40 Images Shared By The Pure Street Photography Awards That Capture Life At Its Most Unexpected

Street photography turns ordinary, fleeting moments into images that stay with us. A coincidence, a perfectly timed shadow, or a split-second scene can become a memorable snapshot of everyday life.
That idea is at the heart of the Pure Street Photography Awards 2027, an international competition celebrating street photography from around the world. For 2027, photographers can enter Colour, Black & White, and Animal categories, with winners receiving cash prizes, trophies, exhibition opportunities, and international exposure.
As a little warm-up, we’ve selected 40 shots from Pure Street Photography’s Instagram page that capture the funny, unexpected, poetic, and sometimes mysterious side of life on the streets.
Scroll down to explore the selection – you never know what might be waiting around the next corner.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | purestreetphotography.com
#1
Image source: monika_mahrez
#2
Image source: ck_streetphotoart
#3
Image source: petertast
#4
Image source: kamalkumaarrao
#5
Image source: joanna_madloch
#6
Image source: petertast
#7
Image source: sonyanewellsmith
#8
Image source: bys_grzegorz
#9
Image source: caducverdade
#10
Image source: framethestreetsdotcom
#11
Image source: joanna_madloch
#12
Image source: martina_caredda
#13
Image source: dmdilling
#14
Image source: joschkostreetphoto
#15
Image source: marti.takahashi
#16
Image source: chrisyan_bnw
#17
Image source: ck_streetphotoart
#18
Image source: zszsfoto
#19
Image source: sonyanewellsmith
#20
Image source: paulvanwalree
#21
Image source: Yoshiyuki Okuyama
#22
Image source: foldedtwice
#23
Image source: paulvanwalree
#24
Image source: petertast
#25
Image source: zszsfoto
#26
Image source: dj_pqf
#27
Image source: ck_streetphotoart
#28
Image source: ck_streetphotoart
#29
Image source: adrienchester_
#30
Image source: petertast
#31
Image source: vesisst_4
#32
Image source: amarokphoto
#33
Image source: dont_smile_nyc
#34
Image source: sonyanewellsmith
#35
Image source: agnyphoto
#36
Image source: inga_englund
#37
Image source: bighap26
#38
Image source: ezellmjordan
#39
Image source: l_abigail_chua
#40
Image source: palowski.m
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