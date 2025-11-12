London Opposites

by

All of the men in my family had some connection with photography so it felt natural that I took up the tradition. When I first started out, I was never happy with the colours in my shots and back then, my knowledge of Photoshop was limited. I then decided to focus on black an white editing as I thought it was easier.

The more I shot and edited, I came to realise that I preferred showing my work off in this style and learnt that this form of editing was more than just taking away all of the colour from the image.

I then decided to hone this way of presenting the world and although I do plan some colour shoots, I feel most at home shooting with fast and wide lenses.

More info: Instagram

London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites
London Opposites

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
