of human communities.

They arrived as a practical pest control; they stayed because of their cute, furry nature. Modern domestic cats descend from the African wildcat, and their connection with us developed through cooperation instead of control. Early farmers benefited from cats protecting food supplies, while cats gained access to stable shelter, food, and even protection from larger predators.

#7 My Buddy, Charlie Licker Kitty. He Loves Licking

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Dee Jerry

#8 Tigress Gives Pawpaw The Best Hugs Ever!

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: facebook.com

#9 Here Are My Guys Watching TV Together

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: facebook.com

Sometimes, it went beyond just companionship. Ancient Egypt transformed cats from useful animals into symbols of protection and spirituality. Egyptians also valued cats for controlling pests, that’s true, but they also associated them with divine figures, especially Bastet, a goddess often represented as a cat or a woman with a feline head.

​Throughout thousands of years, cats became deeply connected with Egyptian culture, appearing in art, sculptures, ceremonial practices, architecture – you name it, they are everywhere. However, historians note that Egyptians did not simply adore cats themselves. It was not just worship, as feline qualities were linked to figures of power.

#10 Tango & Mommy With Paws Crossed

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Melissa Knox Regalado

#11 These Are My Identical Twin Boys – Jase & Simba! 🥰

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Jill Poole

#12 Yup… My Gingers 🤣🥰

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Rachel Tabor Sowers

But it doesn’t stop there. Evidence suggests that the human-cat relationship is even older than we once believed. Archaeologists discovered a 9,500-year-old burial site in Cyprus containing a human and a cat buried together, which suggests an unusually close and ancient connection between the two of us. Pets seem to have been around for a very long time.

​The discovery challenged the idea that cats only became important companions during ancient Egyptian times. While researchers still debate the exact timeline of domestication, the finding shows our unbelievable shared history, even if sometimes it’s kinda messy. It highlights the importance of animal companionship as a core element of humanity’s identity.

#13 I’m A Third Wheel Here))

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Daria Kushnir

#14 My Daughter And Ginger Share The Same Bday. Are Literally Inseparable

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Amanda Letbetter

#15 This Is My Granddaughter And Our Cat Pumpkin, They Like The Same Music

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Sheri Wiess-Keobel

By the way, did you know cats developed meowing mainly to communicate with humans? This unique behavior became one of the many ways cats built a special relationship with us over thousands of years. From ancient civilizations to modern internet communities, cats are hands down a persistent part of our history.

​Do you recognize yourself in your own fuzzball? Share in the comments if your cat is your long-lost furry twin!

#16 These Are My Sons

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Sara Copeland

#17 My Snuggle Bug, Charlie, Laying On Me

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Smt Teesdale

#18 These Two 😍

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Michelle Peach

#19 My Cat’s Name Is Curry Too! Here’s Our Christmas Card 🙂

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Jenny Gattone

#20 Me And My Baby Boy Kevin

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Olivia Rowlinson

#21 My Gingers

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Becca Farnham Hall

#22 This Is Nicholas And Me

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Keith Rose

#23 Lost My Husband Just A Few Weeks After This Picture. He Was So Smitten With This Kitten! Frankie Is 2 Now, And Still A Cuddly Monster

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Mélanie Hope

#24 BF And Our Boy; Heathcliff

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Tram-Anh Vu Nguyen

#25 My Orange And His Brother

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Aimee Hanson

#26 Not Orange, But Twins 😂

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: facebook.com

#27 My Daughter, Evangeline And Her Son, Mango 🙂

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Ashleigh Jade

#28 Not An Orange, But Me And My Baby Girl

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Lucy Marie

#29 Garfield And His Mama 🐱 🥰

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Nita Mantha

#30 Me And My Flirty Bird!

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Cyndy Hartman Sandlin

#31 Me N My Girl Squash All Tucked In For Bed!

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Brooke Rockefeller

#32 Mine Is All Me, No Dad

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Dani Marik

#33 She Looks Like Her Dad 🙄 Shes A Cali But They’ve Both Got Some Orange Sprinkled In Their White

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Brianna Alycen

#34 My Husband And Our Orange Son, Emmett

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: Stacy McMillan

#35 My Baby Beans

35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members

Image source: ペイジ アレクサンドリア

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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