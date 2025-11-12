London Opposites

All of the men in my family had some connection with photography so it felt natural that I took up the tradition. When I first started out, I was never happy with the colours in my shots and back then, my knowledge of Photoshop was limited. I then decided to focus on black an white editing as I thought it was easier.
The more I shot and edited, I came to realise that I preferred showing my work off in this style and learnt that this form of editing was more than just taking away all of the colour from the image.
I then decided to hone this way of presenting the world and although I do plan some colour shoots, I feel most at home shooting with fast and wide lenses.
More info: Instagram
